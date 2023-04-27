Seven Corners is one of the best travel insurance companies for large groups traveling abroad. It offers short-term and long-term plans, flexible limits and a range of deductibles to fit your needs.

Is Seven Corners Travel Insurance the right choice for your next trip? This review will guide you through the highlights, pros and cons of this travel insurance company to help you choose.

Best for large groups

Seven Corners Travel Insurance is best for large groups of travelers. Groups of 10 or more people can get coverage from Seven Corners for up to a year. Medical emergencies (including COVID-19), evacuations, baggage delays and more are covered under these policies.

If you’re traveling with a family, school or work group, you’ll want to learn more about Seven Corners Travel Insurance.

Seven Corners Travel Insurance pros and cons

Pros Plenty of upgrade options

Customizable coverage for medical expenses

Can cover pre-existing conditions Cons Coverage isn't effective until after 90 days

Not all destinations are available

If you’re planning a big trip, you might be wondering: what is insurance for travel? And do I need it?

Travel insurance isn’t always required by law, but it can save you from the high costs of trip cancellation, medical evacuation and other issues while abroad. Like the best travel credit cards, the right travel insurance will provide peace of mind and help your trip go as smoothly as possible.

Seven Corners Travel Insurance offers a range of policies and upgrades. To help you decide if it’s right for you, we’ll break down the pros and cons of this travel insurance provider.

Pros explained

Seven Corners Travel Insurance is highly rated across multiple review platforms. And it isn’t hard to see why — this company offers a lot of upgrade options, customizable medical plans and coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Plenty of upgrade options

With Seven Corners, travelers can choose from a range of upgrades to customize their plans. Those include:

Cancel for any reason (CFAR) coverage. If you add CFAR to your plan, you can cancel your trip for any reason and receive up to 75% reimbursement. Without this upgrade, cancellations are only reimbursed for emergencies.

Trip interruption for any reason. With this option, you can interrupt your trip at any point and receive up to 75% reimbursement.

Rental car damage coverage. Add up to $35,000 in coverage for rental car damage while you’re traveling.

Sports equipment coverage. If you’re traveling for a sporting event, you can insure your equipment for up to $2,500 per item, with a maximum of $5,000.

Customizable coverage for medical expenses

Seven Corners Travel Health Insurance offers multiple plans with customizable coverage for medical expenses while you’re traveling. Depending on your chosen plan, Seven Corners can cover the cost of COVID-19 recovery, emergency evacuation and other expenses. All plans come with flexible limits and the option to choose your deductible.

The limit of your coverage depends on the plan you choose. With an annual plan, you can be covered for multiple trips each year. Group travel insurance plans can last anywhere between 5 days and one year.

Can cover pre-existing conditions

When you buy any Seven Corners Travel Medical Insurance plan, you can add an exclusion waiver for pre-existing conditions. This waiver will include coverage for any pre-existing medical condition or disability while you’re traveling.

Coverage for pre-existing conditions can provide peace of mind for international travelers with severe allergies, hypertension, diabetes and other conditions that could cause an emergency abroad. The only downside of this exclusion waiver is that it isn’t included automatically. If you have a pre-existing condition, you must add the waiver within 20 days of your initial trip payment.

Cons explained

Seven Nations Travel Insurance is flexible and great for large families. But that doesn’t mean it’s the right insurance company for everybody. Before buying a policy with Seven Corners, remember that it has a 90-day wait period, and not all destinations are covered.

Coverage isn't effective until after 90 days

Coverage delays are common in medical insurance. This is the waiting period between the time you buy your plan and the time coverage kicks in. Seven Corners Travel Medical Insurance must be purchased at least 90 days before departure for effective coverage.

This waiting period is not well advertised by Seven Corners, so it’s important to keep this in mind. Be sure to buy your insurance policy well before booking your trip.

Not all destinations are available

Seven Corners Travel Insurance offers coverage to travelers in most international destinations, but it has some exceptions. Talk to a customer representative about your travel plans before buying a policy to ensure you aren’t visiting an excluded country.

The most common travel destinations, including countries in Europe, Asia and Africa, are covered by Seven Corners.

Seven Corners Travel Insurance plans

Before browsing for flights on travel booking sites, you’ll want to make sure you have an insurance policy that covers your needs. Seven Corners offers a range of plans for tourists, students, groups or frequent travelers. Below is a brief overview of each type of travel insurance Seven Corners offers.

Trip Insurance

Seven Corners offers two trip insurance plans: RoundTrip Basic and RoundTrip Choice. The Basic plan comes with up to $100,000 in medical coverage, plus emergency evacuation coverage and trip cancellation coverage for travelers who contract COVID-19.

With the RoundTrip Choice plan, travelers also get delay coverage of up to $2,000 per person, baggage coverage of up to $2,500 per person and up to $20,000 in evacuation coverage for a weather emergency.

Travel Medical Insurance

The Liaison Travel Medical plan is Seven Corners’ standard travel health insurance policy. It has customizable deductibles and provides access to an extensive network of medical providers in most countries. You can add optional COVID-19 coverage for any costs related to COVID-19 exposure during your trip.

