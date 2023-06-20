Sproutt Life Insurance Review

Sproutt is an insurtech company that lets you shop for life insurance through an online marketplace. Using data and artificial intelligence, Sproutt can connect you with a wide range of top life insurance options with flexible coverage amounts and terms. The broker has multiple insurance policies available to fit your unique needs, with a simple online application process and no medical exam required.

Keep reading to discover if Sproutt is the right option for you.

Best life insurance broker

By working with multiple insurance providers, Sproutt gives you more options than a traditional insurance company can.

Sproutt life insurance pros and cons

Pros Wide variety of life insurance carriers

Simplified online application process

No-exam policies are available Cons You may be rejected if you're unhealthy

Not the most affordable coverage

Pros explained

Wide variety of life insurance carriers

Sproutt works with some of the best life insurance companies to offer a diverse range of policies with different features and pricing options and match you with one that fits your lifestyle. With access to multiple carriers, Sproutt can help you find a policy tailored to your unique situation.

Plus, working with multiple carriers also means you have a higher chance of getting approved. Each carrier has its own approval criteria, so if one declines you, another may be more willing to offer coverage. Even if you’ve been denied coverage in the past, you still have multiple opportunities to obtain coverage.

Simplified online application process

With Sproutt, you can get a life insurance quote and apply for coverage in just a few simple steps through the online portal. The online application process is straightforward and easy to complete. You’ll be asked a series of questions about your health, lifestyle and other relevant factors that can affect your life insurance coverage.

Based on your answers, Sproutt will recommend the best life insurance options for your unique needs and circumstances. Then complete an online form and, once you’re approved, pay online using your credit card.

Instead of meeting with multiple insurance agents or spending hours on the phone, you can complete the application in just a few minutes. The process is secure and confidential, so you can trust that your personal information is protected.

You can also get a quote without any commitment using the company’s online insurance calculator.

No-exam policies are available

Most life insurance companies will require you to undergo a medical exam, which can be inconvenient and time-consuming. However, one of the benefits of Sproutt’s life insurance is that it gives you the option to have one of the best no-exam life insurance policies. This means that instead of undergoing a life insurance medical exam, the insurer you choose will determine your eligibility and rates based on other factors, such as your age, gender and medical history.

No medical exam policies can be particularly beneficial if you are young, healthy and don’t have any significant health issues in your history. You can also get approved for a no-exam policy faster than for traditional policies.

Cons explained

You may be rejected if you’re unhealthy

Sproutt needs to assess the risk of insuring an individual, and it uses medical underwriting to do so. This process involves reviewing your medical history and current health status. If you seem like a high risk, you may be denied coverage or offered a policy with higher premiums. Smoking could also hurt your chances of getting approved.

Even if Sproutt doesn’t require a medical exam, the company can still reject your application if your medical history is considered high risk. Given that the application process is so easy, it’s still worth giving the company a try to see if you qualify.

Not the most affordable coverage

The cost of Sproutt’s life insurance coverage may be higher than other providers, with monthly premiums starting at $29 for $500,000 in coverage and $49 for $1,000,000 in coverage for a healthy individual (based on Sproutt’s free calculator).

While the cost of life insurance coverage varies depending on many factors, including age, health and lifestyle habits, it’s crucial to consider your budget when choosing a policy. It may be worth exploring other providers if you’re looking for more affordable options.

Sproutt life insurance plans

Term life insurance

Sproutt offers term life insurance policies with a payout for a predetermined term, generally consisting of 10, 20 or 30 years. Once the term is up, you can renew the policy, convert it to permanent coverage or let it expire. During the term period, your payment is guaranteed as long as you pay the premiums. Term life insurance premiums are based on several factors, including age, health and life expectancy.

Some policies may require a medical exam, but it’s not always necessary for term life insurance. Plus, you can apply for term life insurance online and get approved in minutes. As with other types of life insurance offered by Sproutt, a term life policy can help you replace lost income, pay off debt and cover funeral expenses, college planning and inheritance taxes.

Whole life insurance

Whole life insurance covers you as long as you pay your premiums. When you die, the insurance company pays out a predetermined amount to your beneficiaries, who can use the money to cover expenses like funeral costs, debts and living expenses.

Whole life insurance also includes an investment component that generates a guaranteed interest rate, resulting in cash value buildup over time. This cash value is separate from the death benefit. You can use it for various purposes, such as financing your children’s education, supplementing your retirement income or making a down payment on a home.

If you’re looking for this type of product, Sproutt can connect you with a policy from one of the best whole life insurance companies.

Universal life insurance

Universal life insurance from Sproutt offers flexible coverage options and premiums, allowing you to get coverage without being locked into set policies. You can adjust your premiums and coverage as your financial needs change.

