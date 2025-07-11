5 Best Crypto Trading Apps

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner START INVESTING No KYC Crypto Wallet that provides early access to new token launches Multi chain, multi wallet support, ability to buy crypto with fiat

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether have proven that the asset class's volatility can result in impressive gains for investors: A single bitcoin bought for less than $500 in 2016 would be worth more than $117,000 today. So it’s no wonder that crypto traders are flocking to exchanges to buy and sell the thousands of different altcoins they can find on the market today.

Crypto trading apps provide real-time market information, technical indicators and other details that can give you an edge over other traders. But it’s also important to consider fees, how many assets are available on a platform and features like staking and more. And remember that crypto trading comes with risk, and — even with the best trading apps — doesn’t make sense for everyone.

This guide includes details on some of the best crypto trading apps, and how to decide which one makes the most sense for you.

What to know about crypto trading apps

Crypto trading apps allow you to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies . While every crypto trading app lets you trade bitcoin — the original and most popular cryptocurrency — many platforms also support a wide range of altcoins and meme coins

The best crypto trading apps have the lowest fees, strongest security and ample features, including access to valuable information such as technical indicators.

Crypto trading apps often use a mix of hot and cold storage. Hot storage keeps your wallet connected online, which is more convenient for trades, but cold storage is offline and is typically more secure.

Crypto trading apps do not guarantee profits. In fact, crypto trading is considered much riskier than trading traditional assets such as stocks and bonds. But if you do decide trading crypto makes sense for you, a good app can give you a competitive advantage and can help you make better trading decisions.

How we chose our top picks

Our writers and editors analyzed the largest crypto trading apps to determine which are the best for traders of varying levels. We considered each crypto trading app’s fees, educational resources, available features like crypto staking, app reviews and more. We also identified key factors like technical indicators, real-time market information and the number of available cryptocurrencies.

Read our full methodology to learn more.

Our top picks for the best crypto trading apps

Coinbase : Best Crypto Trading App for Beginners

Robinhood : Best Crypto Trading App for Stock Traders

Crypto.com : Best Crypto Trading App for Options and Derivatives

Kraken : Best Crypto Trading App for Advanced Traders

Gemini : Best Crypto Trading App for NFTs

Best Crypto Trading App for Beginners: Coinbase

Pros Beginner-friendly due to its simple design, educational resources and mobile app

Advanced trading tools and technical indicators

Ability to buy and sell close to 250 cryptocurrencies Cons High trading fees unless you use Coinbase One

You won’t know the trading fee until right before you place the order

HIGHLIGHTS Number of cryptocurrencies Close to 250 Trading fees A spread of around 0% to 0.60% plus a transaction fee, but no trading fees for Coinbase One members (spreads may be included for some transactions) Account minimum $0

Why we chose it: Coinbase is the largest U.S.-based crypto exchange. Its crypto trading app is beginner-friendly and offers plenty of educational resources. You can choose from close to 250 cryptos and get access to crypto staking, technical trading tools and the ability to connect to third-party platforms like crypto trading bots. Coinbase is also launching a credit card this fall that will offer up to 4% bitcoin back on every purchase. The crypto brokerage has trading tiers that allow you to pay lower spreads as you place more trades. If you upgrade to Coinbase One for $29.99 per month, you don’t have to pay any spread fees. The company offers 24/7 live chat and email support.

Best Crypto Trading App for Stock Traders: Robinhood

Pros Zero commissions

You can trade stocks and invest for retirement in the same app

24/7 customer support Cons Fewer cryptos available than other crypto apps

Less robust crypto educational resources than other platforms

HIGHLIGHTS Number of cryptocurrencies 28 Trading fees No commissions Account minimum $0

Why we chose it: Robinhood has zero commissions, which makes it one of the most competitive crypto apps in terms of pricing. Robinhood also lets you trade stocks, options, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and other assets, which makes it especially convenient if you want to do all your trading in one place. The firm even rolled out crypto staking for U.S. customers. However, its limited crypto selection and limited crypto educational resources may deter crypto investors who want to become more advanced. (An app like Best Wallet may better suit the needs of seasoned crypto traders.) Robinhood has a 24/7 live chat support and offers phone support from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on weekdays.

