Wine Delivery During Quarantine: Here Are the Best Online Services to Order Booze Now

A lot has changed recently, and yet wine remains the same: For many, it’s the perfect drink for winding down after a hard day or pairing with your latest home-cooked meal.

Perhaps your last shopping list included — besides hand sanitizer and toilet paper — a bottle of your favorite vino. But what to do when supplies are running low and a trip to the store is not possible or worrisome because of the health concerns? That’s when a good wine delivery service is needed more than ever.

And why not? You’ve observed social distancing, worked from home, helped your kids with their homework… maybe you’ve even treated your fellow quarantined neighbors to an acapella performance from your balcony. From where we’re standing, you deserve a bit of indulgence at the end of a long day spent indoors.

What’s the best way to order wine online? Though there are plenty of options under normal circumstances, the process may be more complicated during the coronavirus pandemic. Well-known online grocery services like Amazon Fresh and FreshDirect normally offer alcohol delivery in select markets, but lately these services are overwhelmed and it’s difficult if not impossible for new customers to find delivery times available.

But there is hope for wine lovers yet. We dug a little deeper to find the services that can get a luscious cabernet or a crisp pinot grigio delivered to your door in the quickest (and safest) way.

Best Wine and Alcohol Delivery Services

Our list consists of companies that provide same-day alcohol delivery in a wide range of cities and regions across the United States. All of these services let you order a choice of wine, beer, and liquor, and in some cases the companies also deliver groceries and other household essentials from retailers like Costco and CVS.

As you place your order, be mindful that the people delivering your booze nowadays are providing a great service and allowing you to avoid stores and stay safely indoors. So: Tip generously.

Drizly

How to Order: Online or via app (Apple & Android)

Delivery Fee: $5 in most markets

Operating Hours: For location-based hours, see the app.

Drizly is known for its wide selection and its claim of delivering wine in less than an hour. They also deliver beer and other spirits. According to their website, they operate in over 180 markets.

Saucey

How to Order: Online or via app (Apple & Android)

Delivery Fee: None

Operating Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. — may vary by location.

According to their website, Saucy charge no delivery fees and have no order minimums. They deliver wine, beer, and other spirits in 13 cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and New York City.

Minibar Delivery

How to Order: Online or via app (Apple & Android)

Delivery Fee: Mostly free

Operating Hours: Varies depending on store partner

Minibar Delivery offers on-demand delivery in 18 states and Washington D.C. If you’re planning ahead, Minibar Delivery lets you place an order up to 14 days in advance. For deliveries of the ASAP variety, the company claims all orders are dispatched at the earliest opportunity.

Swill

How to Order: Online or via app

Delivery Fee: None

Operating Hours: Normal business hours kept by the supplying store

Swill serves as a middleman, connecting you to nearby liquor stores. According to their website, deliveries are made in less than 60 minutes and the service is available in 11 cities, including Miami, Seattle, Las Vegas, and New York City.

Instacart

How to Order: Online or via app (Apple & Android)

Delivery Fee: Between $3.99 and $7.99 — free for Instacart Express members

Operating Hours: 9 a.m. to midnight

Instacart carries out deliveries in all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since they’re partnered with over 25,000 grocery stores, as well as major retailers like Costco and CVS, it’s safe to say they have plenty of variety in the wine department. Instacart has recently seen such an increase in demand for their services, that they plan to fill 300,000 shopper positions over the next three months.

Are Wine Clubs a Good Deal?

Wine clubs let you buy your favorite styles and vintages in bulk at an affordable price. If you’re worried about being roped in for the long haul, most wine club subscriptions have flexible cancellation policies in case you ever want (and are able) to go back to buying wine at your favorite store, bar, or restaurant.

If you’re new to wine and aren’t sure what to order, most wine clubs let you answer some simple questions that will help you determine what your palate is craving. So what’s the best wine club to subscribe to? Money.com’s partner site ConsumersAdvocate.org has in-depth reviews of the top options.

Lately, it’s no surprise that with bars and restaurants closed and more people staying home, Americans have more time on their hands — and alcohol sales are rising. According to Nielsen, wine sales were up 66% in the week that ended on March 21. So if you find yourself ordering wine delivery and uncorking a bottle here and there at home, you’re in good company.

Now, just avoid any further balcony singing performances and you’ll be all right. Cheers.