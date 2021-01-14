When Does Tax Season Start in 2021?

Tax season can’t come fast enough for the millions of Americans who need their refund to pay essential expenses, and those who are still waiting to receive a stimulus check. But for the moment, you’ll have to wait.

The IRS hasn’t yet announced the start of the 2021 tax season, when you file your taxes for 2020. Last year’s season opened on Jan. 27, and some tax bloggers have speculated that this year it’ll fall on the same date.

As of December, 10.7 million Americans were unemployed. Many are counting on their tax refund to make ends meet. And higher earners who lost their jobs last year are waiting for a stimulus payment, since they wouldn’t have qualified based on the prior criteria. They’ll need to file their 2020 taxes to get the stimulus money they’re owed via the “Recovery Rebate Credit.”

Both stimulus payments — the one sent out last spring and the one being issued right now — were determined by your income as noted on your most recent tax return. That should be 2019 for the current stimulus, but it might have been 2018 for the checks that started going out last April. The way the rebate works, anyone who newly qualifies for stimulus money based on their 2020 income would get the payments through their 2020 tax return instead of via direct deposit or mail. (The government won’t take anything back if you already received money and no longer qualify — say, if you just got a high-paying job.)

In addition to losing your job in 2020, there are other scenarios where you could qualify for a stimulus through the tax process. The first stimulus was up to $1,200 per qualifying adult and $500 per child, while the second is $600 per eligible adult and child. The government could owe you money if you:

Had a child in 2020

Were a dependent in 2019 but filed your own taxes in 2020

Made too high an income in 2018 and 2019 but made less than the $75,000 threshold in 2020 to qualify for both payments (or less than the $87,000 threshold to qualify for the second one)

Live with someone who doesn’t have a Social Security number (a change to the law in December made these recipients newly eligible)

Are owed a check but the IRS hasn’t sent it out by mail or direct deposit as of Friday, January 15 (you can check on the status using the Get My Payment tool).

The IRS has updated its forms and instructions to reflect any stimulus payment-related changes, and the new Form 1040 is now available on IRS.com, according to a recent statement.

Tax preparers through IRS Free File will begin accepting tax returns mid-January, but will hold onto them until they can file the forms electronically with the IRS on Jan. 27. Turbo Tax also sent out an email to customers with a message that reads, “You can now e-file with TurboTax.”

We’ll update this story when the IRS announces the start date of the tax season. But in the meantime, you can get your forms in order. That means your W-2 if you’re employed and your 1099s if you’re self-employed. By law, both are due to taxpayers by January 31, but this year that date falls on a Sunday. So watch out for these forms to arrive via mail between now and Monday, February 1.

Also keep in mind that if you collected unemployment checks, that’s taxable income. And if you spent any part of the year outside of your primary state due to the pandemic, you might owe taxes in that state too (rules vary by state). Cari Weston, the Director for Tax Practice & Ethics at the AICPA, suggests going to IRS.gov and clicking on “Get your tax record” to find out what the IRS has on file for you. You can access any tax records that are missing — maybe the forms were delivered late or went to the wrong address — or ones you might not have considered, like a 1099 for some part-time work you forgot about. Whatever the case, the tool will help ensure that your records match what was reported to the IRS and prevent any income from falling through the cracks.

