The Best Instant Pots and Pressure Cookers for Your Money, According to Food Bloggers

As the weather gets colder, nothing will warm you up like soup, stew or chili. Luckily, whether you use meat or go vegetarian, take a culinary journey to the Mediterranean or go all-in on potatoes, there are so many easy dishes to make with an Instant Pot or similar multi-purpose cooker.

Sure, you could make soup or your favorite stew on your stovetop using a regular old pot, but then you’re stuck at home all day. If you buy a pressure cooker, you can do the prep before leaving for work, errands, or just a nice walk, and then come home to a house that smells like soup, all while knowing that your device will keep everything safe.

Pressure cookers are so named because in addition to slowly raising the temperature of the water, broth or whatever liquid you pour in, the device adds steam pressure to force liquid into your ingredients, causing meats and vegetables to get tender and flavorful.

Pressure cookers are closely related to slow cookers such as Crockpots. The main difference is that devices such as Instant Pots also come with options to cook dishes, such as hard-boiled eggs, fast as well, using high-heat pressure. You probably won’t get the complex flavors of a good soup this way, but pressure cookers can be handy if you want to make risotto. Fortunately, most pressure cookers come with a slow cook option.

Depending on your device, a pressure cooker can potentially be used to make rice, bake bread, steam vegetables and slowly cook a chicken or make chicken stock, and many pressure cookers can take the place of common kitchen devices such as steamers.

While fall is definitely the season to start cooking again with an Instant Pot, it’s also the time of year when there’s an abundance of deals on Instant Pots and pressure cookers. Amazon Prime Day just happened, and Black Friday is just around the corner. So if you’re looking to make some cold-weather grub, here are the best pressure cookers to look for on sale, as recommended by chefs and food experts.

Best Instant Pot for Beginners

The Instant Pot brand looms large in the pressure cooker space, but which model is best? The company offers so many different products that it can be tough to know which one is for you. Alex and Ryan Davis, the St.Paul-based husband and wife-duo behind Ryan and Alex Duo Life, a wellness and lifestyle site for couples that offers cooking and nutrition advice, call the Duo Nova the best device for beginners.

“What we get from the Instant Pot is consistency every time, making it far easier to share healthy recipes without worrying about different stove tops and ovens. From homemade granola to yogurt to quinoa, the Instant Pot is our most versatile kitchen appliance,” says Alex. “Plus, for those who live at high elevation like us, the pressure cooker feature is a must, saving us hours of cook time.”

Best Instant Pot Overall

Chef David Boyd is the owner of Down to Earth Cuisine in Seattle, as well as a Certified Personal Chef. He says that the Instant Pot Ultra is “expensive, and usually used by experienced cooks, but lacks nothing,” he says. It “does the work of 10 appliances,” he says, including slow cooker, yogurt maker and steamer, and comes with “16 smart built-in programs that monitor the pressure and temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration.”

Best Pressure Cookers

Pressure cookers offer a way to get great flavor out of vegetables, which why the device is a staple in the households of vegetarians and vegans such as George Pitchkhadze, the New Yorked-based CMO at Thrive Cuisine, “a vegan blog focused on product reviews. I use pressure cookers about three to four times a week.”

Pitchkhadze says the COSORI C3120’s “sleek design is a good complement to any worktop or kitchen design. It comes with dozens of possible cooking setups and can help you cook rice, legumes, meat and even yogurt,” and “the aluminum base distributes heat evenly, making sure you don’t over or under-cook any part of your meal. And at just two quarts, this is an excellent product for picnics, hikes, or minimalist kitchens.”

It costs more than some brands, but the Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 is Pitchkhadze’s favorite multi-purpose cooker. “It’s no coincidence that this pricey slow cooker has over 16k positive reviews on Amazon. It crisps, bastes, air fries, and more,” he says. “It comes with a non-stick, dishwasher safe, PTFE-free 5-quart pot… and an equivalent three-quart pot for when you don’t need all that space. It comes with an easy-to-use digital display and buttons that make programming the device fast and easy.”

Best Instant Pot Accessory

If you’re worried that the Instant Pot just isn’t versatile enough, well…you’re a pretty demanding person. But fortunately, Lauren Wardini, Los Angeles-based founder of the lifestyle blog RelaxingDecor, recommends the Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid, which can snap right on top of your Instant Pot. Just add oil and you can fry up some onion rings. You can also put it to healthier uses.

“I had an Instant Pot for years and loved it, but I recently purchased the Air Fryer lid included and it’s incredible! It eliminates another small appliance taking up kitchen space. It adds a bunch of features to the regular Instant Pot including roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate,” she says. “The air fryer lid is compatible with most models and works great, and you can also purchase the set if you don’t already have an Instant Pot. It does cost about $80 for the lid alone or $180 for the set, but again, it’s well worth having one small appliance that does everything I need. The set also comes with a few convenient extras like an air fryer basket, tray for broiling or dehydrating, steam rack, and other bonus items.”

Best Slow Cooker

If you really, really like chicken, then Pitchkhadze recommends the Elite Gourmet Stainless Steel Slow Cooker.

“The electronics on this unit are rudimentary and simple. The cooker itself, though, is an absolute delight. At 8.5 quarts, it’s massive enough to cook for large groups, and meat lovers will be glad to know you can fit a whole chicken inside,” he says. “The stainless steel means the cooker is chemical-free, resistant to scratches and extremely durable. Moreover, heat travels well through steel, ensuring your food is cooked evenly.”

