Maytag Warranty Review
When you invest in a quality appliance, you want to make sure you won’t have to do so again anytime soon. That’s why home warranties might be worth purchasing in some situations. But when you shop with Maytag, the coverage you want may already be included with the appliance’s purchase price.
This guide takes a closer look at Maytag appliance warranties. Keep reading to discover the pros and cons of these warranties, their prices and other details you should know as you evaluate whether or not a Maytag warranty meets your needs.
Best for homeowners with Maytag appliances
Maytag warranties only cover Maytag appliances. If you own one, then the question you may need to ask is whether Maytag’s included warranty is enough to meet your needs. If you want additional coverage, you might consider looking into what extended service plans or the best home warranties have to offer — depending on the policy, they could provide extra coverage for appliances, home systems and more. We take a look at the pros and cons of Maytag warranties below to help you decide.
Maytag warranty pros and cons
- 10-year limited parts warranty included with every new major appliance purchase
- Offers up to five years of additional coverage through service plans
- Bundling coverages can save you 10%
- Service plan payments can be split to reduce upfront costs
- Only covers "important" appliance parts
- Doesn't offer a guaranteed service timeline
- Labor costs for repairs are only covered for first year, unless you purchase service plan
Pros explained
10-year limited parts warranties are included with every new major appliance purchase
When you buy a new Maytag appliance, you get a 10-year limited parts warranty at no additional cost. This is designed to cover the cost of parts that are integral to your appliance’s functionality.
For example, the Maytag dishwasher warranty covers the cost of the appliance’s chopper, nylon racks and stainless steel tub. Just keep in mind that labor costs are only covered for the first year.
Offers up to five years of additional coverage through service plans
If you want expanded coverage for your Maytag appliance, you can purchase a service plan on the company’s website. These are designed to cover the costs (labor included, with no deductible) associated with common issues based on the appliance you own.
For example, the Maytag service warranty for a range covers:
- The product not powering on
- The range burner not working
- The oven cooking unevenly
- The oven not heating up
- The fan continuously running
Bundling coverages can save you 10%
If you own multiple appliances and wish to purchase Maytag warranty service plans for each of them, you can save by bundling. Maytag says you can reduce your costs by 10% by bundling multiple service warranties under a single umbrella plan.
Service plan payments can be split to reduce upfront costs
If you decide to buy a service plan, you can choose to pay entirely upfront or spread the total cost out over several payments. This flexibility lets you activate the coverage you need without having to pay for it all right away.
Cons explained
Only covers “important” appliance parts
One of the downsides of Maytag’s 10-year limited parts warranty is that only some appliance parts will receive coverage. Here’s what would be covered for your appliance.
Washers and dryers
- Drive motor
- Wash basket
- Dryer drum
Dishwashers
- Choppers
- Nylon racks
- Stainless steel tub
Cooktops, ranges and wall ovens
- Cavity
- Bake and broil elements and burners
- Ceramic top and grates
- Cooktop burners and elements
Refrigerators
- Compressor
Microwaves
- Magnetron
- Cavity
Compactors
- Screws
- Ram
- Motor
Doesn’t offer a guaranteed service timeline
Neither Maytag’s 10-year limited parts warranty nor its service plans have a guaranteed service timeline. This means you might have to wait longer than you want to get the parts or Maytag warranty repair services your appliance needs.
Other companies do offer service guarantees with their extended appliance warranties. For example, Home Depot guarantees appliance service within two or three days of when you file a claim.
Maytag warranty plans
Maytag offers a guaranteed warranty with new appliance purchases and has service plans available for an additional price. We take a closer look at your plan options and how they compare below.
One-year manufacturer's warranty
All Maytag appliances include a 10-year limited parts warranty. But you get more coverage than that during your first year of ownership. Maytag provides coverage for all parts and labor for 12 months after delivery. This is included in your purchase at no additional cost and ensures you have close to full coverage for the first year that you own a Maytag appliance.
Maytag 10-year limited parts warranty
After you own a Maytag appliance for a year, your warranty thins out. Instead of covering all labor and part costs, Maytag will only cover the “important” parts that are integral to your appliance’s functionality, as listed in the earlier section.
Note that there is no labor coverage included in this warranty. You also generally won’t have coverage for expenses related to non-instructional usage, improper installation or damage caused by products or parts that aren’t made by Maytag.
Maytag service plan
If you want coverage for labor and non-essential parts after your first year of ownership, you can get it by purchasing a Maytag service plan. These are available for each major appliance category the company sells, including:
- Washers and dryers
- Ranges
- Dishwashers
- Refrigerators
You can buy up to five years of additional coverage for each type of Maytag appliance. Your service plan will cover common issues like your washer not spinning or your refrigerator leaking. Other perks include:
- Up to $250 in food spoilage protection
- No-lemon policy (the company will replace a covered appliance that continues malfunctioning at no cost to you)
- Work completed by factory-certified technicians
- Transferable if you sell the appliance
- Up to 25% off if you add a service plan within 30 days of your appliance purchase
Buyers can sign up for a Maytag service plan through the company’s website. You’ll be asked to provide the type of Maytag product you own and the date it was delivered. Then, you can receive an immediate quote with differing payment options, which you can choose from based on preference.
