5 Unique Gifts From Small Businesses for People Who Have Everything

‘Tis the season for giving. By now, you’ve surely started making your list of gifts to give your loved ones this season. Not everyone is easy to shop for, especially when it seems like they have everything they could ever want. No worries — sometimes the best gifts are the things you never knew you needed.

We’ve rounded up our favorite creative gifts that would be great for anyone on your list. And who knows, you may see something you like for yourself, too.

Get creative this holiday season

Courtesy of Amazon

The winter months can be brutal, and a cup of tea is a great way to warm up. The Teabloom Teapot adds beauty to your tea routine and also makes for an elegant decorative piece. It comes with two tea flowers, so all you have to do is add boiling water and watch the jasmine-filled green tea flower bloom and brew.

The included diffuser steeps tea to perfection, creating perfectly delicious teas sure to satisfy even your most discerning friends.

Courtesy of Amazon

In the end, memories last longer than material goods. The Adventure Challenge Solo Edition is a great choice for adventurous friends or loved ones looking to reconnect with themselves.

Filled with 50 exciting adventures ranging from small to big, this is a great stocking stuffer that will be appreciated for years to come. It’s just the thing to add a bit of flair to a typical day and encourage moments of fun. After all, you can never make too many happy memories.

Courtesy of Amazon

Whether it’s for entertaining guests at a party or just a laid-back wine night, this bamboo cheese board and knife set is the perfect gift for the host with the most.

They can craft and present the perfect cheese or charcuterie spread on this gorgeous bamboo board. It comes with knives, labels, and a wine opener that can be tucked away in the hidden drawer. There’s even space to lay crackers, nuts, and fruit. Any entertainer on your list would love this.

Courtesy of Amazon

Go beyond using your phone as an alarm and pick up the Aurora Light Alarm Clock. This LED sunrise alarm brings joy to the morning, making waking up a little easier, so it’s great for anyone looking to become a morning person.

It has 14 light modes and functions that make it a step above the typical alarm clock. It also simulates the rising sun which adds beauty to the morning and gently nudges sleepers out of dreamland.

Courtesy of Amazon

You see them at restaurants, so why not add one to the backyard? For anyone on your list that likes to enjoy the great outdoors while staying protected from the elements, this pop-up bubble tent is great for Sunday brunch on the patio or a romantic dinner outdoors.

Give everyone on your list something unique this Christmas

It might seem like some people have everything they could ever want, but there are plenty of unique gifts for everyone, and many of them are available for a discount this holiday season.

Money may earn a commission when you click on the products and services below. Compensation may determine where and how they appear. This content was created by a third party and not by Money.