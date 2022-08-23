6 Moves to Make Now if You Think You Might Get Laid Off

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Over 200,000 confident smiles cannot be wrong. With byte’s doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started for $70 or less per month — just click here.

Even as unemployment is near record lows, it may feel like layoffs are everywhere. The tech sector is struggling, and major companies like Wayfair, Best Buy, Walmart, Oracle, Apple, Victoria’s Secret and Ford have said they will cut staff.

That’s likely only the beginning. New data from an August survey conducted by consulting firm PwC found that roughly half of executives and board members said their companies are reducing their overall headcount, or have a plan to do so. Another 52% said they have instituted a hiring freeze, and 44% said they’re rescinding job offers.

Even though the labor market is still strong in other ways (more on that later), the prospect of an impending layoff can be unnerving. So, like it or not, you may be forced to look for a new job in a hurry.

Job search tips when you're worried about getting laid off

If you think your job might be in jeopardy, it's wise to take action sooner than later. Here are six steps you can take now to be prepared in case a layoff does happen to you.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Expand your network and your career with the help of a Job Search Site Job Search Sites allow you to put your resume out there for tons of companies and potential employers to see. Click your state to begin networking today! Hawaii Alaska Florida South Carolina Georgia Alabama North Carolina Tennessee RI Rhode Island CT Connecticut MA Massachusetts Maine NH New Hampshire VT Vermont New York NJ New Jersey DE Delaware MD Maryland West Virginia Ohio Michigan Arizona Nevada Utah Colorado New Mexico South Dakota Iowa Indiana Illinois Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Louisiana Virginia DC Washington DC Idaho California North Dakota Washington Oregon Montana Wyoming Nebraska Kansas Oklahoma Pennsylvania Kentucky Mississippi Arkansas Texas Get Started

Update your resume

No matter where you are in your career, it’s pretty unlikely that you’ll ever navigate the hiring process without needing a resume at some point — even if it’s just as a formality.

Scott Dobroski, Vice President of Corporate Communications at job search site Indeed, tells Money that making sure your resume is up to date is the single most important step to prepare for an unexpected layoff and job search. “That is still a tool that almost every single employer will ask for, want or need,” he says.

You should make sure that your current job and responsibilities are up to date and remove any information that's unnecessary, outdated or no longer relevant for your field. If a layoff does happen, you can hit the ground running only if your resume is ready to be sent to hiring managers.

Money also has some advice for how to make your resume stand out from the pack.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Open more doors with a Resume Builder Your resume is one of your most important career tools. TopResume carefully crafts your career story to target the job that you want to land. Click below to get started. Get Started

Tap your network

Not everybody loves networking, but it’s a common way to get a job. Now is the time to start checking in with your former colleagues, friends and industry contacts. You might even hear about open roles before they’re posted publicly.

While you’re at it, Dobroski says this is also a great time to expand your circle by joining professional organizations and industry groups, whether virtually or in person. You might make new connections that lead to job offers down the road.

Start the job search

If you’re fairly certain a layoff is coming your way, it can’t hurt to get ahead on the job search. You can start slowly at first — Dobroski recommends setting up job alerts for open positions in your field. He says those alerts can give you a window into what employers are hiring in your location (or remotely) and what types of roles they’re looking to fill.

Once you learn more about your options, you’ll be better prepared to tailor your resume to specific openings and start applying.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Find your perfect fit using a job search site. Job Search Sites can help you apply for jobs, get tips from industry leaders, and grow your professional network. Click below to start today. Get Started

Get your emergency fund in good shape

It’s always a good idea to have an emergency fund — enough cash to cover somewhere between three and six months of expenses socked away in a savings account for a rainy day. If you suspect a layoff is coming your way, it’s time to check in on those savings.

Will they be enough to sustain you through a job search? Consider bulking up your balance to account for an unexpectedly long period of unemployment.

It's never too late to start saving for emergencies or to boost the savings you have. Are there any expenses you can trim from your budget, like streaming subscriptions or gym memberships? Divert that money to savings. Can you afford to set aside a few extra dollars from your current paychecks? Even a small amount can help.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad An emergency fund is an essential part of everyone's financial plan Opening a Savings Account to start an emergency fund makes a lot of sense for moments like these. Click below to open an account and start saving! Open an Account Today

Think about job benefits

Your employer may have severance benefits in place. It’s not a bad idea to do some quiet digging to understand what policies will apply to you before you need them.

You should also make sure you understand your state’s unemployment insurance policy and the requirements you’ll have to meet to collect unemployment payments.

Don’t panic

Getting laid off can be scary, but remember: This is still a very strong job market. U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs in July, according to data released earlier this month by the federal government, and the unemployment rate has dropped to 3.5%.

“While the broader economy is slowing, the labor market is still a bulwark holding back a rising tide of recession fears,” Glassdoor Senior Economist Daniel Zhao wrote in a recent blog post.

That’s good news for workers. In the meantime, you should communicate and stay on good terms with your boss and keep doing your very best work. This could help with a recommendation down the line, should you need one.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad byte Invisible Braces – over 200,000 confident smiles can't be wrong! With byte's doctor-directed treatment, you can get straight teeth with convenience and discretion. Get started today for $70 or less per month. Get Your Kit Today

More from Money:

Use This Script to Ask for a Raise in 2022

How to Make Your Resume Stand Out in 2022

6 Best Job Search Sites