Best Crypto Trading App for Options and Derivatives: Crypto.com

Pros Access to crypto options and derivatives

Choose from more than 400 cryptos

Low trading fees Cons High withdrawal fee

Margin trading is not offered in the U.S.

HIGHLIGHTS Number of cryptocurrencies More than 400 Trading fees As low as 0% for maker fees and as high as 0.50% for taker fees. The crypto withdrawal fee is different for each cryptocurrency. Account minimum $0

Why we chose it: Crypto.com has maker fees that can be as low as 0%, while taker fees start at 0.05% and usually cap at 0.50%, which are competitive (you’ll pay a maker or taker fee, depending on the type of transaction you do). The withdrawal fee can get as high as 0.0004 BTC, which can exceed $40, depending on the exchange rate. The withdrawal fee varies depending on the crypto. However, its access to options and derivatives allow crypto traders to make leveraged trades — though U.S. residents can’t use additional margin. (Margin is essentially a loan that you can take out against your portfolio. You can use it to increase your exposure to cryptocurrencies or borrow money against your crypto instead of selling your assets.) The Crypto.com Visa Card is also a valuable perk that lets you earn up to 6.5% cashback on each purchase. The company has live chat customer support 24/7.

Best Crypto Trading App for Advanced Traders: Kraken

Pros Large selection of crypto trading pairs

Low fees for advanced traders

Advanced security features Cons Not available in Maine and New York

Some features aren't available in the U.S., including Kraken derivatives and xStocks, which are Kraken’s tokenized stocks

Crypto fees are higher for beginners

HIGHLIGHTS Number of cryptocurrencies More than 400 Trading fees Maker and taker fees get reduced as your trading volume goes up on Kraken Pro. Maker fees gradually drop from 0.25% to 0% based on your 30-day trading volume, while taker fees drop down from 0.40% to 0.08%. Account minimum $0

Why we chose it: Kraken offers lower trading fees to its most active Kraken Pro members, rewarding advanced traders for their regular participation in crypto markets. Investors can also choose from more than 400 cryptos and can access advanced trading tools through Kraken. The company conducts real-time monitoring for suspicious activity and stores its crypto infrastructure in secured cages that are protected by armed guards 24/7. Plus, there’s a 24/7 live chat feature.

Best Crypto Trading App for NFTs: Gemini

Pros ActiveTrader Platform offers advanced trading tools

Access to the NFT marketplace

Potential to earn crypto with the Gemini Credit Card Cons As a custodial wallet, you don’t have control over your private keys and are exposed to third-party risk

Fewer cryptocurrencies than other crypto-focused trading apps

High fees that can be complicated for beginners

HIGHLIGHTS Number of cryptocurrencies More than 70 Trading fees Maker fee as high as 0.20% and taker fee as high as 0.40% for ActiveTrader Platform. Market orders and limit orders have a 1.49% transaction fee outside of the Gemini mode interface, plus a 1% convenience fee for instant and recurring orders. Account minimum $0

Why we chose it: Gemini offers advanced trading tools through ActiveTrader Pro and a crypto credit card that rewards you with crypto for every purchase. However, the fees for instant and limit orders outside of the ActiveTrader Platform are high compared to what beginners will face on other platforms. Gemini also lets you trade NFTs through the Nifty Gateway. The company also has a 24/7 live chat feature.

Other crypto wallets we considered

Binance has more than 275 million customers and is one of the largest crypto trading apps in the industry. Founded in 2017, the platform provides access to more than 400 cryptocurrencies and has competitive trading fees.

Why it didn’t make the cut: Binance has plenty of trading features, but not all of them are available in the U.S. The company only lets U.S. customers trade 160 cryptocurrency pairs and pleaded guilty to several illegal business practices, including anti-money laundering (AML) and unlicensed money transmitting. However, the firm has since strengthened its compliance team and has implemented new AML measures.

MEXC offers numerous cryptocurrencies and lets customers automatically replicate trades conducted by the platform’s top traders. It also has a demo feature that allows you to practice making trades without putting down any cash.

Why it didn’t make the cut: The company has faced a lot of regulatory scrutiny, which has resulted in some licenses getting revoked.

Bitget lets traders copy the most successful traders and follow their strategies by allowing traders to request that Bitget makes the same trades with their money as the top traders make with their own. It also has a wide range of NFTs and 750 cryptocurrencies and gives traders access to futures contracts.

Why it didn’t make the cut: Bitget does not operate in the U.S.

