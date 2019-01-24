The Trendy $9,000 Home Renovation That Practically Pays for Itself

By Shaina Mishkin
January 24, 2019
Artazum—Shutterstock

If you’ve seen stately stone siding popping up on homes in your neighborhood, it’s for good reason: The look is one of the most cost-effective renovations this year, according to a new report.

Replacing some of your home’s vinyl siding with manufactured stone veneer, a siding made from concrete that mimics the look of real stone, will practically pay for itself, according to Remodeling magazine’s 2019 Cost vs. Value report. On average, the $8,907 project recoups $8,449 at sale, or nearly 95% of the initial outlay. That’s an anomaly on the list, which finds that more popular projects, like major kitchen and bathroom renovations, recoup only about two-thirds of their initial cost at sale.

That high value is part of why the look is gaining steam among mid-range houses, says Daniel M. Fries, chief appraiser at the Georgia-based Daniel Fries & Associates. The versatile veneer is favored by builders, who find it easier and less costly to work with than real stone, and appreciated by home buyers.

“Adding the stone gives it a little bit of a flair,” Fries says. “Right now, it’s starting to be a little more in style.”

Not every state has the same appreciation for stone siding. The look goes the furthest in Pacific states like California, Oregon and Washington, where an initial $9,507 renovation can net homeowners $10,449 at resale, the Remodeling report says — nearly $1,000 more than the original price.

On the other hand, homeowners in the New York Metropolitan Area might not want to bother. In mid-Atlantic states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania or New York, the average manufactured stone veneer will run you $9,120 and only recoup $7,260 — a return of just 79.6%.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the latest updates and smartest advice from the editors of MONEY
SUBSCRIBE