Once covered, you can use the funds and accumulated interest to cover your premiums, make tax-free withdrawals or borrow against the funds. You can earn interest based on a set index, mutual funds or market interest rates.

With universal life insurance, you can increase the value of your account by paying more than the set premium. You can also leverage your account to cover any premium shortage by paying less than the premium. This unique feature allows you to adjust your coverage and premiums to suit your financial goals.

Sproutt life insurance pricing

Sproutt’s coverage options may not be the most affordable on the market. The cost of Sproutt’s life insurance coverage can be higher than other providers, with monthly premiums starting at $29 for $500,000 in coverage and $49 for $1,000,000 in coverage (for a healthy person in their twenties). However, this number depends on your age, health and lifestyle habits.

Sproutt offers a free calculator you can use to estimate how much you’ll be charged for coverage. This tool can help you understand the cost of a policy that meets your needs. Additionally, Sproutt’s team of licensed agents can assist you in finding the right policy and coverage amount.

Sproutt life insurance financial stability

As a broker, Sproutt works with multiple insurance companies, each with its own financial stability rating. While AM Best does not rate Sproutt itself, the insurance companies it works with, such as Banner Life, TruStage and SBLI, are known for their financial stability and have proven track records in the industry.

Sproutt life insurance accessibility

Availability

Sproutt does not confirm whether the company is available in every state, only going so far as saying that their insurance brokers are licensed in each state where they do business.

Customers can apply for coverage directly through its website, and medical exams are not required for most policies. That said, Sproutt’s life insurance coverage is only available if you are aged below 60.

Contact information

Sproutt provides multiple ways for you to contact the company. If you need to contact Sproutt, you can call their phone number at (888) 786-3917, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. Its customer service team is available to address your questions or concerns regarding life insurance coverage, policy terms and more.

You can email Sproutt’s customer service team at hello@sproutt.com. Unfortunately, the company does not offer live chat on its website.

User experience

Sproutt offers an online calculator that lets you input basic information about yourself and receive an estimated quote. This helps determine if filling out an application is worth it. Once you decide to apply for coverage, the three-step process is straightforward and easy to follow.

Start by answering a few simple questions about yourself and your lifestyle. Then, check the Quality of Life Index to assess your lifestyle choices and how they can impact your overall health and longevity. By answering a series of questions, you’ll receive a score that can unlock personalized advice and estimated rates for life insurance coverage.

Finally, you can select the right insurance plan and apply online. Sproutt’s online application is intuitive and easy to navigate.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Getting life insurance shouldn't be a hassle. No-exam policies offer the same coverage as traditional policies, without the wait. Click below to check out policies starting at just $8/month. View Rates

Sproutt life insurance customer satisfaction

Sproutt’s user satisfaction ratings can be challenging to gauge based on the limited number of reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website. Because only one review is available — a negative one — it may not be the most accurate representation of the company’s overall user satisfaction. However, looking at Sproutt’s reputation on Trustpilot provides a better picture of how customers feel about the company.

With 4.8 stars out of 5 based on more than 400 reviews, Sproutt’s reputation on Trustpilot is quite positive. Customers are satisfied with the ease of the process and the quality of communication with the support team.

Sproutt life insurance FAQ How does Sproutt life insurance work? chevron-down chevron-up Sproutt is an insurance brokerage that partners with various insurance providers to offer you multiple quotes from a single query. To learn more about coverage options, visit the company website, answer a few questions related to your lifestyle and select a quote. Then, fill out an application and wait for approval. Once you're approved and coverage is bound, you'll be billed for your first premium payment. Does Sproutt sell life insurance policies of its own? chevron-down chevron-up Sproutt does not market its own policies. Instead, it's a broker that works with third-party providers and some of the best life insurance companies to give you high-quality coverage. Does Sproutt offer any rider options? chevron-down chevron-up You can buy additional coverage at later dates without having to send more proof of insurability. Is Sproutt legit? chevron-down chevron-up Sproutt is a legitimate insurance broker with thousands of clients and customer reviews available online. The company was founded in 2018 and has an A+ rating through the Better Business Bureau, though it is not BBB-accredited.

How we evaluated Sproutt life insurance

In our evaluation of Sproutt and other life insurance companies, we looked at the following factors:

Available plans and terms

Insurance riders

Policy exclusions

Underwriting process

Cost

Financial stability

Customer service

Customer reviews

Third-party ratings

Summary of Money’s Sproutt life insurance review

Sproutt is among the best life insurance brokers, even considering its slightly above-average pricing. It can offer a great user experience with a quick application process and multiple insurance options. You can choose between different coverages and terms and gain interest on your funds. Plus, Sproutt doesn’t require a physical medical exam for most applicants. If you qualify for no-exam life insurance, you can complete the entire process online.