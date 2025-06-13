How and Where to Buy the Meme Coin Pepe

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

If you regularly scroll through your social media feed, chances are you have come across “Pepe the Frog.” The illustration first appeared in a 2005 cartoon called Boy’s Club before turning into a popular internet meme that was eventually co-opted as a hate symbol.

Pepe has since inspired a digital currency known as pepe (PEPE), which has a $5 billion market cap and has surged by roughly 80% from April to mid-May. Furthermore, it’s gained more than 20% over the past year.

Although the crypto has performed well and is based on a popular meme, it’s important to remember that it is a meme coin. Considering that, this asset is highly speculative. But if the volatility associated with meme coins doesn’t dissuade you, you have a few options when buying Pepe coin.

How to buy Pepe Coin?

First, you will need a crypto wallet or a crypto brokerage account that lets you buy PEPE. While the interface varies for each digital wallet and brokerage account, they all follow the same general pattern.

However, not all of these options allow you to buy PEPE and store it anonymously. Any brokerage account will require that you provide your ID and other details that people can use to determine who you are. In order to store it anonymously, you will have to use a crypto wallet that doesn’t require any ID or KYC credential when you create it. If you already have a wallet like this, you should never connect it to a brokerage account such as Coinbase. Doing so will negate your anonymity.

Once you have a crypto wallet or crypto brokerage account, you will have to visit the “Buy” section and enter PEPE. Next, you will have to enter how many PEPE you want to purchase or how many dollars you want to invest in the asset. The platform will then display how many PEPE you will receive and what the total cost is.

After verifying the transaction details, you can place the order. PEPE — like other cryptocurrencies — trades 24/7, giving you abundant opportunities to buy the popular meme coin.

Where to buy Pepe?

Investors can choose from several crypto wallets and crypto brokerage firms if they want to buy PEPE. The following are some of the choices.

BestWallet

Best Wallet lets investors choose from thousands of cryptocurrencies across more than 50 blockchains. The digital wallet gives you privacy and doesn’t require KYC credential or an ID. That allows you to store your crypto anonymously, including PEPE. The wallet is available via the App Store and Google Play.

Ledger Nano X

You can invest in more than 5,500 cryptocurrencies with this wallet, including PEPE. The Ledger Live app allows you to manage and trade PEPE (and all of your other crypto holdings). Ledger Nano X is a hardware wallet that offers an extra layer of protection from hackers.

Robinhood

You can trade various cryptocurrencies on Robinhood, including PEPE. The fintech company now offers Robinhood Wallet — an external self-custody wallet — so your cryptocurrencies aren’t left in Robinhood’s centralized exchange where they face more threats from bad actors.

You also have the option of connecting another digital wallet to your Robinhood account as well, but you will no longer be anonymous with that wallet if you do so. Robinhood also offers numerous perks, including Robinhood Gold as well as 1% IRA match even if you don’t have an upgraded subscription.

Trust Wallet

More than 200 million people use Trust Wallet to buy millions of cryptocurrencies across more than 100 blockchains. You can accumulate PEPE in this account and also have the option of staking your holdings to generate passive income. Trust Wallet doesn’t collect your email address or any personal information.

Guarda Wallet

Guarda Wallet is a non-custodial wallet that supports PEPE. You don’t have to provide any personal details to create a wallet and you can maintain anonymity.

The Guarda Wallet interface allows you to trade cryptos directly from the wallet instead of having to connect it to a brokerage account. Guarda Wallet also lets you stake coins to generate yield.

Should you buy PEPE?

PEPE has been a volatile asset since its debut on April 17, 2023. The meme coin’s price movements have made it attractive for traders, but it isn’t recommended as a long-term investment.

As a meme coin, this cryptocurrency doesn’t have intrinsic value. It’s based entirely on an internet meme and lacks fundamentals. Bitcoin is an example of a much safer cryptocurrency due to its popularity, limited supply and potential to minimize the significance of fiat currency.

Before investing in PEPE, understand that it is a highly speculative asset and not one you should pour your life’s savings into. Other assets can deliver higher returns without the same level of risk, especially over the long term. But if you are a crypto trader looking to capitalize on short-term volatility, PEPE might do the trick.