What you need to know about crypto trading apps

Crypto traders often can’t buy and sell digital assets on the same platform they use to trade stocks and bonds. Instead, they need to use a cryptocurrency exchange or trading app, which works similarly to online brokerages.

What is a crypto trading app?

Crypto trading apps allow customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Each of the above apps use a centralized exchange to conduct trades, but you can also opt for a decentralized experience via a digital wallet, like the aforementioned app Best Wallet.

Centralized exchanges are more straightforward, but you lose privacy and are at the risk of the central party losing the crypto via theft. Decentralized platforms and wallets allow you to keep your information private as you make trades. Plus, bad actors will have a harder time hacking into a centralized platform and stealing your crypto if you have it in a decentralized wallet.

How to choose a crypto trading app

The best crypto trading apps are compliant with regulations, have strong security protocols and have low fees. It’s also important to see what trading tools a crypto trading app offers. For instance, some crypto trading apps let you make paper trades or copy what the most successful traders on the app are doing. Many apps also let you backtest, or view how your current trading strategies would have worked in the past. These apps also let you review technical indicators, such as 50-day moving averages and access numerous charting tools.

You should also look for crypto trading apps that offer a wide range of cryptocurrencies instead of only providing bitcoin and ether. Checking out customer review sites such as the Better Business Bureau and TrustPilot can help you gauge if the app has good customer service and offers a good user experience. U.S. crypto investors should make sure a crypto trading app is available in their country before committing to it.

One of the key details traders should consider is how much crypto trading apps charge you to place trades. Some crypto platforms have lower fees for high-volume traders, while others have competitive commissions across the board. You should also check if a crypto trading app has additional fees, such as withdrawal fees.

The right cryptocurrency trading app for you will depend on your specific needs. You have to decide which features and advantages you want to prioritize. For instance, crypto traders who prioritize margin trading should consider crypto trading apps with low margin rates that reduce transaction fees as you make more trades.

How to open a crypto trading app account?

Opening a crypto trading app account is pretty straightforward. Although each trading app is slightly different, they tend to follow the same general steps.

Choose a platform : You should compare several crypto trading apps before deciding which one is right for you.

Fill in your details : Each crypto trading app will ask for key details like your name, email address and Social Security Number. Decentralized trading apps do not request as much information.

Fund your account : You can connect a bank account to start funding your account. It’s also possible to transfer assets from one crypto trading app to another.

Start investing : Once you have money in your account, you can start buying crypto.

Best crypto trading apps FAQs Are crypto trading apps free? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, most crypto trading apps are free to download and use the basic subscription. However, these apps have trading fees: Some crypto platforms charge the same commission for each trade, while others charge a small percentage of every transaction’s value. You may also have to pay more for a higher-tier subscription for some trading activities and advanced tools. What is the best crypto trading app? chevron-down chevron-up The best crypto trading app depends on your preferences. For instance, Coinbase is the best crypto trading app for beginners, while Robinhood is the best choice for people who want to trade stocks, ETFs and options on the same platform. What should I look for in a crypto trading app? chevron-down chevron-up Traders should assess crypto trading apps based on which cryptos they offer, the trading tools they have available, trading fees, minimum account requirements and additional features. Comparing multiple crypto trading apps will give you a better idea of what you want to see in a crypto trading app. What is the best cryptocurrency to trade daily? chevron-down chevron-up Bitcoin and ether are popular cryptocurrencies to trade daily due to their high market caps and liquidity. While you might get higher returns with small altcoins, those digital assets contain significantly higher risk than bitcoin and ether. If you are getting started with crypto trading, you may want to stick with the most established cryptocurrencies and then consider branching out as you become more confident. Which is the safest cryptocurrency exchange? chevron-down chevron-up Coinbase, Robinhood, Crypto.com, Kraken and Gemini are some of the most used and regulated cryptocurrency exchanges — but all exchanges come with risk. You can keep your crypto in your own digital wallet to limit some of those threats.

Methodology

We compared numerous crypto wallets when creating our list. The number of cryptocurrencies available, regulatory status, security, crypto credit cards, customer service, educational resources and trading tools were some of the key factors we considered.

We considered how the apps display their fees, have good customer reviews and educational resources and strong security features. Crypto credit cards played less of an importance as the other categories on this list, but were also considered.

