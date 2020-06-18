Many companies featured on MONEY advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
in-depth research determine where and how companies may appear. Learn more about how we make money.

Advertiser Disclosure

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.

Our mission is to help people at any stage of life make smart financial decisions through research, reporting, reviews, recommendations, and tools.

Earning your trust is essential to our success, and we believe transparency is critical to creating that trust. To that end, you should know that many or all of the companies featured here are partners who advertise with us.

Our content is free because our partners pay us a referral fee if you click on links or call any of the phone numbers on our site. If you choose to interact with the content on our site, we will likely receive compensation. If you don't, we will not be compensated. Ultimately the choice is yours.

Opinions are our own and our editors and staff writers are instructed to maintain editorial integrity, but compensation along with in-depth research will determine where, how, and in what order they appear on the page.

To find out more about our editorial process and how we make money, click here.

Here Are Today's Best Mortgage & Refinance Rates for June 18, 2020

By Leslie Cook
11:12 AM EDT
Money; Getty Images

Mortgage rates dropped to a new all-time low last week, providing homeowners new reason to consider refinancing and buyers even more incentive to start shopping.

“Purchase demand activity is up over 20% from a year ago, the highest since January 2009. Mortgage rates have hit another record low due to declining inflationary pressures, putting many homebuyers in the buying mood,” said Sam Khater, chief economist for Freddie Mac.

Mortgage applications for the week ending June 12 increased 8% from the previous week and were 21% higher than a year ago, according to data released Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Refinance applications led the upswing, increasing 10% over the previous week and just about doubling the number of applications filed in the same week last year. Refinance loans made up 63% of all loan applications, up from 61% last week.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Census Bureau also released data on new housing starts, building completions, and construction permits for May. The report indicated a slight increase in all three categories compared to April, which could be a sign that pressure from historically low supply may ease somewhat in the coming months.

Average Mortgage Rates Today

The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 3.13% with 0.8 points paid for the week ending June 18, according to Freddie Mac. That’s 0.02 percentage points below the previous all-time low of 3.15% set May 28.

According to Freddie Mac, the average rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 2.58% with 0.8 points paid, down 0.04 percentage points from last week, while the average rate on a 5-year adjustable-rate mortgage also decreased slightly to 3.09% with 0.4 points paid.

Average Refinance Rates Today

A year ago the average rate was 3.84%. A homeowner with a $250,000 mortgage balance paying 3.84% on a 30-year loan could cut their monthly payment from $1,170 to $1,071 by financing at today’s lower rates. (It is important to note that refinancing involves closing fees and will reset the clock on your mortgage, meaning you will have to make payments longer.)

Today’s Mortgage Rates

Of course, mortgage rates vary widely by location and personal factors like the type of property you plan to buy, the size of your down payment, and your credit score. Here are today’s advertised mortgage rates at some of the mortgage industry’s largest lenders.

Quicken

Quicken, a non-bank lender based in Detroit, is the nation’s leading mortgage lender by dollar origination volume.

Mortgage rates advertised for June 18:

30-year fixed: 3.5%

15-year-fixed: 3.069%

(Quicken doesn’t advertise a five-year adjustable rate. Rates are APRs.)

Wells Fargo

Based in San Francisco, Wells Fargo has more than 7,000 locations.

Mortgage rates advertised for June 18:

30-year fixed: 3.218%

15-year-fixed: 2.703%

5-year ARM: 2.867%

(Rates are APRs.)

JP Morgan Chase

Based in New York, JP Morgan Chase has nearly 5,000 U.S. branches.

Mortgage rates advertised for June 18:

30-year fixed: 3.062%

15-year-fixed: 2.608%

5-year ARM: 2.864%

(Rates based on New York City zip code 10006. Rates are APRs.)


Bottom Line:

If you have decent credit, you may be in a position to take advantage of mortgage rates near all time lows

View MONEY’s Best Mortgage Lenders of 2020

Compare MONEY’s Best Mortgage Refinance Companies of 2020

Related: Why Right Now Is the Best Time to Refinance Your Mortgage, According to David Bach

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the latest updates and smartest advice from the editors of MONEY
SUBSCRIBE