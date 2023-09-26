Progressive RV Insurance Review
Progressive is the largest motor insurance carrier in the U.S. and provides some of the best RV insurance because of its different coverage types. The company also offers numerous add-ons that allow you to customize your policy. Read our Progressive RV insurance review below to learn about its coverage, pricing, customer satisfaction and the pros and cons of buying a policy with this company.
Best for deductible options
Progressive provides some of the best RV insurance because it offers customized quotes and gives you the ability to choose your deductible. For example, if you want to lower your premiums, Progressive lets you increase your deductible. In the event you need to file a claim, you’ll pay more out of pocket, but your monthly payments to Progressive will be less expensive. Similarly, you can choose a low deductible and pay higher monthly premiums.
The company also offers a disappearing deductible program. With a disappearing deductible, you’ll earn a 25% discount on your deductible and after four years it’ll be $0.
Progressive RV insurance pros and cons
- 24/7 customer service support
- Ability to customize quotes
- Wide range of discounts available
- Discounts vary by state
- Not all plans have personal effects coverage
Pros explained
24/7 customer service support
Progressive offers multiple customer service channels, including chat, email and 24/7 phone support. You can call Progressive’s customer service number any time, day or night, to report an accident, file a claim, get roadside assistance, make changes to your policy, pay your bill and learn about policies or other customer service needs. You can also log into the Progressive website to view policies, make changes, pay bills and perform other tasks that don’t require customer support.
Ability to customize quotes
Progressive RV insurance quotes can be customized to meet your exact coverage and price needs. Your primary coverage is determined by the type of vehicle you own. Then, you can choose add-ons, such as total loss replacement or personal effects coverage. You can save money by applying discounts or increasing your deductibles. For example, you’ll have separate deductibles for comprehensive vehicle coverage and collision coverage and can select a deductible from $100 to $500.
Progressive’s custom quote generator will automatically update your monthly payment as you fill out your information, so you can find the right plan for your budget and needs. Getting an RV insurance quote on the Progressive website is relatively easy. But you’ll need to provide some details — such as contact, vehicle and driver information — to learn about your rates.
Wide range of discounts available
Progressive offers a wide range of discounts that can help you reduce your insurance premiums, including the following:
- Multi-policy discount: Save by bundling your RV insurance policy with homeowners, auto, renters, condo, motorcycle or boat insurance.
- Original owner discount: Pay less if you’re the original owner of your RV, no matter how old it is.
- Responsible driver discount: Receive a discount if you’ve gone for at least three years without a ticket or accident.
- Advanced quote discount: Decrease your rates by buying your policy at least one day before it goes into effect.
Other RV insurance discounts include paying your policy in full, making payments on time, having no at-fault claims, being a homeowner and opting to receive documents and notices electronically.
Cons explained
Discounts vary by state
Even though Progressive offers a large selection of discounts, they aren’t available in all states. This isn’t uncommon with insurance companies, but is something to consider if you’re planning on saving with one of the discount options.
You’ll find the best RV insurance for you by shopping around for a company that offers the right coverage at a decent price. You may need to get quotes from multiple insurers to see which one provides the best discounts for your situation.
Not all plans have personal effects coverage
Personal effects coverage can help protect your personal items, such as electronics, that you generally keep inside your RV. Since Progressive plans don’t automatically include this, you’ll need to pay extra.
Progressive RV insurance offerings
Progressive offers the following standard types of insurance for RVs and travel trailers:
- Comprehensive coverage
- Collision coverage
- Liability coverage
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage
- Medical payments coverage
Add-on RV coverages include total loss replacement, replacement cost/personal effects, full-timer’s liability, Roof Protection Plus and pest damage protection, as well as the coverage options listed below.
Roadside assistance
Progressive RV insurance roadside assistance can help you if your RV or trailer breaks down within 100 feet of a roadway. You can call roadside assistance when you experience a mechanical breakdown, flat tire or dead battery or if you run out of fuel. Roadside assistance can either bring you replacement parts or tow you to the nearest repair facility.
Loss assessment
If you belong to an RV association, loss assessment coverage can help you cover shared costs. For example, if a natural disaster hits the area where your RV association parks its vehicles, you may need to help pay for cleanup or repair in the area. Progressive will cover up to $5,000 in RV association costs.
Vacation liability
Vacation liability acts as a sort of personal liability coverage — but it’s only valid while you’re on vacation. For example, if someone is hurt in your RV during your trip, Progressive will cover up to $10,000 in expenses. You can opt to pay for a higher limit of up to $500,000.
