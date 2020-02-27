Mortgage Rates Have Hit Historic Lows. Here's How to Decide if You Should Refinance

Mortgage rates continue to fall, providing a bright spot for American consumers as coronavirus fears roil global stock and bond markets.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.45%, with an average of 0.7 points paid, for the week ending Feb. 27, down from 3.49% the previous week, according to Freddie Mac, which has tracked rates since 1971.

The national average rate for a five-year adjustable rate mortgage is 3.2%, and for a 15-year fixed rate it’s 2.95%.

Rates for 30-year fixed mortgages have fallen steadily since peaking at 4.94% in November 2018. Mortgage rates are closely tied to the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note. Bond market rates have been sliding for months, as investors worry about slowing global economic growth and, in recent weeks, disruptions caused by the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“Given the recent volatility of the 10-year Treasury yield, it’s not surprising that mortgage rates again have dropped,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist in a statement.

Lower mortgage rates have lead to a spike in refinancing activity, with loan applications up by more than double from last year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

When It Pays to Refinance

Homeowners who bought their homes in 2018 or early 2019 could potentially save hundreds of dollars a month by refinancing. A homeowner with a $322,000 mortgage, in line with national average, and paying 4.94% could cut their monthly payments by more than $250 by locking in today’s rates, according to Zillow’s mortgage calculator.

Of course, refinancing isn’t for everyone. Fees — for an attorney, an appraiser and more — can be hefty, typically amounting to $3,000 to $5,000. So make sure you plan to stay in your house long enough to cover the costs. For many borrowers that’s usually about five years.



Also be aware that refinancing from an old 30-year fixed mortgage to a new one essentially restarts the clock on your mortgage term, meaning you will have longer to pay off your loan.

One rule of thumb: Start to think seriously about refinancing if you can lower your interest rate by at least one-half of one percentage point, Marilyn Capelli Dimitroff, a certified financial planner in Bloomfield Hills, Mich, previously told MONEY. Less than that, and it’s probably not worth it.

