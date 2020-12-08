The Best Air Fryers for Your Money

Deep fried foods are delicious, but they can also be unhealthy and tedious to cook. That’s why air fryers have been such a hit: the promise of crispiness and great taste, without greasiness. According to manufacturers, air fryers can reduce from 75% to 95% of fat when compared to deep frying. They’re also easier to use and, thanks to using little to no oil, they leave none of that fried food smell that usually lingers after deep frying.

Air fryers have more in common with ovens than with deep fryers. An air fryer is actually a convection oven with a powerful fan that distributes hot air and heats food faster and more aggressively than a regular oven. This, along with the raised basket used by air fryers to hold foods being cooked, aids air circulation. The end result is similar to food that’s been broiled or fried, but an air fryer cooks and crisps food more evenly compared to broiling in a toaster oven. Although an air fryer can’t produce the quick, all-around seal caused by deep frying breaded chicken or pan-searing a steak, it definitely does the trick for dishes like fries, ribs, wings, and frozen foods.

Air Fryer Buying Guide

Air fryers are meant to cook quickly, conveniently and relatively unattended. Like microwaves or pressure cookers, they’re useful for people without much time or space, and can replace several appliances. You can toast bread in them, roast vegetables or cook frozen foods without the mess of frying oil, or the lack of crunchiness from a microwave.

However, an air fryer can’t always deliver the same results you’d get from deep frying or baking. So some people — especially those who are passionate about cooking — may still prefer traditional, dedicated appliances and tools instead of clogging counter space with a jack-of-all-trades.

If you think you’d benefit from an air fryer, consider these factors:

• Size. Compare the dimensions and shape of the appliance itself and the capacity inside, which do not always correlate. The most popular models have a capacity from 4 to 6 quarts, which can fit an entire chicken or two pounds of fries. However, 8- and 10-quart models are now available as well.

• Brand Name. Review different brands’ experience and reliability, and how long their models have been around. Names like Philips, Ninja and Breville have strong long-standing reputations in the general appliance market, and air fryers in particular.

• Features. Some people want a single gadget to replace multiple appliances, some want an air fryer for a very specific task, and some simply want to try out different things to cook using one. To figure out which air fryer is right for you, you must first decide how you plan on using it.

Here are a few of the different kinds of air fryers and combination devices you can buy:

Basic Air Fryer

The dedicated air fryer with a drawer-style cooker, reminiscent of the original invention from Philips, is still the most common design. These models will generally only be air fryers, although they can also be used to bake, broil and reheat. Something to keep in mind, though, is that the fan on many models may be so powerful it can ruin an attempt at baking or making sauces.

Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo

An air fryer’s fan-cooking approach is intended for toasting and browning food, similar to the classic toaster oven. Companies like Ninja, Breville, and CuisinArt now have combination air fryer-toaster ovens of various sizes, from 12”x12” to models that can fit an entire chicken and a rack of fries on top like the Ninja DT200.

Air Fryer Pressure Cooker Combo

Not so long ago, revamped multifunctional pressure cookers like the Instant Pot revolutionized fast and simple hands-free cooking. So putting them together with air fryers was to be expected. These combo products are mainly pressure multi-cookers with an additional air frying lid that has a fan to distribute hot air equally around the included basket. They’re normally intended to use jointly to broil or brown food that you’ve prepared with the pressure cooker. According to reviews, these devices produce great results on dishes like roasted chicken and BBQ ribs, and don’t sacrifice much for the sake of multi-functionality.

Here are our picks in some of the different categories of air fryer you’ll find, from dedicated models to the multipurpose versions. To start, we focused on the specs, including price-to-size ratio, brand reliability, and proprietary features. Then, we have analyzed written reviews from customers and video reviews from kitchen experts to see how well these actually cook and if they truly deliver on the main attraction: crunchiness.