Maytag warranty pricing
The only Maytag warranty you need to pay for is a service plan that goes above and beyond the included 10-year limited parts warranty. Here’s a look at the starting prices of those plans for one year and what they cover:
- Range: $34.95 – covers issues like the range burner not working, uneven cooking and the oven not heating up.
- Dishwasher: $39.95 – covers a leaking dishwasher, water not draining and the door not latching, among other issues.
- Refrigerator: $44.95 – covers a leaking refrigerator, the ice maker not working and the refrigerator not cooling.
- Washer: $44.95 – covers the washer not spinning, water leaking and water not draining properly.
- Dryer: $34.95 – covers the dryer taking too long to dry, overheating and the drum not turning properly.
- Bundled plan: Prices and coverages are based on the selections you make while building your own plan. Maytag says you can save 10% by doing this.
One thing to note here is that the list of covered issues for each product is what Maytag calls a “sampling” of problems your service plan would cover. It’s not an exhaustive list, so you could have coverage for more than what’s listed here if you buy a Maytag extended warranty.
Maytag warranty financial stability
Maytag is owned by Whirpool, which is a multi-billion-dollar company based in the United States. The company reported $20 billion in annual sales in 2022 and has existed for over 100 years.
Given these facts, Maytag and its parent company Whirlpool appear to be financially stable. You should be able to purchase a multi-year service plan without worrying about the company going bankrupt or no longer honoring its commitment to you. Whirlpool has a stable outlook, according to Moody’s, a major credit rating agency. Fitch Ratings, another major credit rating agency, gave Whirlpool a rating of BBB, which is given to companies that are expected to have a low risk of default.
Maytag warranty accessibility
In this section, we consider how accessible Maytag’s warranty products and services are in different scenarios.
Availability
Maytag’s 10-year limited parts warranty comes with every new appliance purchase, so it’s as widely available as you could hope. The company’s extended service plans are available to anyone who owns a Maytag appliance and is willing to pay the associated cost. Your coverage options and pricing could depend on how soon after your Maytag purchase you decide to add a service plan.
Contact information
Maytag has a help center on its website that provides answers to common questions, troubleshooting guides and instructions for registering your appliances to your Maytag account.
If you can’t find the answer you need in the help center, you can contact the company via live chat on its website or by calling the Maytag warranty phone number at 1-800-344-1274. Both live chat and Maytag warranty repair phone number support are available from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, with no service available on the weekend.
User experience
Maytag delivers a solid and fairly standard user experience to its warranty holders through its multi-channel approach. You can buy a service plan, register it to your Maytag device and schedule a repair visit entirely online.
You can also complete these tasks through Maytag’s live chat service or by calling a customer service representative. This gives you the freedom to engage with your Maytag dishwasher warranty in whatever ways you prefer.
Maytag warranty customer satisfaction
It’s difficult to find verifiable user-submitted Maytag warranty reviews online. But its parent company Whirlpool as a whole has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Whirlpool also has a 1.07 out of 5-star rating across more than 1,500 customer reviews, though these reviews are not necessarily focused on Maytag or any of the company’s warranties.
Maytag warranty FAQ
What does the Maytag 10-year warranty cover?
How do I check the warranty on my Maytag washer?
Does Maytag have a lifetime warranty?
How we evaluated Maytag warranties
While creating this Maytag warranty review, we evaluated each of these factors:
- Pricing: We looked at how much Maytag charges for its extended service plans and the opportunities it provides to save money through bundling.
- Coverage terms: We considered the parts and labor costs that are covered by each Maytag warranty option.
- Accessibility: We evaluated how accessible Maytag warranties are to customers with differing needs and preferences.
- Customer support: We considered how Maytag supports its warranty customers via different channels.
If that doesn’t cover everything you care about, you may benefit from reading our guide covering what a home warranty is or how to file a home warranty claim. You can also find more information on Maytag’s website.
Summary of Money's Maytag warranty review
Maytag’s 10-year limited parts warranty comes with every new appliance it sells at no additional cost. This includes coverage for all parts and service costs within the first 12 months of ownership.
But this may not be enough for you. If you want service costs for your major appliances covered longer, you could supplement your Maytag appliance warranty with a service plan. Just keep in mind that these don’t come with a service timeline guarantee. This may lead to long wait times for your Maytag washer warranty repair call.
If you buy a Maytag service plan and need to use it, review our guide covering reasons home warranty companies deny claims and how to avoid it. It can help you submit your claim correctly the first time and avoid needing to refile.