Maytag Warranty Review

When you invest in a quality appliance, you want to make sure you won’t have to do so again anytime soon. That’s why home warranties might be worth purchasing in some situations. But when you shop with Maytag, the coverage you want may already be included with the appliance’s purchase price.

This guide takes a closer look at Maytag appliance warranties. Keep reading to discover the pros and cons of these warranties, their prices and other details you should know as you evaluate whether or not a Maytag warranty meets your needs.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Multi-Year Discount Available See Plans $150 Off Any Plan - We will beat any competitor’s price! Appliance-only, systems-only, or combination plans available

Covers single-family, multi-unit, and rental properties

Multi-year discount available

No home inspection required

Free online quote

File claims online or by phone File a Claim 24/7 See Plans Labor Day Sale - $50 off + 1 Month Free Offers services contracts

File a claim 24/7

Handled more than 6 Million Service Requests

Nationwide Network of more than 25,000 Contractors

Covered more than 1.9 Million Homes Across the USA

Get a quote in 30 seconds Choose Your Own Licensed Technicians See Plans Up to $250 off + Free roof leak coverage + Lifetime parts and labor guarantee Longest workmanship guarantee in the industry

Choose your own licensed technicians

24-hour in-house service department

Extensive coverage for systems and appliances

Thousands of in-network contractors nation-wide Industry Leader Since 1971 See Plans Get $150 OFF Any Plan Industry leader since 1971

More than $2 Billion in claims paid in last 5 years

More than 2 Million customers served

No inspection or maintenance records required

30-day workmanship guarantee 24/7 Support Whenever Your Appliances Fail See Plans Dog Days of Summer Sale - Save $100!

PROMO: PROTECT 24/7 support whenever your appliances fail

Large network of independent prescreened contractors and qualified technicians

In business for over 30 years

Good coverage on home systems

Does not cover pre-existing issues

They will replace items that fail if they can't be fixed regardless of age, make or model

Best for homeowners with Maytag appliances

Maytag warranties only cover Maytag appliances. If you own one, then the question you may need to ask is whether Maytag’s included warranty is enough to meet your needs. If you want additional coverage, you might consider looking into what extended service plans or the best home warranties have to offer — depending on the policy, they could provide extra coverage for appliances, home systems and more. We take a look at the pros and cons of Maytag warranties below to help you decide.

Maytag warranty pros and cons

Pros 10-year limited parts warranty included with every new major appliance purchase

Offers up to five years of additional coverage through service plans

Bundling coverages can save you 10%

Service plan payments can be split to reduce upfront costs Cons Only covers "important" appliance parts

Doesn't offer a guaranteed service timeline

Labor costs for repairs are only covered for first year, unless you purchase service plan

Pros explained

10-year limited parts warranties are included with every new major appliance purchase

When you buy a new Maytag appliance, you get a 10-year limited parts warranty at no additional cost. This is designed to cover the cost of parts that are integral to your appliance’s functionality.

For example, the Maytag dishwasher warranty covers the cost of the appliance’s chopper, nylon racks and stainless steel tub. Just keep in mind that labor costs are only covered for the first year.

Offers up to five years of additional coverage through service plans

If you want expanded coverage for your Maytag appliance, you can purchase a service plan on the company’s website. These are designed to cover the costs (labor included, with no deductible) associated with common issues based on the appliance you own.

For example, the Maytag service warranty for a range covers:

The product not powering on

The range burner not working

The oven cooking unevenly

The oven not heating up

The fan continuously running

Bundling coverages can save you 10%

If you own multiple appliances and wish to purchase Maytag warranty service plans for each of them, you can save by bundling. Maytag says you can reduce your costs by 10% by bundling multiple service warranties under a single umbrella plan.

Service plan payments can be split to reduce upfront costs

If you decide to buy a service plan, you can choose to pay entirely upfront or spread the total cost out over several payments. This flexibility lets you activate the coverage you need without having to pay for it all right away.

