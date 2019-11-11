Here Are All the Marvel Movies Streaming on Disney Plus — and What You Can Still Watch on Netflix

Martin Scorsese might not care for the Marvel films, but plenty of other people love them. After all, this year Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame was one of the biggest box office hits of all time.

Disney CEO Bob Iger and Marvel President Kevin Feige are well-aware of the popularity of Iron Man, Captain America, and company, which is why the studio is hard at work at several Marvel TV shows, including the adventures of Loki and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which will premiere on Disney’s heavily hyped new streaming service Disney+ sometime in the next year or two. But all of these fancy new Marvel TV shows will take a while to make.

In the meantime, fans just have one question: which Marvel films will be streaming on Disney Plus when it launches on November 12?

Last month, Disney+ went on day-long Twitter tear, tweeting out the names of all of the films that will be available when the service launches, including a bunch of films Kurt Russell made when he was a kid that he has probably forgotten about. And if that stream and Disney’s YouTube page are to be believed, Disney+ will launch with just 10 out of the 23 Marvel Cinematic Universe entrees available.

Marvel Movies on Disney Plus at Launch

Iron Man

Iron Man 3

Thor: The Dark World

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Age of Ultron,

Ant-Man

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Why aren’t all Marvel movies streaming on Disney Plus? Well, it could be a matter of some films still having streaming deals elsewhere, or Disney wanting to add more movies as time goes by. But it seems like it will be a while longer before the entire MCU is all in one place.

In addition to TV shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones (which were produced in collaboration with Netflix and thus aren’t likely going anywhere), Netflix still has the rights to popular Marvel titles such as Ant-Man and The Wasp and Black Panther for a little while longer.

While the slow migration of Marvel away from Netflix will no doubt continue, according to Entertainment Weekly Netflix users can still enjoy some Marvel selections for at least another month. So if you are not sure there’s enough Marvel for you but you’re at least curious about Disney+, maybe you should stick to the free trial at first?

Here’s where you can sign up for Disney Plus.

