The Best Slow Cookers for Your Money

Whether it’s smoking a brisket for 24 hours or leaving a beef stew in the oven while you’re at work, cooking food slowly makes a difference you can taste. Cooking at low temperatures for hours really brings out flavors and preserves nutrients in food. It’s the best way to tenderize even the toughest cuts of meat, and it’s perfect for soups and stews.

Slow cooking is a time-tested method. From burying meat over coals in the sand or soil to using variations of what we now know as a Dutch oven, slow cooking has been around for almost as long as humans have cooked on fire.

Since the popularization of the Crock-Pot in the 1970s, electric slow cookers have filled that role in the American kitchen. The appliance was advertised as a “set it and forget it” option for working people, promising (and most of the time, delivering) a hearty dinner with little effort involved.

Slow cooker buying guide

If you’re on the lookout for a slow cooker, whether it’s for convenience, superior flavor or both, here are some things to consider.

• Capacity. A slow cooker’s internal capacity ranges between 4 and 7 quarts, with 6 quarts being the most common for families. Cookers from 3 to 5 quarts are often meant for singles or couples, or for people who only use slow cookers occasionally for sides and appetizers. On the opposite end, cookers above 8 quarts, even up to 22, are used by people who often cook for parties or have small food businesses.

There are also models that have three individual cookers in one, with three small 1- or 1.5-quart pots so you can cook different foods in each one. These are convenient for cooking different appetizers or preparing full, diverse meals for a few people.

• Versatility and settings. Many slow cookers now come with the ability to do a lot more than cook a stew for eight hours. They can cook rice and sear meat, and some even have an option for sous vide, a technique that slow cooks vacuum-sealed meat in water at a very specific temperature. (Note, however, that most don’t do the latter particularly well.)

What is most important, though, are the settings specific to slow cooking itself. Some slow cookers are very simple — they have a knob with low, high and warm settings, and you have to monitor it yourself.

More advanced models have timers you can program and automatic “keep warm” options to avoid overcooking your food. Others have specific temperature settings so you don’t have to rely on guessing what “low” stands for.

On higher-end models, you can set up two different timers, each with different temperatures for an even more hands-off experience that can accommodate recipe-specific changes.

• Pot and lid. The quality of a slow cooker’s internal removable pot is incredibly important, especially since they vary widely in their ability to distribute or maintain heat. This will largely depend on the pot material, which are most often teflon-coated aluminum, enamel-coated steel, exposed stainless steel or ceramic.

With aluminum or steel, you can use the pot on a stove to brown or sear food. Teflon or enamel coats will be non-stick, and enamel-coated steel will provide even and consistent heat, similar to ceramic. Ceramic itself provides better cooking as it traps heat longer and distributes it throughout the pot at a more consistent pace. Exposed stainless steel isn’t necessarily a champion in heat distribution, but it’s the safest option as there is no risk of harmful toxins like on teflon or concerns of breaking like with ceramic.

When it comes to the lid, it’s important to make sure it has a decent seal (not airtight). Most lids are glass, so they allow you to see inside without opening the cooker and delaying the process. Some models have metal lids that function well but don’t allow you to get a peek inside without removing it.

Another nifty feature to look for is whether the lid has a closing mechanism (clamps or hooks that keep the lid tightly in place) that will allow you to easily move the appliance around or even travel with it. Models with this feature make it easy to bring food to parties, picnics or other outdoor activities.

Slow cooker vs. Instant Pot and other multi-cookers

Nowadays, electric pressure cookers are essentially multi-cookers that also have a slow cooking feature. And since the popularization of the Instant Pot, the slow cooker’s relevance has been put in question. So what makes a dedicated slow cooker worth it?

There are two main factors:

• Price. Slow cookers can be as expensive as $300 to $500, but for the most part, you can find simple, reliable models for $30. Multi-cookers — which all have a slow cook option — can sometimes cost under $50, but they are significantly smaller than slow cookers in the same price range.

• Heat distribution. Most pressure cookers are made from stainless steel and are tall and round. This design, and the fact that they produce heat only from the bottom, can make their heat distribution uneven when cooking at very low temperatures.

On the other hand, the majority of slow cookers have a wide pot made of ceramic or aluminum, which distributes heat better and more evenly. Slow cookers also tend to have a heating mechanism that surrounds the entire pot and heats the entire area simultaneously.