Cons explained

Only covers “important” appliance parts

One of the downsides of Maytag’s 10-year limited parts warranty is that only some appliance parts will receive coverage. Here’s what would be covered for your appliance.

Washers and dryers

Drive motor

Wash basket

Dryer drum

Dishwashers

Choppers

Nylon racks

Stainless steel tub

Cooktops, ranges and wall ovens

Cavity

Bake and broil elements and burners

Ceramic top and grates

Cooktop burners and elements

Refrigerators

Compressor

Microwaves

Magnetron

Cavity

Compactors

Screws

Ram

Motor

Doesn’t offer a guaranteed service timeline

Neither Maytag’s 10-year limited parts warranty nor its service plans have a guaranteed service timeline. This means you might have to wait longer than you want to get the parts or Maytag warranty repair services your appliance needs.

Other companies do offer service guarantees with their extended appliance warranties. For example, Home Depot guarantees appliance service within two or three days of when you file a claim.

Maytag warranty plans

Maytag offers a guaranteed warranty with new appliance purchases and has service plans available for an additional price. We take a closer look at your plan options and how they compare below.

One-year manufacturer's warranty

All Maytag appliances include a 10-year limited parts warranty. But you get more coverage than that during your first year of ownership. Maytag provides coverage for all parts and labor for 12 months after delivery. This is included in your purchase at no additional cost and ensures you have close to full coverage for the first year that you own a Maytag appliance.

Maytag 10-year limited parts warranty

After you own a Maytag appliance for a year, your warranty thins out. Instead of covering all labor and part costs, Maytag will only cover the “important” parts that are integral to your appliance’s functionality, as listed in the earlier section.

Note that there is no labor coverage included in this warranty. You also generally won’t have coverage for expenses related to non-instructional usage, improper installation or damage caused by products or parts that aren’t made by Maytag.

Maytag service plan

If you want coverage for labor and non-essential parts after your first year of ownership, you can get it by purchasing a Maytag service plan. These are available for each major appliance category the company sells, including:

Washers and dryers

Ranges

Dishwashers

Refrigerators

You can buy up to five years of additional coverage for each type of Maytag appliance. Your service plan will cover common issues like your washer not spinning or your refrigerator leaking. Other perks include:

Up to $250 in food spoilage protection

No-lemon policy (the company will replace a covered appliance that continues malfunctioning at no cost to you)

Work completed by factory-certified technicians

Transferable if you sell the appliance

Up to 25% off if you add a service plan within 30 days of your appliance purchase

Buyers can sign up for a Maytag service plan through the company’s website. You’ll be asked to provide the type of Maytag product you own and the date it was delivered. Then, you can receive an immediate quote with differing payment options, which you can choose from based on preference.

Maytag warranty pricing

The only Maytag warranty you need to pay for is a service plan that goes above and beyond the included 10-year limited parts warranty. Here’s a look at the starting prices of those plans for one year and what they cover:

Range: $34.95 – covers issues like the range burner not working, uneven cooking and the oven not heating up.

Dishwasher: $39.95 – covers a leaking dishwasher, water not draining and the door not latching, among other issues.

Refrigerator: $44.95 – covers a leaking refrigerator, the ice maker not working and the refrigerator not cooling.

Washer: $44.95 – covers the washer not spinning, water leaking and water not draining properly.

Dryer: $34.95 – covers the dryer taking too long to dry, overheating and the drum not turning properly.

Bundled plan: Prices and coverages are based on the selections you make while building your own plan. Maytag says you can save 10% by doing this.

One thing to note here is that the list of covered issues for each product is what Maytag calls a “sampling” of problems your service plan would cover. It’s not an exhaustive list, so you could have coverage for more than what’s listed here if you buy a Maytag extended warranty.

Maytag warranty financial stability

Maytag is owned by Whirpool, which is a multi-billion-dollar company based in the United States. The company reported $20 billion in annual sales in 2022 and has existed for over 100 years.