Emergency expense
Emergency expense coverage is similar to the coverage of living expenses under homeowners insurance. If you can’t stay in your RV for a covered reason during vacation, you can get up to $750 for transportation and hotel costs (provided you’re more than 50 miles away from your permanent residence). For an additional fee, Progressive allows you to increase this coverage up to $2,000.
Pet injury
Progressive’s pet injury coverage will provide up to $1,000 to cover veterinarian bills if your dog or cat is injured during an RV accident. In addition, you don’t have to pay a deductible to reap the benefit.
Progressive RV insurance pricing
According to Progressive, the average cost of its RV insurance in 2022 was $573 per year for travel trailers and $958 per year for motorhomes. A liability-only RV insurance policy might cost as low as $125 per year. With that being said, there are numerous factors that can affect how much you’ll pay for a policy. For example, your vehicle type and condition, usage and location can all affect Progressive RV insurance prices.
The type of RV you have can cause insurance rates to fluctuate drastically as well. Newer RVs cost more to insure than older ones, and Class A motorhomes cost more than Class C motorhomes and Class B camper vans. Motorhome insurance will also be more expensive than a policy for travel trailers, fifth-wheel trailers, pop-up campers and other types of pulled trailers.
In addition, you’ll have to secure additional coverage if you live in your RV full-time (typically considered at least six months per year). Progressive full-time RV insurance might include personal liability, medical payments and loss assessment in addition to the basic liability coverage.
Progressive RV insurance financial stability
An insurance company’s financial stability indicates its ability to pay claims and continue providing protection for your covered property. The Progressive Corporation has many companies listed under its AM Best rating unit. All of them have an A+ financial strength rating and an AA long-term issuer credit rating.
Progressive RV insurance accessibility
Because Progressive is such a large company, it has worked hard to make itself accessible all over the U.S. However, some of its coverage options, discounts and customer service channels are limited. Read more about Progressive’s accessibility below.
Availability
Progressive insurance operates in all 50 states, but this may vary based on the type of coverage you need. Its RV insurance has limits on some add-on coverages and discounts.
Contact information
Progressive’s 24/7 customer service phone number is (888) 671-4405. It also has a phone number for Spanish-speaking customers available from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. EST at (833) 951-4271. You can contact Progressive using the live chat and email features on its website, or use self-service options by logging in to your account on the website or mobile app.
User experience
Progressive makes it easy to complete most basic insurance tasks online or over the phone. You have multiple options to buy policies, make changes to an existing policy, pay your bill or file claims. The mobile app is especially useful for viewing your policy on the go and easily contacting customer service. Compared to other insurers, it has a relatively simple interface that’s easy to navigate.
Progressive RV insurance customer satisfaction
Progressive has an NAIC complaint index of 1.46. Compared to the national average of 1.00, this signifies that Progressive receives more complaints than is expected for a company of its size. It has an A rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but nearly 1,100 customers have reviewed the company on the BBB and given it an average of 1.07 out of 5 stars.
Progressive RV insurance reviews are mixed. While some customers had a great experience when filing claims with Progressive, many reviews cite issues with the claims process. For example, some customers couldn’t get a timely response to their claims, while others had their claims denied. Some other negative Progressive RV insurance ratings cite increases in rates as well. Depending on your claims history, Progressive may increase your premiums or even choose not to renew your policy.
Progressive RV insurance FAQ
Is Progressive good at paying claims?
Does Progressive raise rates every six months?
Can you negotiate with Progressive claim?
How we evaluated Progressive RV insurance
We evaluated Progressive RV insurance based on many factors, including:
- Coverage types: We researched Progressive’s policy offerings to learn about the events and incidents its policies cover.
- Pricing: We looked into how much Progressive’s RV insurance plans cost and what its deductible options are.
- Financial stability: We examined how long Progressive has been in business and what leading credit rating agencies rate it.
- Overall customer satisfaction: We read customer reviews to learn what customers think of Progressive’s customer service and claims process.
Summary of Money’s Progressive RV insurance review
Progressive offers a variety of RV insurance policies, including basic liability, roadside assistance, personal effects and more. You can purchase a policy whether you only use your RV for a couple of weekends per year or you’re one of the many travelers using RVs as your primary residence. While Progressive RV rental insurance may be a good fit, also check with your auto insurer and credit card companies to see if they offer more affordable temporary coverage for rented RVs. Get more RV rental insurance tips or explore options for the best travel insurance.