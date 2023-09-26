Progressive is the largest motor insurance carrier in the U.S. and provides some of the best RV insurance because of its different coverage types. The company also offers numerous add-ons that allow you to customize your policy. Read our Progressive RV insurance review below to learn about its coverage, pricing, customer satisfaction and the pros and cons of buying a policy with this company.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Compare RV Insurance Policies Customers Report Average Savings of $530 per Year Get a Quote 96% overall customer satisfaction rating

Customers report average savings of $530 per year

Total-loss replacement for motorhomes and travel trailers

Specialized coverage for full timers or first-time weekend RV'ers

RV storage option allows you to save even more by turning off coverage when your RV is not in use! Covers Everything from Class A Motorhomes to Pop-Up Campers Get a Quote Customers report average savings of $321 per year

Covers everything from class A motorhomes to pop-up campers

Quote and buy online

Speak to a professional, licensed agent

Fully licensed, multi-line agency can quote your auto, home, boat and other insurance products Countrywide Towing & Roadside Assistance Get a Quote Top rated C=choice: A+ BBB rating

"Turn Off" for liability & collision during storage - Save 53%

Cover your personal belongings or attachments

Full-timer coverage options

Mexico insurance options

Total Loss RV replacement

24-hour claims support

Best for deductible options

Progressive provides some of the best RV insurance because it offers customized quotes and gives you the ability to choose your deductible. For example, if you want to lower your premiums, Progressive lets you increase your deductible. In the event you need to file a claim, you’ll pay more out of pocket, but your monthly payments to Progressive will be less expensive. Similarly, you can choose a low deductible and pay higher monthly premiums.

The company also offers a disappearing deductible program. With a disappearing deductible, you’ll earn a 25% discount on your deductible and after four years it’ll be $0.

Progressive RV insurance pros and cons

Pros 24/7 customer service support

Ability to customize quotes

Wide range of discounts available Cons Discounts vary by state

Not all plans have personal effects coverage

Pros explained

24/7 customer service support

Progressive offers multiple customer service channels, including chat, email and 24/7 phone support. You can call Progressive’s customer service number any time, day or night, to report an accident, file a claim, get roadside assistance, make changes to your policy, pay your bill and learn about policies or other customer service needs. You can also log into the Progressive website to view policies, make changes, pay bills and perform other tasks that don’t require customer support.

Ability to customize quotes

Progressive RV insurance quotes can be customized to meet your exact coverage and price needs. Your primary coverage is determined by the type of vehicle you own. Then, you can choose add-ons, such as total loss replacement or personal effects coverage. You can save money by applying discounts or increasing your deductibles. For example, you’ll have separate deductibles for comprehensive vehicle coverage and collision coverage and can select a deductible from $100 to $500.

Progressive’s custom quote generator will automatically update your monthly payment as you fill out your information, so you can find the right plan for your budget and needs. Getting an RV insurance quote on the Progressive website is relatively easy. But you’ll need to provide some details — such as contact, vehicle and driver information — to learn about your rates.

Wide range of discounts available

Progressive offers a wide range of discounts that can help you reduce your insurance premiums, including the following:

Multi-policy discount: Save by bundling your RV insurance policy with homeowners, auto, renters, condo, motorcycle or boat insurance.

Original owner discount: Pay less if you’re the original owner of your RV, no matter how old it is.

Responsible driver discount: Receive a discount if you’ve gone for at least three years without a ticket or accident.

Advanced quote discount: Decrease your rates by buying your policy at least one day before it goes into effect.

Other RV insurance discounts include paying your policy in full, making payments on time, having no at-fault claims, being a homeowner and opting to receive documents and notices electronically.

Cons explained

Discounts vary by state

Even though Progressive offers a large selection of discounts, they aren’t available in all states. This isn’t uncommon with insurance companies, but is something to consider if you’re planning on saving with one of the discount options.

You’ll find the best RV insurance for you by shopping around for a company that offers the right coverage at a decent price. You may need to get quotes from multiple insurers to see which one provides the best discounts for your situation.

Not all plans have personal effects coverage

Personal effects coverage can help protect your personal items, such as electronics, that you generally keep inside your RV. Since Progressive plans don’t automatically include this, you’ll need to pay extra.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Unlock peace of mind on the road with Good Sam RV Insurance on't let uncertainties slow you down – get insured today and start savoring the open road by clicking below! Get a Quote

Progressive RV insurance offerings

Progressive offers the following standard types of insurance for RVs and travel trailers:

Comprehensive coverage

Collision coverage

Liability coverage

Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage

Medical payments coverage

Add-on RV coverages include total loss replacement, replacement cost/personal effects, full-timer’s liability, Roof Protection Plus and pest damage protection, as well as the coverage options listed below.

Roadside assistance

Progressive RV insurance roadside assistance can help you if your RV or trailer breaks down within 100 feet of a roadway. You can call roadside assistance when you experience a mechanical breakdown, flat tire or dead battery or if you run out of fuel. Roadside assistance can either bring you replacement parts or tow you to the nearest repair facility.

Loss assessment

If you belong to an RV association, loss assessment coverage can help you cover shared costs. For example, if a natural disaster hits the area where your RV association parks its vehicles, you may need to help pay for cleanup or repair in the area. Progressive will cover up to $5,000 in RV association costs.

Vacation liability

Vacation liability acts as a sort of personal liability coverage — but it’s only valid while you’re on vacation. For example, if someone is hurt in your RV during your trip, Progressive will cover up to $10,000 in expenses. You can opt to pay for a higher limit of up to $500,000.

