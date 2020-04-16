Announcing MONEY's New Ranking: The Best Mortgage Lenders

No one is ever going to tell you that buying a home is a walk in the park. Down payments, closing costs, inspections — it’s often an anxiety-fueled race to the finish line that can leave you, the new homeowner exhausted, wondering if you made the right moves.

Today, MONEY is helping to ease that process with the release of our first-even Best Mortgage Lenders ranking. After several months of number crunching and comparison, we’ve selected three lenders that any prospective homebuyer should consider during the process, looking at best overall customer service, best for first-time homebuyers, and the best for military families.

Highlights include:

Market projections timeline according to experts: Where we were during the 2008 Subprime Crisis, what lessons we can learn, and where we are now.

What does the housing market look like in the long-term: The Silver Tsunami and how the housing market will change drastically in the next 10-20 years.

Generational trends: Who is most likely to buy? Millennials and Generation Xers are currently projected to be the primary driving force behind the housing market, accounting for 37% and 24% of current home buyers, respectively.

The application process: From credit scores to FHA loans and debt to income ratios, what consumers need to know about the products lenders offer and how to successfully apply.

— and read up on how the coronavirus pandemic plays into the housing market this year, as well as how you can take advantage of the historic mortgage rates right now.While this new ranking is most applicable for people ready to buy soon — we also recognize that many people may be thinking about buying a home in the future. We know that there are things you can do today to help better position yourself to buy a home in 3, 6, or 12+ months.

For those still at the learning phase of their home buying journey, we are excited to release our new first-time homebuyer challenge. Anchored by New York Times bestselling author David Bach (The Latte Factor, The Automatic Millionaire Homeowner), you will get daily tips that will help demystify the home buying process challenges over the course of 5 days, sent directly to your inbox. Watch the videos, and complete them — and you’ll be well on your way to getting that dream home.

