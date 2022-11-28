Gear up for Holiday Travel With 60% off Amazon's Top Luggage Sets

‘Tis the season for traveling. If you’re getting ready to jet-set for the holidays, you definitely don’t want to miss these deals. We’ve rounded up a collection of top-rated luggage that's on sale for Cyber Monday so you can save big and travel in style.

Head out in style with these luggage pieces

This 24 suitcase is big enough to pack all of your essentials and expands in case you need more room. The high-quality suitcase has multi-directional spinner wheels that make navigating through the airport effortless. The side-mounted TSA lock keeps your belongings safe, ensuring that only you and the TSA agent can access the inside of your suitcase.

The eight spinner wheels on this classy, chic suitcase will have you gliding through the airport thanks to the 360° degree navigation. Pack all of your must-haves and then some because the suitcase can expand an additional 2” to give you more room. It has a main compartment with interior features like a hanging side zipper pocket, a divider panel with a zippered mesh pocket, and clips to hold your belongings in place. The durable suitcase features a gorgeous chevron pattern that helps make identifying your luggage easier at baggage claim.

Smoothly make your way to your gate with this sturdy suitcase. The hardside spinner has a protective extra thick scratch-resistant hard shell to make sure it serves you for a long time. The four double-spinner wheels make it easy to navigate and the handle provides additional comfort making traveling a breeze. It’s fully lined with polyester and features three zippered pockets for storing your smaller items. The suitcase is also expandable to give you up to 15% more packing space if you need it.

Need a variety of suitcase sizes? This high-quality luggage set is made with extra-thick material that makes it more durable while being lighter and impact-resistant. The set has three sizes (28”, 24”, and 20”) so you can pick the one you need or use it for the whole family. The multi-directional wheels allow you to move swiftly while the lubricating balls inside of the wheels keep them silent. The side-mounted lock ensures only you and TSA agents can access your belongings.

This three-piece set comes with a 28”, 24”, and 20” suitcase. Each suitcase is lightweight and features multi-directional wheels and an ergonomic handle that makes traveling super easy. It also features a TSA-approved lock so you can know your items are safe and secure. The interior is fully-lined and comes with mesh pockets for added convenience.

Travel in style for less

Breeze through the airport with any of these high-quality suitcases this season. Snag the one you want today so you can save up to 60% off of your purchase. Happy travels.

