Congress Waived Required Minimum Distributions for 2020. Here's What Retirees Need to Know

Congress delivered some financial relief for retirees in March, amid the COVID-19 economic disruption that sent the S&P 500 stock index plunging more than 33% that month. But confusion remains about the provision in the CARES Act that allows retirees to skip required minimum distributions (RMDs) this year.

It’s a one-time waiver of the annual requirement that retirees 72 and over withdraw a portion of their traditional IRA or 401(k) and pay income tax on it. They’re the government’s way of finally collecting its share of retirement savings that’s grown tax-deferred for decades.

While the Federal Reserve’s recent downbeat forecast sent stocks in the Standard & Poor’s 500 sliding nearly 6% on June 11th, as of Friday morning equities are still more than 35% above their March low. If the recovery holds, Colin Slabach, assistant professor of retirement at The American College of Financial Services says, “RMDS could be back to normal next year.” That said, if stocks take another deep slide, it’s possible that Congress might consider another waiver for 2021. “My guess is if they do cancel 2021 RMDs, the legislation won’t pass until later this year or even in 2021,” Slabach says.

To help you navigate the probable resumption of RMDs in 2021 — and possibly resolve your 2020 RMD strategy — here some answers to questions swirling around in retirement circles:

Would a 2021 RMD be based on Dec 31, 2020 balances?

Yes. The waiver this year is just that. Not a change in law, but a suspension for 2020. So next year if we’re back to normal, your RMD will be an age-based percentage of your year-end 2020 balance. This is how it played out in the Great Recession: the RMD was waived for 2009, and when it resumed in 2010 it was based on year-end 2009 balances.

That said, the calculation for determining RMDs is scheduled to change in 2021. The Internal Revenue Service bases RMDs on life expectancy; its proposed new Uniform Lifetime Table has been updated to account for longer life expectancy. The change will be close to imperceptible on your finances. For instance, in 2019 a 75-year old had an RMD equal to 4.37% of a retirement account balance. In 2021, using the new updated Uniform Lifetime Table, a 75-year old’s RMD will be 4.07%.

Will the IRS double RMDs in 2021 to make up for lost revenue in 2020?

Highly unlikely. That didn’t happen in 2010.

Is there any downside to skipping my 2020 RMD?

No. But you might also want to consider if there’s an upside to taking it. Academic research has found that retirees who did a solid job of saving for retirement tend to spend less than what they can safely afford to withdraw.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with underspending, if you don’t have any need for the money right now, or want to leave more to your heirs. But at the same time, if taking your 2020 RMD — or even more if the numbers make that viable — gives you extra money for something meaningful and enjoyable, that seems like a worthy use. No?

If outright spending doesn’t appeal, Slabach says a Roth conversion is worth considering. For starters, given the big uptick in federal spending, he doesn’t expect today’s historically low tax rates to last long. (They are scheduled to expire at year-end 2025). When you convert money from a traditional IRA or 401(k) there will be tax due; if you agree with the notion that tax rates may head higher in the coming years, that’s an argument for paying more tax now. Moreover, a conversion reduces the pot of money that will be used to calculate future RMDs, and you’ve created tax-free money for yourself, or your heirs.

What if I took my RMD in January?

You might get relief. As explained in an earlier article, if you have been impacted by COVID-19, the CARES act explicitly allows you to return the money regardless of when you took the RMD. That over-rides an existing regulation that typically limits such “rollovers” to a 60-day window after you take an RMD.

If you can’t qualify for a COVID-19 rollover and you are past the normal 60-day window, you may still be able to return the money. The CARES act stipulates that an RMD taken from an IRA after January 31st and before May 15th can be reversed until July 15th . If your withdrawal was from a 401(k), the same deadline rule is in place, but it depends on whether your plan allows “roll overs” back into the plan. Check with your plan’s administrator. (Note: if you took RMDs from more than one IRA, you are entitled to return just one distribution in a 365-day period.)

Alas, the CARES Act left a small contingent of RMD-takers in the lurch: If you took a distribution in January and now want to return the money, you’re technically not covered by the July 15th extension.

The expectation is that if you’re patient, the IRS will eventually give the green light on this. Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, points out in a blog post that in 2009 the IRS finally weighed in with guidance in September that allowed retirees to return an RMD taken earlier in the year.

