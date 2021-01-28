Today's Mortgage and Refinance Rates: January 28, 2021 | Rates Slip Closer to 3%

Homeownership remains a major goal for many American despite the economic impact of the pandemic, with 1-in-6 planning on purchasing a home within the next two years.
Mortgage rates decreased for the second day in a row.
Today’s Mortgage Rates: 30-Year Fixed Loans, 15-Year Fixed Loans, and More
The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.029% on Wednesday — down from 3.091% the previous day.
|Mortgage Rate Chart
|Loan type
|Average Rate
|30-Year Fixed Loan
|3.029%
|15-Year Fixed Loan
|2.279%
|30-Year FHA Loan
|2.892%
|30-Year VA Loan
|2.913%
|30-Year Jumbo Loan
|3.554%
Source: Money | Date: Jan. 27, 2021 | Rates assume a credit score of 700
Money’s daily mortgage rates show the average rate offered by over 8,000 lenders across the United States the previous day. They reflect what a typical borrower with a 700 credit score might expect to pay for a home loan right now. The rates assume a 20% down payment and include discount points.
Freddie Mac’s benchmark Primary Mortgage Market Survey put mortgage rates at 2.73% with 0.7 points paid for the week ending January 28. That’s a slight drop of 0.04 percentage points from last week and 0.12 percentage points higher than the all-time low of 2.65%. The mortgage purchaser’s weekly survey reflects borrowers who put 20% down on conforming loans and have excellent credit.
How do I get the best mortgage rates?
Mortgage rates vary from state-to-state. On Wednesday, borrowers in Arkansas were quoted the lowest mortgage rates — at 2.988%. People looking for mortgages in Nevada saw the highest average rate at 3.166%.
Nationwide, borrowers with the highest credit scores, 740 and above, were quoted rates averaging 2.841%, while those with credit of 620 or below were shown rates of 4.081%.
You may be able to negotiate a better mortgage rate if you shop around or if you have other accounts with the lender. (To get started, take a look at Money’s picks for the best mortgage lenders.) Lately, some lenders have been hiking up advertised rates to keep demand in check, so you may be offered a lower rate if you reach out directly.
Today’s Mortgage Refinance Rates
Today’s survey also shows that the offered rate for a 30-year refinance for someone with a 740 credit score was 3.111% on Wednesday. In January 2020, the average mortgage rate (including fees) was around 3.8%.
|Mortgage Refinance Rate Chart
|Loan type
|Average Rate
|30-Year Fixed Loan
|3.111%
|15-Year Fixed Loan
|2.557%
|30-Year FHA Loan
|3.374%
|30-Year VA Loan
|3.374%
|30-Year Jumbo Loan
|3.486%
Source: Money | Date: Jan. 27, 2021 | Rates assume a credit score of 740
What else is happening in the housing market today
Seventeen percent of Americans who have not recently purchased a home say they are planning to do so within the next two years, according to a new survey commissioned by MyWalletJoy. Among those between the ages of 18-34, the percentage was even higher at 28%.
“Although it has been a tough year for Americans in all aspects of personal finance and big life moments, we are happy to see that optimism around buying a home is still very much alive,” said Yvette Ramos, a MyWalletJoy spokesperson.
The interest in buying a home has remained high despite the economic strain caused by the pandemic. While low interest rates have lured many buyers into the market already, others have been forced to re-evaluate how they would finance a purchase.
Over 52% of those surveyed are planning to make a down payment of between 3% and 19%, while only 14% plan to put down 20%. Forty-three percent are planning to use personal savings to finance the purchase, up from 42% in February of last year. Meanwhile, 18% plan on taking out an additional loan.
While homeownership is still a goal for many, the survey found that many potential home buyers feel they are not financially ready. Thirty-one percent of those surveyed cited a low salary as a reason for not planning on purchasing a home. Another 19% cited high home prices as the main reason they won’t be buying within the next two years.
Mortgage Tip of the Week
Buying a home can be daunting. Follow these expert tips to make the process easier.
Ralph DiBugnara, president of Home Qualified, a digital resource for buyers, sellers, and real estate agents, on what to look for in a virtual home tour:
Bottom line:
