Recreational vehicle (RV) insurance protects your recreational vehicle or travel trailer from covered incidents, such as accidents or natural disasters, depending on the types of coverage you buy. Whether you're renting an RV for one weekend or you live in one year-round, RV insurance is crucial to making sure you don’t need to spend thousands of dollars out of pocket if your RV is damaged.

National General provides RV insurance for a variety of RV types. Its policies are easy to customize with different coverage types, and you might even be able to save with discounts. Read our National General RV insurance review below to learn about its policies, pricing and customer satisfaction.

Best for full replacement cost coverage

National General offers many add-on coverages, including full replacement costs. If you purchase full replacement cost coverage, National General can help you replace your RV in full if it is stolen or totaled. Many other parts of the policy also provide depreciation-free coverage, meaning the insurance company will not devalue the lost item because it's "used," and you could receive higher amounts when you file a claim.

National General RV insurance pros and cons

Pros Lots of bundling options to save on multiple policies

Discounts available to reduce rates

Offers 24/7 claims support Cons Not transparent about pricing

Low BBB rating

Doesn't cover all RV types

Pros explained

Learn more about the advantages of buying National General RV insurance below.

Lots of bundling options

National General provides many different types of coverage that you can bundle to save. In addition to RV insurance, you can purchase the following types of insurance from National General:

Personal and commercial auto insurance

Motorcycle insurance

Homeowner’s insurance

Condo insurance

Renters insurance

Flood insurance

Private collection insurance

Umbrella insurance

Health insurance

Discounts available

You can reduce your National General RV insurance cost by using discounts. National General offers three primary discounts — multi-vehicle discounts, diminishing deductibles and storage savings.

A multi-vehicle discount allows you to bundle your RV and auto insurance to save up to 20% annually. In addition, you only pay one deductible if both vehicles are involved in a covered accident. National General also has some of the best auto insurance for high-risk drivers if you drive fewer-than-average miles with their car, which could make this bundling option worth it for some drivers.

Diminishing deductibles decrease the out-of-pocket costs for your policy each year that you don’t file a claim. In addition, the storage savings option will reduce your premiums by up to 53% by temporarily deactivating your collision and liability coverage while your RV is in storage.

Offers 24/7 claims support

Contact National General any time of the day or night to file a claim or ask about the status of an existing claim. National General has a live chat option, phone number and email address that you can use to contact the claims department. If you prefer to work one-on-one with someone, National General also has agents available to help customers with their policies.

Cons explained

There are some disadvantages to buying RV insurance from National General, which we list below.

Not transparent about pricing

Unfortunately, National General doesn’t provide any information about rates on its website. As with any other insurance product, RV insurance rates will depend on many factors, such as your location, driving record and type of RV. You will need to contact an agent to receive an RV insurance quote if you want to know how much it costs.

Low BBB rating

While National General has an overall A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), its customer rating on the BBB website is only 1.06 stars, averaged from 387 reviews. In the past three years, National General Insurance has received 1,318 complaints through the BBB, with 576 of those complaints made in the past 12 months.

Not all RV types are covered

National General’s RV insurance policies don’t cover all types of recreational vehicles or travel trailers — but it doesn’t specify which types of RVs it does or doesn’t cover. The best way to learn about your coverage options is to get a quote online or contact a National General agent directly.

National General RV insurance policy plans/offerings

National General has a variety of coverage options for RVs and travel trailers. In addition to basic coverage types, such as liability and comprehensive coverage, National General provides coverage types for both part-time and full-time RVers. It may provide temporary RV rental insurance, but you may also want to check with your auto insurance or credit card company to see if RV rental insurance is already included.

See some of National General’s specialized coverage options listed below.

Personal belongings coverage

Personal belongings coverage protects all items you keep in your trailer while traveling, such as electronics and household supplies. National General’s personal belongings coverage will cover up to $3,000 using your items’ original cost in new condition rather than a depreciated cost. If you need more coverage, it's available for an additional fee.

Full replacement cost coverage

National General provides full replacement cost coverage to help you get into a new RV if yours is stolen or totaled. If a covered incident happens within your RV’s first three model years, National General will replace it with a comparable new RV. If the covered incident happens after the first three model years, National General will provide you with the original sale price rather than a depreciated amount.

National General can also connect you with RV companies to help you find the exact make and model you want if you need to replace your original vehicle.

Permanent attachment coverage

Permanent attachment coverage protects any items or equipment permanently attached to your RV, such as awnings. National General’s permanent attachment coverage is depreciation-free, like many of its other types of coverage.

Storage savings

Storage savings isn’t really a type of coverage, but rather a savings tool for people who don’t use their RVs often. For example, if you store your RV during the winter months, you could reduce your premiums by up to 53%. It’s a discount that acts as the opposite of National General insurance for full-time RV living, allowing people who only use their RVs temporarily or occasionally to customize their policy.