Emergency expense

Emergency expense coverage is similar to the coverage of living expenses under homeowners insurance. If you can’t stay in your RV for a covered reason during vacation, you can get up to $750 for transportation and hotel costs (provided you’re more than 50 miles away from your permanent residence). For an additional fee, Progressive allows you to increase this coverage up to $2,000.

Pet injury

Progressive’s pet injury coverage will provide up to $1,000 to cover veterinarian bills if your dog or cat is injured during an RV accident. In addition, you don’t have to pay a deductible to reap the benefit.

Progressive RV insurance pricing

According to Progressive, the average cost of its RV insurance in 2022 was $573 per year for travel trailers and $958 per year for motorhomes. A liability-only RV insurance policy might cost as low as $125 per year. With that being said, there are numerous factors that can affect how much you’ll pay for a policy. For example, your vehicle type and condition, usage and location can all affect Progressive RV insurance prices.

The type of RV you have can cause insurance rates to fluctuate drastically as well. Newer RVs cost more to insure than older ones, and Class A motorhomes cost more than Class C motorhomes and Class B camper vans. Motorhome insurance will also be more expensive than a policy for travel trailers, fifth-wheel trailers, pop-up campers and other types of pulled trailers.

In addition, you’ll have to secure additional coverage if you live in your RV full-time (typically considered at least six months per year). Progressive full-time RV insurance might include personal liability, medical payments and loss assessment in addition to the basic liability coverage.

Progressive RV insurance financial stability

An insurance company’s financial stability indicates its ability to pay claims and continue providing protection for your covered property. The Progressive Corporation has many companies listed under its AM Best rating unit. All of them have an A+ financial strength rating and an AA long-term issuer credit rating.

Progressive RV insurance accessibility

Because Progressive is such a large company, it has worked hard to make itself accessible all over the U.S. However, some of its coverage options, discounts and customer service channels are limited. Read more about Progressive’s accessibility below.

Availability

Progressive insurance operates in all 50 states, but this may vary based on the type of coverage you need. Its RV insurance has limits on some add-on coverages and discounts.

Contact information

Progressive’s 24/7 customer service phone number is (888) 671-4405. It also has a phone number for Spanish-speaking customers available from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. EST at (833) 951-4271. You can contact Progressive using the live chat and email features on its website, or use self-service options by logging in to your account on the website or mobile app.

User experience

Progressive makes it easy to complete most basic insurance tasks online or over the phone. You have multiple options to buy policies, make changes to an existing policy, pay your bill or file claims. The mobile app is especially useful for viewing your policy on the go and easily contacting customer service. Compared to other insurers, it has a relatively simple interface that’s easy to navigate.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Protect your home on wheels today! Whether you're cruising down highways or parked by the lakeside, Good Sam RV Insurance has your back. Click below to get a free quote today! Get a Quote

Progressive RV insurance customer satisfaction

Progressive has an NAIC complaint index of 1.46. Compared to the national average of 1.00, this signifies that Progressive receives more complaints than is expected for a company of its size. It has an A rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but nearly 1,100 customers have reviewed the company on the BBB and given it an average of 1.07 out of 5 stars.

Progressive RV insurance reviews are mixed. While some customers had a great experience when filing claims with Progressive, many reviews cite issues with the claims process. For example, some customers couldn’t get a timely response to their claims, while others had their claims denied. Some other negative Progressive RV insurance ratings cite increases in rates as well. Depending on your claims history, Progressive may increase your premiums or even choose not to renew your policy.

Progressive RV insurance FAQ Is Progressive good at paying claims? chevron-down chevron-up Progressive is relatively good at paying claims — but you need to make sure that your policy covers the event that causes damage to your RV. As long as you file claims for covered events, the Progressive RV insurance claims process should be simple. You can submit your claim to the Progressive RV insurance agents by calling (800) 776-4737. Progressive may have some of the best auto insurance for high-risk drivers because it's more likely to approve claims under a normal policy. Does Progressive raise rates every six months? chevron-down chevron-up Progressive reviews your RV insurance rates every six months. If you've received an infraction on your driving record or filed a claim, you may see your rates go up during the six-month review period. Can you negotiate with Progressive claim? chevron-down chevron-up You can negotiate with Progressive and other insurance companies if you feel you've been offered an unfair claims settlement amount — but you may need to seek the help of a lawyer. It might only be worth fighting the claim offer if you'd receive more than your related legal costs.

How we evaluated Progressive RV insurance

We evaluated Progressive RV insurance based on many factors, including:

Coverage types: We researched Progressive’s policy offerings to learn about the events and incidents its policies cover.

Pricing: We looked into how much Progressive’s RV insurance plans cost and what its deductible options are.

Financial stability: We examined how long Progressive has been in business and what leading credit rating agencies rate it.

Overall customer satisfaction: We read customer reviews to learn what customers think of Progressive’s customer service and claims process.

Summary of Money’s Progressive RV insurance review

Progressive offers a variety of RV insurance policies, including basic liability, roadside assistance, personal effects and more. You can purchase a policy whether you only use your RV for a couple of weekends per year or you’re one of the many travelers using RVs as your primary residence. While Progressive RV rental insurance may be a good fit, also check with your auto insurer and credit card companies to see if they offer more affordable temporary coverage for rented RVs. Get more RV rental insurance tips or explore options for the best travel insurance.