Best Air Fryers

Courtesy of Walmart

For a regular price of $99 (often found on sale for as low as $59), the Instant Vortex is a reliable and trustworthy air fryer that’s part of Instant Pot’s extensive ecosystem. This means there’s access to the Instant Pot phone app and the hundreds of recipes in it. The Vortex doesn’t have specific food presets — like a pre-programmed setting to prepare frozen fries by touching one button — but the app’s cooking guide can help smooth that transition to air frying.

The Vortex doesn’t sacrifice size or functionality. Normally, cheaper air fryers are small; however, the Vortex’s six quarts are more than enough for a small family or to cook sides (like fries or steamed veggies) for a larger crowd. It can even fit a four-pound chicken. The basket is square too, which maximizes the space.

As to its food preparation, Instant Pot’s entire air frying line gets solid reviews overall, with users praising its ability to deliver crispy food at a fast pace. The brand has a longstanding reputation for making durable, high-quality small appliances for the kitchen, so buyers can feel good about their purchase.

Courtesy of Walmart

When it comes to dedicated air fryers, it seems the original name still reigns supreme. Philips created the air fryer in 2010 and has been updating it ever since. Today, the brand’s patented TurboStar technology is now the Twin TurboStar featured in the Avance XXL, and it’s one of the best — if not the best — air flow mechanisms to ensure crispness and uniform cooking.

Another prominent feature on the XXL is the size. It may sound disappointing that the capacity is only 4 quarts, but the XXL maximizes that space with a square basket that makes it easy to brown multiple items evenly at the same time. It’s also deep enough to stack a second rack and cook two dishes at once. Since cooking that much food requires more power, the Avance uses a bit more energy than regular fryers, helping it maintain heat better as well.

Courtesy of Walmart

While this particular pick is smaller than many others, the Gourmia’s price (around $60) is comparable to fryers half its size. And unlike other models offered for similar low prices, which are usually entirely made of plastic, the Gourmia has a stainless steel exterior to protect it from fingerprints, scratches, and cracks. One drawback, however, is its round basket, which makes it harder to place items.

Other than its decent size and brand reliability, this air fryer has five programmed presets for specific foods and seven cooking modes, including a Keep Warm mode that many other models lack. It’s all easily accessible on the digital screen, so there’s not a lot of hassle and not much of a learning curve. There have been some complaints about the Teflon pot affecting taste, but overall, the Gourmia delivers even, consistent cooking at a low price.

Courtesy of Walmart

Combining an air fryer with a pressure cooker seems like a no-brainer, and both Instant Pot Duo Pro Crisp model and Ninja Foodi series do just that. Both machines can do everything a top pressure multi-cooker does (steaming, slow cooking, even yogurt-making), in addition to the air fryer functions. However, due to its power, relatively low price for its size, and its ceramic-coated pot, Ninja takes the edge here.

The Ninja works a bit differently from similar machines. It comes with the “Air Crisp” lid attached, which you can use to broil or brown what you already made with the separate pressure cooker lid. Or you can insert the basket and use it solely as an air fryer to make fries, French toast, or even a whole chicken. To help things along, the Ninja comes with a 40+ recipe cookbook designed by the company’s kitchen-testing team, which is a good thing to have for a complicated machine like this one.

Courtesy of Breville

Breville has made a multipurpose titan that’s hard to ignore: This combination oven-air fryer is 21.5” wide and 17.5” deep, and it can fit nine slices of bread in a single layer, or even an entire 13” pizza. It’s the perfect air fryer for a big family or the home chef who loves to entertain. Although the massive 1-cubic-foot space makes it a bit slow to heat, the 1800W power capacity helps it warm up and maintain heat effectively. Breville’s own Element IQ technology and PID Temperature Control help distribute that heat and stabilize temperatures, depending on the mode you set and how much food is inside.

It has the most preset functions of all the air fryers we’ve seen — a total of 13, including broiling, roasting and dehydrating. This product is an oven first, it’s a more than capable air fryer due to the six separate heaters controlled by Element IQ (which distributes heat), plus what Breville calls a super convection fan. And thanks to its width, it makes the best use of the oven-style advantages: single-layer food distribution to avoid soggy fries trapped in the middle.

