No Pet Insurance? César Millán Has the Answer

Are you the doggy-parent you swore you’d never become? Sharing your pillow with your poodle or Instagramming your Pomeranian in a stroller? We get it!

More than a pet, your dog is family now. So, when your four-legged “child” faces a health setback, nothing but the finest vet care will do. That’s why it’s essential for you to have the option to choose a wellness plan for your pet at an affordable price.

It’s no wonder so many pet parents are signing up for Pet Insurance.

Why? Because shoes are delicious.

When your French bulldog devours your favorite shoes or slippers or your Maltipoo suffers more than a simple booboo, the vet bills can add up quickly. Many common procedures total $2,000, $3,000, or even $5,000. Now, you can get coverage for even more than what other pet insurers allow. You can also customize a pet policy to your specific needs and budget without the worry of an expensive vet bill draining your bank account.

But, what if your Labradoodle stays on his best behavior and you don’t file any claims? Rest assured that a portion of your unspent premiums could help care for another pet somewhere else in the US. With César Millán as Chairman, the focus is on a holistic approach to pet insurance, so you know that your pet’s best interests are always at heart.

How to get started: Enter pet’s name/information & email in Spot Insurance for a free, no-obligation quote. Plus, you’ll also get Cesar’s FREE e-book on the “5 Essential Commands To Teach Your Dog” with the quote.

Getting a quote is pawsibly the smartest and easiest thing you’ll do all day. Your best friend will thank you.