Student Travel Insurance

The Liaison Student plan is designed for students and faculty traveling on long-term visas. This policy covers medical and evacuation costs. It meets most student visa insurance requirements and includes optional COVID-19 coverage.

Annual Travel Insurance

Wander Frequent Traveler Plus is Seven Corners’ annual travel insurance plan. This policy is designed for people traveling outside the U.S. multiple times a year. It includes coverage for COVID-19, medical expenses and emergency evacuations.

Visitor Insurance

Seven Corners Travel Insurance also provides coverage for visitors coming to the United States. The Inbound U.S.A. plan covers medical costs and other expenses for non-residents who visit the U.S. Coverage extends to all 50 states.

The Explore North America Plus plan also extends coverage for non-citizens and non-residents who travel to the U.S., Mexico or Canada.

Group Travel Insurance

Seven Corners International Travel Insurance offers group rates for 10 or more people. Group plans can last 5-364 days and have the same coverage and add-on options as Seven Corners’ individual trip insurance.

A group travel insurance plan is an excellent option for large families, missionaries and school trips. Customers who review Seven Corners Travel Insurance report affordable rates and an easy sign-up process for large groups of travelers.

Seven Corners Travel Insurance pricing

According to Seven Corners’ website, travel insurance plans start at $3 per day. Your exact rates will vary depending on your chosen plan, the extent of your trip, where you’re traveling and other factors.

Reviews of Seven Corners’ Travel Insurance show that this is an affordable provider for the coverage offered. While it isn’t the cheapest travel insurance company on the market, it offers extensive coverage and an easy purchasing process, so the cost is worth it if you find the right plan.

Seven Corners Travel Insurance financial stability

Seven Corners has been an independent travel insurance company in business since 1993. Today, it’s one of the country's most popular travel insurance providers. This is a financially-sound company that should be expected to continue its growth and expansion in the future. Your trip and the money you invested in it are safe with Seven Corners.

Seven Corners Travel Insurance accessibility

It’s one thing for an insurance policy to offer great coverage, but what matters most is that you can actually use it. In terms of accessibility, Seven Corners Travel Insurance is generally well-reviewed but has a few drawbacks.

Availability

As discussed above, Seven Corners Travel Insurance is available in most countries, but not all. A few exceptions are not publicly shared on the insurer’s website. You’ll have to discuss your travel plans with a customer service agent to make sure coverage is available in your destination.

Seven Corners’ plans are available to U.S. citizens, non-citizens and non-resident visitors.

Contact information

You can contact a licensed insurance agent any time by calling the Seven Corners Travel Insurance phone number listed on its website. The site also offers live chat services to guide new customers through getting a quote, planning their trip and buying a policy.

According to some Seven Corners reviews, customer service representatives might be difficult to reach. A few customer complaints on review sites like Trustpilot report long delays in response times.

User experience

Seven Corners Travel Insurance customer reviews show that most people have an easy experience getting a quote and buying a policy. Because of the variety of coverage options, customers can enjoy peace of mind while traveling and rarely feel like they’re overpaying for their insurance.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad If you need to be protected while away on a trip, Travel Insurance has you covered Travel is full of unexpected events. Stay safe with a Travel Insurance policy. Click below to find out more today. View Rates

Seven Corners Travel Insurance customer satisfaction

Seven Corners Travel Insurance complaints mainly refer to a slow claims filing process. However, it’s important to note that this is common in most insurance companies — it can take several months for a complicated claim to be filed and reimbursed. The company publicly replies to most customer complaints to explain these delays.

Seven Corners Travel Insurance FAQ Is Seven Corners Travel Insurance good? chevron-down chevron-up Seven Corners Travel Insurance is a reputable insurance provider with a variety of plan options. It offers comprehensive coverage and might be a good option if you travel frequently or want to travel with a large group. What is Seven Corners Travel Insurance's 'Cancel for Any Reason' benefit? chevron-down chevron-up The cancel for any reason (CFAR) benefit is optional and provides up to 75% reimbursement when you cancel your trip for any reason. Without this benefit, cancellations are only covered in case of a medical emergency or another factor outside your control. Which is the best Seven Corners Travel Insurance plan? chevron-down chevron-up The best insurance plan from Seven Corners depends on your needs. This insurer offers plans for students, frequent travelers and groups. Seven Corners' group plans receive the highest reviews compared to other popular travel insurance providers.

How we evaluated Seven Corners Travel Insurance

For this review of Seven Corners Travel Insurance, we compared it to other travel insurance providers in a few critical areas. The features we considered include:

Variety of plans offered

Pricing and flexibility

Transparency

Claims filing process

Access to customer service

Nationwide and international availability

COVID-19 coverage

Customer reviews and complaints

Summary of Money's Seven Corners Travel Insurance review

Seven Corners Travel Insurance is a popular, transparent insurance provider. It offers some unique add-ons and has policies for a range of needs, including traveling students and visitors to the U.S. Coverage for COVID-19 and pre-existing conditions can be included with any plan.

Where this insurer really stands out is in its group plans. Seven Corners might be the best travel insurance company for you if you want comprehensive, affordable group travel insurance.

Whichever plan you choose, be sure to buy your policy in advance. Keep an eye out for the best deals, including the best travel reward credit cards, to help you save money wherever you go.