Specialized equipment coverage

Specialized equipment RV coverage protects any additional or custom equipment you might add to your RV, such as solar panels or custom wheels.

National General RV insurance pricing

National General does not provide any information about its pricing on its website. It's also difficult to determine the average cost of RV insurance. Part-time RVers will likely pay a lot less than full-time RVers, but policy prices can vary drastically depending on the types of coverage you choose. Request a quote to get a National General RV insurance price that is specific to your situation. Factors that may affect your rates include:

Type of RV or travel trailer

Your driving record

Your location

National General only lists three of its primary discounts.

National General RV insurance financial stability

National General Insurance Company has an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best, as well as an "aa" long-term issuer credit rating. These ratings indicate that National General is very financially stable. To add extra protection, National General is also reinsured, meaning it has another company that helps cover claims situations that become too large for the company to handle on its own.

National General’s parent company, Allstate, is also very financially stable. All of Allstate’s subsidiary companies have A+ financial strength ratings and "aa" long-term issuer credit ratings.

National General RV insurance accessibility

Learn more below about who can buy National General RV insurance, how to contact National General and what to expect if you purchase a policy.

Availability

National General is available to RVers throughout the U.S. — but not all plans, discounts or features may be available in every state. For example, you might be able to purchase National General RV insurance with roadside assistance in one state but not in another. Consult with National General or an independent agent to discuss specific plan availability in your state.

Contact information

National General relies heavily on its network of over 55,000 independent agents throughout the country. The best way for you to learn about its policies and to manage your policy after you sign up is to work one-on-one with an agent. But you can also use the National General RV insurance phone numbers to request a quote or file claims.

Get a quote by calling (800) 462-2123, or file a claim by calling (800) 468-3466. You can also file claims using the live chat feature on National General’s website or email claims@ngic.com.

User experience

National General’s website has simple forms that you can use to get quotes, access your policy, pay your bill and file claims. The quote form asks for information regarding your vehicle and driving record. Once you buy a policy, all you need to log into your account or pay your bill is your policy number. The claims process is also very straightforward, and National General has a whole page dedicated to outlining how to file a claim.

National General RV insurance customer satisfaction

Unfortunately, National General has an NAIC complaint index of 6.43. Compared to the national average of 1.00, this indicates that National General receives more than six times the expected number of complaints for a company of its size.

National General RV insurance reviews, on the other hand, seem to indicate mostly happy customers, with ratings hovering around four stars. Most of the negative reviews from customers deal with unsatisfactory claims processing. Many customers state that National General denied claims, often accusing the customers of neglecting RV care and maintenance, causing the reported damage.

Get answers to some of your frequently asked questions about National General RV insurance.

National General RV insurance FAQ Who owns National General Insurance? chevron-down chevron-up National General is owned by The Allstate Corporation, one of the largest insurers in the U.S. Allstate acquired National General in 2021 for $4 billion. Is National General RV Insurance legit? chevron-down chevron-up National General has been in business since 1920, providing various types of insurance policies through its large network of independent agents. Allstate, one of the most reputable insurance companies in the U.S., now owns National General, which gives it an even sturdier reputation. Are Good Sam and National General the same company? chevron-down chevron-up Good Sam and National General are not the same company. Good Sam is an insurance agency that sells insurance for RVs. The policies that you purchase through Good Sam are underwritten by National General, which means National General is responsible for processing your Good Sam RV insurance claims.

How we evaluated National General RV insurance

We evaluated National General RV insurance using many factors, including:

Policy offering — We reviewed National General's website to learn about its RV insurance plans and help you determine whether it's the right coverage for your travels.

Pricing — We also explored National General's offerings to identify discounts to help you find an affordable insurance option.

Accessibility — We reviewed National General based on several factors that affect how existing and potential customers can access their policy and National General's customer service department.

Overall customer satisfaction — We researched insurance ratings that reveal whether National General is meeting professional standards for financial stability and customer satisfaction. Online customer reviews also give a firsthand look at what you might experience while working with National General.

Summary of Money’s National General RV insurance review

National General provides a variety of RV insurance coverage, ranging from basic liability to sophisticated add-ons like specialized equipment coverage. However, it doesn't cover all RV types, and it focuses on fairly basic types of insurance, so RVers may benefit from considering companies that also offer the best travel insurance.

In addition, National General offers discount opportunities to save on your policy, including bundling options. Unfortunately, it does not have transparent pricing, so you will need to get a quote if you want to know how much it costs.

National General also has 24/7 claims support. That being said, overall customer satisfaction is lacking, as shown in its low BBB rating, so you may want to consider researching other RV insurance companies that have fewer complaints.