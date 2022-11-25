The Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals: Save Big on Instant Pot, Nutribullet, and More

Thanksgiving is here, so you’re probably waiting for huge deals on Black Friday, but why wait? There are tons of great sales going on now on some of your favorite kitchen appliances. Gone are the days of going to bed early on Thanksgiving so you can wake up early the next day to be the first one in line at your local department store, only to realize everyone had the same idea, and now it's a downright battle to get the items you wanted. The world has changed, and so have our Black Friday practices. So instead of the mad rush to the store, check out these Black Friday deals from the comfort of your own home.

Black Friday deals on your favorite brands

Whether you are getting ready to prepare a huge meal this Christmas or you want to change someone’s life this giving them the gift of making great meals without the hassle, the Instant Pot Pro should be the first item on your list. This one appliance does it all with its 10 different functions. It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, rice cooker, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker, and steamer all in one compact appliance.

You can choose from five programmable settings, and with its premium cookware-grade inner pot with Stay-Cool silicone handles, you can take it from your Insta Pot to your stovetop. This 6qt Instant Pot makes enough food to feed up to six people, so it's perfect for small gatherings this holiday. Right now, you can get the Instant Pot Pro for 41% off on Amazon. So get one today and start planning your holiday meals ahead of time.

If you’re looking for an air fryer and already love Instant Pot, you will want to check out theInstant Vortex Plus. In true Instant Pot fashion, the Vortex Plus is more than just an air fryer. It features 6-in-1 functionality, allowing you to roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate. With its ClearCook window and interior light, you can easily monitor your cooking progress without opening the basket.

Even Crisp technology and fast preheating allow you to go from frozen food to golden crisp with the touch of a button. The Vortex Plus comes with a non-stick, dishwasher-safe air fry basket and tray, so clean-up is also a breeze. Get this kitchen must-have for $100 with this sale. This is one deal you want to take advantage of.

There's nothing better during the holidays than dessert, from Thanksgiving pies to Christmas cookies and everything in between, ‘tis the season for yummy baked goods. If you’re looking for the perfect stand mixer to help create your signature dessert this holiday, look no further than the Hamilton Beach electric stand mixer.

Complete with a stainless steel bowl and three different attachments — a flat beater, whisk, and dough hook — you can mix any dough or batter for the perfect holiday treat. This baking must-have is now available for 20% off, so don't wait. Grab one today and start filling your home with the warm smell of freshly baked goods.

The Hamilton Beach sandwich maker is a one-stop shop for breakfast sandwiches. It’s super easy to use. On the bottom layer of this machine, you can place bread, bagel, or English muffin along with your meat and cheese. Next, the eggs go on the second layer. You can either crack an egg directly onto this layer since this removable layer will cook the egg for you, or you can scramble the eggs beforehand and simply add them to this layer. Finally, place the top bread on the last layer, close the sandwich maker, and set the timer. Five minutes is all it takes to go from different ingredients to the perfect breakfast sandwich.

All parts are removable and dishwasher safe, so not only is a breakfast sandwich easy to make, but clean-up is also super simple. With its dual sides, you can custom-make a second sandwich for your partner or prepare two different sandwiches yourself. Take 20% off the Hamilton Beach dual breakfast sandwich maker and enjoy a hearty breakfast to go.

What list of kitchen appliances would be complete without the perfect blender? And who better to take care of all your blending needs than Nutribullet? This blender combo is an excellent addition to any kitchen with its multi-serving pitcher and single-serve cup. In addition, the powerful blender is equipped with an easy-twist extractor blade made of stainless steel and designed with cyclonic action to give you the best results.

Get three precision speeds with the touch of a button to create an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butter, and beyond. This complete system includes the motor base, the blender with lid and vented lid cap, a tamper, two individual cups with to-go lids, and a recipe book for $100.

Don't miss out on these savings

Black Friday deals are happening now, so don't wait to get the best kitchen appliances at a fraction of the cost. Save big on Instant Pot, Nutribullet, and more. Whether you are shopping for yourself or someone else, the prices on these kitchen must-haves are too good to pass up.

