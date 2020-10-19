Mortgage Calculator by Money

So, you want to buy a house? Here’s a good first step: figure out your buying power with Money’s mortgage calculator.

Calculating Your Mortgage Payment

Three main factors determine your monthly mortgage payment: the size of your loan, your interest rate, and the length — or term — of your loan. Your credit score and your home location will also affect your interest rate and, in turn, how much you pay. And lastly, additional expenses such as homeowner’s association fees and mortgage insurance should be factored in with your monthly housing expenses.

The Basics

Our mortgage calculator can help you determine if you can realistically afford a home you have your eye on. If you are at the start of your search, it allows you to see how different inputs — home price, interest rate, down payment, etc. — might impact your monthly payment and help you determine how much home you can comfortably afford. This information is for educational purposes only, so we encourage you to get a free quote and pre-qualify with one of the top mortgage lenders of the year to have a more concrete idea of what you can expect to pay.

To see your estimated mortgage payment, you will need to input the following values:

Home Price

Down Payment : You can enter the portion of the home’s cost you plan to pay upfront either as a percentage or a dollar value.

: You can enter the portion of the home’s cost you plan to pay upfront either as a percentage or a dollar value. Interest Rate : A percentage that represents the cost of lending you the purchase price of the property.

: A percentage that represents the cost of lending you the purchase price of the property. Zip Code : Your location can impact your mortgage rate.

: Your location can impact your mortgage rate. Loan Type : The most common mortgage is a 30-year fixed-rate conventional loan.

: The most common mortgage is a 30-year fixed-rate conventional loan. Credit Score: An estimation of your credit health. Fair (580-669), Good (670-739), Very Good (740-799), and Excellent (800 and above).

The calculator will auto-populate with the average mortgage rate based on the information you enter, but you can override this to see how rate changes could impact your costs.

How Rates Have Changed in 2020

Given the current health crisis, 2020 has been full of change and uncertainty. With massive layoffs and the increase in unemployment, there’s a lot of concern about borrowers making their monthly payments and avoiding foreclosure.

One big factor that determines mortgage interest rates is how much investors will pay for mortgage-backed bonds. The kind of financial environment we currently find ourselves in keeps investors from assuming too much risk. To protect their returns, investors are only willing to pay so much for these bonds. As a result, mortgage rates have now fallen to record lows.

This is why buyers looking to become homeowners can now snatch up properties with handsome monthly payments. And while it’s true that nobody can time the market, if you’re looking to buy a home soon, you should take advantage of these interest rates now. Eventually, they’ll start to go back up. There’s not a consensus about when this will happen, but recent moves by the Fed suggest they may remain low for a while.

Locking in the Lowest Rates in History

A rate lock serves as a security that your potential lender will not change the agreed-upon interest rate for a set period, typically up to 60 days. Rates are usually locked in after you’ve chosen a house and had it appraised.

Before applying for a mortgage, we suggest you get loan estimates from different lenders and compare offers by their APR. A convenient way to keep track of these offers is to import them onto a spreadsheet and compare them side by side. This way, you can consider other factors beyond the advertised rate, such as appraisal fees, property taxes, potential penalties, insurance, and any other closing costs. All lenders are required to disclose these numbers as part of your Loan Estimate, a form they must provide you within three business after receiving your loan application. Since all lenders follow the same form, comparing all the numbers to find the offer that best suits your needs should be simple.

Lenders offer different ways to lock rates, but most of them involve getting you pre-approved. The locked-in rate is mostly honored for a specified timeframe (30, 45, 60 days) or until the closing of the mortgage. If your lock expires before closing, some lenders offer to extend it at no cost, while others might charge a fee. Read up on all these details to have a full picture of a lender before deciding to begin this process with them.

Understanding Mortgage Payments

Understanding the factors that determine your monthly mortgage payments can give you a better sense of what to expect when applying for a mortgage.

Interest Rates

Your mortgage rate will play a vital role in determining your monthly payment. In turn, interest rates are influenced by several factors. One of them is your credit score; the lower it is, the higher the interest you will pay on your loan. A low credit score represents a risk, and once you are seen as a high-risk borrower, your rates will go up to compensate for this.

Another factor is location, mainly due to state laws regarding foreclosure, mortgage default risks, and the percentage of borrowers that void lender profits by selling or refinancing early in the life of the loan.

The loan type will also affect your rates because a shorter agreement, like 15 years, represents less risk. Likewise, the type of rate — fixed-rate or adjustable-rate — will also have an impact. Furthermore, the down payment amount you’re willing to put up and the overall health of your credit will be important in determining the interest rate you end up locking in.

Down Payments

Speaking of down payments, if you put less than 20% of the home value upfront, you will need to pay private mortgage insurance (PMI). This type of insurance may cost upwards of 3% of the loan amount per year. And it’s also worth noting that this insurance is put in place to protect the lender, not the borrower. The only exception to this would be an FHA loan, which does not require private mortgage insurance.

Mortgage Points

One way to lower your interest rate and, as a result, your monthly payment is to buy mortgage points from your lender at closing. These points are fees that essentially buy you a lower interest rate. The cost of a mortgage point is 1% of the loan value.

FAQs

What’s the best loan term for my mortgage?

More than 90% of mortgages are 30-year conventional loans. Still, you may find that a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage suits you best because you’ll pay less interest over the life of the loan but with higher monthly payments. Again, it all depends on your specific needs and wants.

How much should my down payment be?

In general, lenders require a minimum down payment of at least 3% of the home price, though most borrowers will need to put 20% to avoid paying mortgage insurance. The average homeowner pays a down payment of between 3% and 7%. With our mortgage calculator, you can adjust your amount in different ways to see an estimate of how your monthly payments will be affected. By doing this exercise, you can figure out the benefits of paying more than what’s required, mainly a lower monthly payment.

Can my monthly payment change over the life of the loan?

You may see an increase if, for example, your lender charges you any fees such as a late payment penalty or your insurance premiums go up. Your payment can also go down if you extend the life of your loan from 15 to 30 years, undergo refinancing at a lower APR, have a tax reassessment performed, or eliminate your mortgage insurance.

How accurate are the estimates in this calculator?

Rates are very individualized and will be based on your specific circumstances, such as credit score, down payment, and location. While our estimates are within range of what a lender will ultimately offer you, the best way to find out is to get a quote from one of our top partners and get pre-qualified.

What affects the estimated monthly payment I see in the calculator?

Every field of information you fill out will affect the estimated monthly payment that our mortgage calculator will produce. Everything from the home price and the down payment to the property’s location and your credit score will factor into the results our calculator delivers. For more accuracy, make sure to have your latest credit score and the correct zip code.

How do I reduce my monthly payment?

The most obvious way to reduce your monthly payment is to choose a more affordable home and increase your down payment. Also, there are several other ways, like extending the mortgage (go from 15 to 30 years) and trying to lock in a lower interest rate. If you already own your home, there are other alternatives, such as refinancing and taking a closer look at your property taxes and mortgage insurance to make any adjustments that will drive your monthly payment down.