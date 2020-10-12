You Don't Have to Wait Until Prime Day to Score the Best Price on AirPods Pros

The best AirPods Pro deal we’ve seen is back — and you don’t even have to wait until Amazon Prime Day to score the discount.

Right now, you can buy a set of Apple AirPods Pros for $199. That’s $50 off the regular $249 price, and it matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen for AirPods Pros since they hit the market about a year ago.

As of Monday, October 12, the $199 AirPods Pro deal is available at Amazon, Walmart, and Staples, though they’ll cost full price if you purchase directly from Apple. You could save even more by purchasing a set of AirPods Pros that was previously owned and is being resold after being professionally inspected and cleaned: Amazon is selling “Renewed” AirPods Pros for $185.98.

AirPods Pro are generally considered the best wireless earbuds you can buy, with a superior mix of sound and comfort. They’ve been a sensation since first hitting the market in the fall of 2019, and were rarely if ever discounted during the first six months of 2020. More deals have been popping up in recent months, including periodic sales in the range of $220 or $235, as well as a few short-lived promotions below $200.

We had anticipated that the $199 AirPods Pro deal would return for Amazon Prime Day 2020, which starts on Tuesday, October 13. But obviously, you don’t have to wait that long. It’s also worth noting that while you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of most Prime Day deals, there is no such requirement to buy AirPods Pros at the $199 price. The deal is available to everyone, regardless of where you make the purchase.

Will Black Friday have even better deals than what we’re seeing this week during Prime Day or the competing sales from Walmart and other retailers? We’ll have to wait and see.

