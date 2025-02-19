We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

The S&P 500 Just Hit a New Record. Does It Matter?

By: Jordan Chussler
Jordan Chussler, expert in Personal finance, investing, retirement savings, and Editor, Investing at Money
Jordan Chussler
Editor, Investing | Joined June 2023
Jordan is an investment editor who specializes in traditional equities, gold and other precious metals, retirement savings and income investing. He combines his personal and professional interests in finance and education to help readers increase their financial literacy and make better investment choices.
See full bio
Editor: Martha C. White
Martha C. White, expert in Areas of expertise: Banking, business travel, consumer credit, employment, markets, real estate, and Writer at Money
Martha C. White
Writer | Joined February 2025
See full bio
Published: Feb 19, 2025 4 min read

Photo collage of a woman holding balloons looking up to a stock chart
Money; Getty Images

The S&P 500 hit a new all-time high on Tuesday amid news of U.S.-brokered peace talks aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The benchmark index flirted with the record throughout the day, ultimately rallying into the close and setting a new high of 6,129.58. That breaks the previous closing record of 6,118.71 set on Jan. 23 and marks the second all-time high since President Donald Trump assumed office in January.

In addition to a strong showing from chipmaker stocks, the announcement of peace talks served as a principal driver behind the rally, even though a delegation from Ukraine was not invited to the table, according to the BBC, and the country has said it would reject any agreements created without its consent.

Nonetheless, stocks spanning numerous sectors surged on the news, leaving the S&P 500 with a year-to-date gain of 4.45%. The biggest beneficiaries were energy (1.37%) and materials (1.27%), both of which have experienced supply chain disruption since Russia invaded Ukraine three years ago.

It was a good day for commodity traders, as well. Since Russia is the world's second-largest producer of natural gas behind the U.S., the news drove the price of natural gas 7.26% higher on the day. Similarly, TTF gas — the primary benchmark for European natural gas prices — gained 4.60%.

Agricultural commodities also rose on the prospect of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, which is known as the breadbasket of Europe. Together with Russia, the two countries produce 25% of the world's wheat. Additionally, Russia is one of the world's largest oat exporters. The news resulted in wheat gaining 1.08% on the day and oats gaining 1.93%.

