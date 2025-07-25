Upcoming Crypto Listings on Coinbase

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

Like most crypto exchanges, Coinbase doesn’t let you know which coins and tokens it will add to its platform until it happens. But that doesn’t stop crypto traders from speculating. That’s because correctly identifying which cryptos will be listed next on Coinbase can lead to big gains as those assets become more accessible to investors.

It’s similar to buying shares in a company right before its IPO. A corporation gets a lot of publicity leading up to the IPO date, rewarding early investors in the process. Similarly, some altcoins soar quickly after they get listed on crypto exchanges like Coinbase.

But which ones will make the list next? This guide will unveil some of the cryptos that have a chance of making it onto Coinbase later this year.

What types of cryptocurrencies wind up on Coinbase?

Coinbase currently features more than 240 digital assets and 300 different trading pairs. The crypto exchange firm added 91 digital assets to its platform last year, so it’s fathomable that multiple assets on this list could end up on Coinbase by the end of the year.

The firm looks at foundational details like legal, technical security and transparent cryptos. Coinbase must understand a project’s purpose and prefers cryptocurrencies with open-sourced code.

Many digital asset projects check those basic boxes, but after assessing those details, it comes down to a crypto’s popularity. Ultimately, Coinbase wants to offer cryptocurrencies that generate high trading volume. The brokerage firm makes more money if its users place more trades.

However, even if a cryptocurrency becomes a media sensation, it’s not immediately added to Coinbase. The company diligently reviews each crypto before making it accessible to traders. For instance, the company added dogecoin and shiba inu to its platform a few months after those coins gained popularity.

These tiny cryptos may be next

A cryptocurrency doesn’t need a large market cap to wind up on Coinbase. It can have a market cap below $100 million and still be tradeable. Smaller cryptos have the chance to deliver outsized returns in broad crypto rallies, especially if Coinbase adds them in the future. These are some of the tiny cryptos that may end up being upcoming crypto listings on Coinbase.

Arweave (AR)

Arweave is currently not tradable on Coinbase but is listed as a cryptocurrency on the platform. This cryptocurrency has a market cap above $400 million, which is higher than some of the cryptos listed on Coinbase.

The token has had strong spikes in the past that demonstrate demand can accelerate if it’s added to Coinbase. For instance, Arweave went from roughly $8 per coin in February 2024 to more than $40 per coin in less than two months.

The cryptocurrency also has a promising mission that separates it from meme coins. It aims to decentralize cloud storage with its blockweave technology. Arweave lets users store data on the cloud for a one-time payment instead of relying on the popular monthly subscription model that traditional cloud providers use.

Pepe (PEPE)

Pepe is another contender for future inclusion in the Coinbase marketplace. It’s a bit larger with its $5 billion market cap, but a recent 55% surge played a big role in the multi-billion dollar market cap.

The token enjoys high trading volume, which can make it a great fit for Coinbase. The total supply of PEPE is 420.68 trillion tokens, so it doesn’t have the same supply scarcity as bitcoin. Any crypto related to pepe can generate a lot of traction on social media and attract speculative investors.

MIND of pepe (MIND) has a smaller chance of being included in Coinbase than pepe. However, MIND is worth mentioning since, at one point this year, it was up more than 3,000%. MIND currently has a market cap of just above $100 million.

Best Wallet (BEST)

The BEST is the native cryptocurrency for Best Wallet, a fast-growing hot wallet that has more than 500,000 users. The coin is specific to the Best Wallet platform, as owning this cryptocurrency helps customers score lower transaction fees, staking, attractive presale projects and other perks.

Buying this coin is similar to investing in Best Wallet if it was a publicly traded corporation. The coin currently has a $50 million market cap after being launched on Nov. 18, 2024.

While there isn’t much history behind BEST, a potential Coinbase listing could help it explode in popularity. As Best Wallet attracts more users, the coin’s value should increase.

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Hyperliquid is a part of HyperEVM, a blockchain that lets developers build decentralized apps on Hyperliquid, similar to the Ethereum Virtual Machine. It enables fast transaction executions and lets its investors participate in the governance of HYPE. You’ll also get lower transaction fees if you use the Hyperliquid platform to make trades.

The cryptocurrency has certainly lived up to its ticker. It’s up by more than 1,000% over the past few months and has a $12 billion market cap. This coin has also soared by more than 70% over the past month.

