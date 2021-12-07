The 10 Best Black Friday Deals That Are Still Available Online Right Now

Over a week has passed by since the massive sales of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021. By most accounts, the deals were not that great overall compared to previous years, but there were still some pretty terrific bargains if you looked carefully. Best of all for procrastinators, many of these deals are still available right now.

Below, we've compiled a list of 10 great deals that are available as of Tuesday, Dec. 7. They're all up for grabs for the same prices — or possibly even slightly cheaper — than those offered on Black Friday 2021. And they're all the cheapest prices we've ever seen for these products.

As usual, there's no telling how long these deals will remain available, or when they might sell out. So if you see anything you like, our advice is to act quickly and snatch it up.

Best deals on TVs, tech, toys, vacuums and more

Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart often match each other's sale prices. So if you see a deal below but would prefer to buy it from a different retailer than the one we're highlighting, take a moment to browse for prices at your preferred store. In many cases, you'll find essentially the same deal available from multiple retailers.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 8-Quart: $119.95 at Amazon (list price $199.99)

For Black Friday 2021, most Instant Pot deals were decent but not amazing. Shoppers typically found discounts of 20% to 30% off, which is subpar compared to some of the 50% off deals in the past.

However, the 8-quart version of the Instant Pot Duo Crisp — which comes with an air fryer lid and 11 functions in total — is 40% off at Amazon right now, just like it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you'd rather save a little money and are OK with a smaller size, the 6-quart version is just under $100 at Amazon and Target, down from its regular price of around $150.

Amazon's lowest-price tablet is yours for $35, just like it was on Black Friday. What's more, if you buy two and use the code 2SAVE10 at checkout, you'll save $10, bringing the total down to $60. So these tablets could effectively be $30 apiece, which is the cheapest price we've ever seen since, matching the offer briefly available on Black Friday 2020.

Roku LE HED Streaming Media Player: $15 at Walmart

Most streaming media players, from Roku and others, start $30 and run around $20 even when they're on sale. That's what makes this Walmart-exclusive Roku player an outstanding deal: It can be had for just $15, and it will help you stream Netflix, Prime Video and other content just like more expensive devices.

Hisense ULED 4K Premium 50U6G QLED 50" Android Smart TV: $399.99 at Amazon (list price $499.99)

TVs with QLED technology have brighter and more vibrant screens compared to LED. Naturally, QLED TVs tend to be quite a bit more expensive too. Yet at under $400, this 50" Hisense model is well within reach, and larger models from the same series — 55" for $499 and 65" for $699.99 — are also available at the lowest prices we've ever seen, including Black Friday.

Before buying, it's worth taking a look at QLED TVs from TCL's 5-Series, which come with Roku technology and have similar prices lately to Hisense. There's a 55" TCL model on sale for $530, and a 65 QLED TCL Roku Smart TV for $699.99, the same price as Hisense at the same size.

Most good hoverboards cost at least $150, and often go over $200. So this Hover-1 model is dirt cheap. Bear in mind that the capabilities for this hoverboard are lower than many others. The weight limit is 160 pounds, and it can go a maximum of just 3 miles on a charge, compared to 220 pounds and 12 miles for another Hover-1 hoverboard priced at $180 at Amazon. Both have the same top speed, though, at 7 mph.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: $179 at Amazon (list price $274)

This Roomba has Wi-Fi connectivity and self-charging technology, and is good for carpets and hard floors alike. It continues to be one of the best vacuum deals we've seen during the holidays, with a discount of nearly $100 off.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones: $169.99 at Amazon (list price $349.95)

We saw lots of great headphones deals over the Black Friday-Cyber Monday period, and here's one that's still in effect from a top brand: Beats Studio 3 headphones for slightly more than 50% off.

JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $49.95 at Amazon (list price $99.95)

For most of the year, we see these headphones periodically go on sale for $60 or $70. Recently, though, the price has dipped below $50, or 50% off the list price.

Samsung Jet 60 Fit Cordless Stick Vacuum: $179 at Walmart (list price $299)

Walmart still has this Samsung cordless model on sale at the Black Friday price: $179, or $120 off. Bear in mind that there are many good cordless vacuums on the market today, and that some brands like Tineco are known in particular for low prices and good value. Walmart has the Tineco PWRHERO 11 on sale for $139 right now, down from $199 regularly. It's a good deal, though we saw it on sale briefly for $125 before Black Friday 2021.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) Smart Speaker: $19.99 at Amazon (list price $39.99)

Amazon always has huge discounts on its own devices during big sales events like Black Friday and Prime Day. While many of the cheapest Amazon device offers have crept up in price since Black Friday this year, the Echo Dot remains at 50% off.