It’s also important to keep in mind that some of the features available on a multi-cooker — like precise temperature control, for example — don’t come into play in the slow cooking mode. You still just get basic low, high and keep warm slow cooking settings ,and a 24-hour timer like on the average $50 slow cooker.

While pressure cooking in an Instant Pot could rival the results of a slow cooker, using its slow cooking setting won’t have the same results. If you have a big batch of dense food, like a pot full of meat and potatoes, the uneven heat distribution could fall short in comparison to a dedicated slow cooker. It could also leave excess water inside due to the airtight lid, even if the steam valve is open.

Best slow cookers

Courtesy of Amazon

Although the name might imply otherwise, this Cuisinart is, first and foremost, a slow cooker, and although expensive at around $200, it’s pretty much the best there is. It doesn’t have many bells and whistles, just enough to do its job well, and some added conveniences to make cooking easier.

In addition to slow cooking, this model offers roasting and steaming. The one that complements slow cooking the most, though, is the sauté/sear setting of up to 500°. While with most slow cookers, you’d have to sear on the stove and then transfer your food over to the cooker, with the MSC-800, you can sear food in the appliance itself before setting it up to slow cook; that means you only need a single pot and a single appliance for the whole process.

In slow cooking mode, you have high, low, warm and simmer options. While you can’t select specific temperatures, third-party testing shows that the MSC-800 can keep very consistent levels of heat for hours. This consistency is, arguably, the most important feature on a slow cooker. It also has a Keep Warm feature, which will turn on automatically as soon as the cooking time is done.

The pot, made from cast aluminum with a non-stick coating, is dishwasher-safe. You could use it on a stove to sear or brown (although there’s no real reason you’d need to). It’s also a spacious 7 quarts, making the MSC-800 versatile not only in cooking style but in the quantity of what you can cook.

Non-stick coatings can deteriorate, though, and even when they’re long-lasting, they’re vulnerable to scratching by metal utensils. If you want a stainless steel pot and more features, you can look at the Instant Pot Aura Pro. It’s less expensive and has more features too, like sous vide and yogurt making; however, its slow cooking quality and consistency are not as good as the Cuisinart.

Courtesy of Amazon

Just like the Cuisinart, this KitchenAid is a simple dedicated slow cooker that consistently delivers quality. It’s also backed by KitchenAid’s solid reputation and a 1-year hassle-free warranty, meaning the company will replace it if it’s defective, no questions asked.

It has a dishwasher-safe 6-quart ceramic pot, which will maintain heat evenly and consistently for hours. The pot is very easy to remove as it has high handles, with plenty of distance from the cooker’s handles. However, note that the prominent handles on the pot could be confused for the cooker’s handles. This could lead to accidents like burning your hand if you grab those instead of the insulated handles.

Unlike some cheaper slow cookers that don’t have a timer or have very limited cooking range, the KitchenAid has a 24-hour timer. This gives a wide range of options for different recipes. It also automatically shifts to Keep Warm mode when the time ends. You can still monitor the food: The countdown is displayed on the digital screen, and the glass lid lets you see the process inside.

Just like most dedicated slow cookers, it doesn’t have specific temperature settings, but this model does add a medium mode (instead of just low and high), which many reviewers appreciate for the added versatility.

Courtesy of Amazon

If you want to save money without sacrificing quality, the slow cooker’s original brand, Crock-Pot, is the way to go. For only around $30, you get a really good 6-quart slow cooker.

This model is simple. It has a manual knob to set the temperature on low, high or warm. The material of the pot isn’t specified, but the company calls it “stoneware,” a generic term used for ceramic cookware. A ceramic pot is great for slow cooking, since ceramic traps heat inside and releases it at a steady pace.

Locking clamps on each side — rare for slow cookers — will keep the lid in place. This is good for transporting the Crock-Pot to picnics or parties, or simply moving it around the kitchen.

Unfortunately, this slow cooker doesn’t have a timer, so you have to either monitor it or be fully aware of the time needed before the recipe is overcooked. For about $15 to $20 more, you can get a nearly identical model, the Crock-Pot Cook & Carry SCCPVL610 (with clamps too) with a timer feature.

4. Best small slow cooker: Cuisinart PSC-350 3.5-Quart Slow Cooker

Courtesy of Amazon

If you live alone, or if slow cooking simply isn’t an essential part of your regular routine, you might do better with a small cooker that you can store away easily. And if you’re new to slow cooking, you might not want to sacrifice an important feature like the timer.

