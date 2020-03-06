The Best AirPods Deals Right Now

Apple AirPods: Are they the best wireless earbuds you can buy?

While many AirPod owners would answer that with a resounding YES, for the time being we’ll leave the debate to the audiophiles and tech geeks out there. We’re not here to convince you that AirPods are the absolute highest quality earbuds on the market, or even that you need anything above a set of basic cheap headphones. But if you’re keen on picking up a pair of AirPods, it’s wise to first figure out which is the best AirPods option for you — and then buy them at the lowest price possible.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about AirPods deals.

Best AirPods Deals

If you’re looking buy a pair of standard Apple AirPods (a.k.a AirPods 2 — the latest version), you have two choices: AirPods with a wired charging case, and AirPods with a wireless charging case. The version with the convenience of wireless charging costs more, as you’d guess, but exactly how much extra you’ll pay depends on what AirPods deals are available when you buy.

The list price for AirPods with the wired charging case is $159, compared to $199 for AirPods with a wireless charging case. When AirPods go on sale, both of these products tend to be discounted, but they don’t always see the same markdowns. In early 2020 we’ve seen AirPods with the wired charging case on sale for $129, at the same time AirPods with the wireless charging case have often been discounted to $169. In this case, they were both $30 off. At other times, however, one AirPods model might have been $40 off while the other was discounted by only $20.

If you’re wondering about the best time to buy AirPods for the lowest price, deals we’ve seen lately on the wired case model have actually been better than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The lowest price on AirPods with the wired charging case for most of the 2019 winter holidays was $139, or $20 off the normal list price. Nowadays, if you manage to jump on a good sale, you can get them for $30 off.

On the other hand, deals around Black Friday on AirPods with the wireless charging case featured prices of $159 and sometimes even lower. That’s cheaper than the deals we’ve seen in 2020 so far.

With that in mind, here are the latest and best AirPods deals we know about from Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers.

Apple AirPods With Wired Charging Case

Apple AirPods With Wireless Charging Case

Best AirPods Pro Deals

Many shoppers in the market for AirPods Pro wireless earbuds have been struggling with a basic problem beyond deals and prices: What stores have AirPods Pros in stock?

AirPods Pro, which sell for $249 at full price, have periodically been sold out in the months since they hit stores in the fall of 2019. Because AirPods Pro has been such a hot seller, Apple and major retailers often haven’t felt compelled to offer much in the way of discounts. Even so, there have been some AirPods Pro deals here and there, like the $235 price we’ve seen occasionally in 2020 from Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers.

Apple AirPods Pro Prices

Are AirPods Pro Worth It?

Buying AirPods Pro over regular AirPods 2 can cost you an extra $100. When you consider that the regular AirPods are not exactly cheap and happen to be very high-quality earbuds themselves, spending the extra money on AirPods Pro might seem like a bit of a waste.

For a certain kind of consumer, however, Apple AirPods Pros are definitely worth the money. By all accounts, AirPods Pro has superior sound quality and noise-cancellation features, as you’d hope with pricier Apple tech.

AirPods Pro also comes with customizable fit — a choice of small, medium, and large ear tips — so you can optimize comfort and sound. Basic AirPods, by contrast, have ear tips with a “universal” one-size-fits-all fit, and not all ears are happy with them. What’s more, AirPods Pros stand out because they are sweat- and water-resistant, which is important to people who like to run or work out while listening to podcasts or music.