Given these facts, Maytag and its parent company Whirlpool appear to be financially stable. You should be able to purchase a multi-year service plan without worrying about the company going bankrupt or no longer honoring its commitment to you. Whirlpool has a stable outlook, according to Moody’s, a major credit rating agency. Fitch Ratings, another major credit rating agency, gave Whirlpool a rating of BBB, which is given to companies that are expected to have a low risk of default.

Maytag warranty accessibility

In this section, we consider how accessible Maytag’s warranty products and services are in different scenarios.

Availability

Maytag’s 10-year limited parts warranty comes with every new appliance purchase, so it’s as widely available as you could hope. The company’s extended service plans are available to anyone who owns a Maytag appliance and is willing to pay the associated cost. Your coverage options and pricing could depend on how soon after your Maytag purchase you decide to add a service plan.

Contact information

Maytag has a help center on its website that provides answers to common questions, troubleshooting guides and instructions for registering your appliances to your Maytag account.

If you can’t find the answer you need in the help center, you can contact the company via live chat on its website or by calling the Maytag warranty phone number at 1-800-344-1274. Both live chat and Maytag warranty repair phone number support are available from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, with no service available on the weekend.

User experience

Maytag delivers a solid and fairly standard user experience to its warranty holders through its multi-channel approach. You can buy a service plan, register it to your Maytag device and schedule a repair visit entirely online.

You can also complete these tasks through Maytag’s live chat service or by calling a customer service representative. This gives you the freedom to engage with your Maytag dishwasher warranty in whatever ways you prefer.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Appliance breakdowns happen. That's why AFC Home Club is here to help! They can help pay for major parts of your heating and cooling systems, kitchen and laundry appliances, as well as roof leak repairs, A/C refrigerant and more — giving you more value and protection than multiple single-appliance warranties. Why wait? Click below to get started. See Plans

Maytag warranty customer satisfaction

It’s difficult to find verifiable user-submitted Maytag warranty reviews online. But its parent company Whirlpool as a whole has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Whirlpool also has a 1.07 out of 5-star rating across more than 1,500 customer reviews, though these reviews are not necessarily focused on Maytag or any of the company’s warranties.

Maytag warranty FAQ What does the Maytag 10-year warranty cover? chevron-down chevron-up The Maytag 10-year warranty covers the cost of parts that are integral to your appliance's functionality. If your appliance can't run because a key part is broken, there's a good chance it'll be covered by this warranty. How do I check the warranty on my Maytag washer? chevron-down chevron-up The easiest way to check your washer or Maytag dryer warranty is to visit the Maytag warranty department on the company's website. You can use your model number to complete a Maytag warranty check and schedule an appointment with an authorized service technician online. Does Maytag have a lifetime warranty? chevron-down chevron-up No, Maytag doesn't offer a lifetime warranty. But you do get a limited parts warranty for 10 years. This is close to a lifetime policy for some appliances, such as washing machines, which are typically around 12 years old when consumers throw them out.

How we evaluated Maytag warranties

While creating this Maytag warranty review, we evaluated each of these factors:

Pricing: We looked at how much Maytag charges for its extended service plans and the opportunities it provides to save money through bundling.

Coverage terms: We considered the parts and labor costs that are covered by each Maytag warranty option.

Accessibility: We evaluated how accessible Maytag warranties are to customers with differing needs and preferences.

Customer support: We considered how Maytag supports its warranty customers via different channels.

If that doesn’t cover everything you care about, you may benefit from reading our guide covering what a home warranty is or how to file a home warranty claim. You can also find more information on Maytag’s website.

Summary of Money's Maytag warranty review

Maytag’s 10-year limited parts warranty comes with every new appliance it sells at no additional cost. This includes coverage for all parts and service costs within the first 12 months of ownership.

But this may not be enough for you. If you want service costs for your major appliances covered longer, you could supplement your Maytag appliance warranty with a service plan. Just keep in mind that these don’t come with a service timeline guarantee. This may lead to long wait times for your Maytag washer warranty repair call.

If you buy a Maytag service plan and need to use it, review our guide covering reasons home warranty companies deny claims and how to avoid it. It can help you submit your claim correctly the first time and avoid needing to refile.