The Best Deals at Walmart for Cyber Monday 2021

Walmart's best deals for Cyber Monday 2021 feature especially good discounts on laptops, headphones, routers and other tech, plus some very competitive prices on TVs, toys and home goods.

When do stores have the best deals: Cyber Monday or Black Friday? It's a question on every shopper's mind at this time of year.

The honest yet unsatisfying answer is that there are great deals on both days — and during the week before and after Thanksgiving and Black Friday for that matter. All the sales, deals and discounts just sort of blur together into a frenzy of promotions, and it's up to shoppers to act quickly whenever a truly compelling deal.

Case in point: Walmart launched a $159 AirPods Pro deal on the Monday before Thanksgiving, and it was the lowest price we'd ever seen for Apple's highly in-demand earbuds. (Sadly, the $159 AirPods Pro deal was no long available as of Cyber Monday.)

For that matter, for weeks now Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Amazon alike have had very good deals on vacuums (upwards of $200 off Dysons), Instant Pots (over 50% off some models) and plenty of headphones beyond Apple's AirPods, among other popular holiday purchases.

Best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart

Now that Cyber Monday 2021 is here, you can expect (of course) even more good deals to consider. Here's what is getting us excited from Walmart's sale, though bear in mind that deals change quickly and some of the hottest sale items are bound to sell out.

Best laptop deals

• Asus C223NA Chromebook 11.6": $113.72 (list price $229)

• HP 11" Touch Chromebook N3350: $169 (list price $349)

• Lenovo Ideapad 3i 15.6" FHD PC Laptop: $329 (list price $439.99)

• Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6": $87 (list price $199.99)

Best TV deals

• onn. 39" HD Roku Smart TV: $148

• LG 55" 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV: $1,269.99 (list price $1,999.99)

• onn. 58” 4K Smart TV:$328

• onn. 65” 4K Smart TV:$489

• TCL 5-Series 55” 4K QLED Smart TV: $549.99 (list price $999.99)

• LG 65” A1 Series 4K OLED Smart TV:$1,496 at Walmart (list price $2,499.99)

Best of the rest deals at Walmart

• Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780: $99 (list price $217.78)

• Instant Pot Vortex 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer: $79 (list price $129)

• Instant Pot 8-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker: $59

• Anker eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $99 (list price $149)

• Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge: $144 (list price $349.99)

• Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum CU510: $99 (list price $199)

• Hoover Smartwash Pet Cleaner Machine: $149 (list price $299)

• onn. Bluetooth True Wireless Headphones: $29 (list price $49.88)

• Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Earbuds: $79 (list price $149.99)

• Beats Studio Buds Earbuds: $99.95 (list price $149.95)

• Skullcandy Jib True XT 2 True Wireless Earbuds: $19.99 (list price $34.97)

• Belkin SOUNDFORM Wireless On-Ear Headphones for Kids: $13.88 (list price $24.99)

• Decathlon Rockrider ST100 Mountain Bike, Kids: $198 (list price $298)

• LG XBOOM Go Bluetooth Speaker: $69 (list price $129)

• Netgear Nighthawk Mesh System Router: $169 (list price $249)

• Linksys MU-MIMO Dual Band Gigabit Router: $71.97 (list price $149)

• LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Adventure Pack: $50 (list price $79.97)

• Nerf Rival Jupiter XIX-1000 Foam Ball Blaster: $34.97 (list price $49.99)

• KidCraft Charlotte Classic Wooden Dollhouse: $60 (list price $139.99)

• Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player: $19 (list price $29)

• Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard: $88 (list price $199)

• Spalding 54" Polycarbonate Portable Basketball Hoop: $185 (list price $299.99)

• Bounce Pro 7-Foot My First Trampoline: $98 (list price $149)

