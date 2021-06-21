Here Are Our 3 Favorite Prime Day Deals for Gamers

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has great deals on almost anything you can imagine, and if you or a gamer in your life has been itching for a new mouse, keyboard or gaming headset, now is a great time to shop.

Though the name gaming accessories implies a single purpose, these products can actually be very useful for both dedicated gamers and professionals who rely on computers for their work, such as graphic designers and video editors. Gaming mice and keyboards feature multiple programmable buttons and performance-minded design, making them ideal productivity accessories.

Like most Prime Day deals, these offers are exclusively available to subscribers of Amazon Prime, the membership program that includes two-day (or faster) shipping on most Amazon purchases, as well as unlimited streaming of video and music content. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial of Prime to people who haven’t been subscribers recently.

Best Prime Day deals on gaming accessories

Razer’s Deathadder Essential gaming mouse is arguably the best Prime Day deal for gamers: It normally has a list price of $49.99, but Amazon Prime members can now get it for $19.99, or 60% off.

Despite its intimidating name, the Deathadder comes in a beautiful white color scheme (or black, if you prefer) and features five programmable buttons. This makes it a good — and stylish — choice for both gaming and work. If you’re in need of a left-handed option, the Razer Viper Mini is also discounted to $19.99 (down from $39.99 regularly), while still offering six programmable buttons.

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset is another great Prime Day deal at 53% off ($47.99, down from $99.99 normally). This gaming headset features 7.1 THX surround sound audio profiles, which can give you a competitive edge in games such as Apex Legends, or simply provide you with a superior movie viewing experience. The latter is especially handy for anyone with thin walls who is trying to be mindful of their neighbors.

Rounding out our list is the Logitech G915 TKL wireless gaming keyboard. Being a premium product, it’s only discounted for 22%, but considering the specialized design and quality construction, it’s hard to pass up for $179.99.

The G915 TKL is designed with a slim profile, cutting out all empty space and making it a very portable model. It also features mechanical switches for its keys, which provides improved feedback and makes a very satisfying clacking sound when pushing them. Finally, it can last up to 40 hours on a single charge, and it only takes 3 hours to reach its full charge.