The Cuisinart PSC-350 checks all of these boxes perfectly. Its 3.5-quart capacity is good enough for a full meal for up to two people or appetizers to entertain a lot more than that. Compact and oval-shaped (it’s only 1’ long and 9” wide), it doesn’t take up too much counter space and can be tucked away in a cupboard.

It has a 24-hour timer, which lets you prepare anything from 2-hour meatballs to an 11-hour pot roast while you’re busy working. After the timer is done, it automatically switches to warm mode, like most modern slow cookers do.

Other than a simmer mode (cooking in water just below boiling point), it doesn’t have any extra features, but then again, most small cookers don’t. For something more feature-packed, try going with a multi-cooker like the Instant Pot Duo Mini. Note, however, that it has slightly bigger dimensions, but less internal capacity, and it won’t necessarily slow cook as evenly as the Cuisinart.

5. Best for entertaining: Hamilton Beach 22-Quart Turkey Roaster

Courtesy of Amazon

If you want a single, gigantic option to cook for entire parties or put whole chickens and turkeys in, go for a “roaster” instead of a “slow cooker.” That difference is mainly just in name, though. The heating mechanism actually works the same way and, considering its size, cooking quality can depend on the amount of food you try to cook in it.

This Hamilton Beach roaster has a massive 22-quart pot, almost four times that of an average slow cooker. This means you can fit a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner while you bake dessert in your oven, or two whole chickens along with vegetables and potatoes.

It’s a simple appliance. It has a knob to control the temperature, which ranges from 150° to 450°, but, unfortunately, it lacks a timer. Thankfully, 150° is a good, very low option when unsure about how long you’ll be away. However, it’s a powerful appliance that can heat up faster than smaller ones, so take that into account when doing your calculations.

6. Best for a diverse menu: Crock-Pot Trio Slow Cooker

Courtesy of Amazon

Some people absolutely love slow cooking, but making different dishes can prove troublesome when each one takes four to six hours. Crock-Pot offers a solution for that with its Trio Slow Cooker, which has three separate heating elements and three separate 1- and 1.5-quart pots.

Each one works just like a regular slow cooker, with settings of low, high and warm. You can use one, two or three simultaneously, depending on your situation. The pots are either ceramic or a derived material (Crock-Pot uses the general term “stoneware,” which generally refers to ceramics or similar materials), are completely removable and have glass lids.

The capacity is quite small, but this model favors diversity more than quantity. Using all three for separate parts of a meal can easily feed a family of two or three — you can make three batches of the same recipe or you can use it to make different appetizers like meatballs, a dip and a soup to change things up.

7. Best Dutch oven: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven

Courtesy of Amazon

Slow cooking wasn’t born with the slow cooker; it’s been around for centuries. One time-tested way to do it that’s still popular in the modern kitchen is by using a Dutch oven, a heavy cast iron pot coated with enamel (a glass-based coating with great heat conductivity).

You can use a Dutch oven on the stove or put it in the oven, the more classic route. It works just like a slow cooker, but it actually delivers higher quality results due to the oven’s even heating and how effectively the enamel-coated cast iron conducts heat . The downside, of course, is that it’s not an entirely hands-off process since you have to monitor the oven and be precise in your timing and measurements.

If you want one, you can’t go wrong with Le Creuset, the leading brand when it comes to high-quality Dutch ovens. This level of quality doesn’t come cheap, though. Generally retailing for more than $300, Le Creusets are expensive but incredibly durable and manufactured with top-notch precision.

This “round wide” model is a little shallower than classic round Dutch ovens, but it’s also wider so it doesn’t sacrifice capacity. Some people prefer the added depth of the traditional style, but others have praised the wider shape for its versatility since it can be used as a deeper-than-average pan.

It’s easier to sear and brown meat, and cook things such as pancakes and omelets while still being deep enough to make small quantities of soup and stew. Finally, it doesn’t hurt that it currently costs $250, about $100 less than the round version.

More from Money:

The Best Instant Pots and Pressure Cookers for Your Money, According to Food Bloggers

The Best Coffee Makers for Your Money — and Barista Tips for Brewing the Perfect Cup at Home

The Best Cordless Vacuum Cleaners for Your Money