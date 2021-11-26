Amazon's Best Cyber Monday Deals for 2021

For Amazon, Cyber Monday deals kick off two days ahead of time. The online shopping giant launches its massive Cyber Monday weekend sale that starts on Saturday, Nov. 27, and continues through Cyber Monday itself, Nov. 29.

Though many of the details have yet to be announced, Amazon says that Cyber Monday shoppers can look forward to "deep discounts on popular products and must-have items including electronics from Samsung and LG, home and kitchen essentials from Shark, Vitamix, and Cuisinart, must-have toys from Hasbro, LEGO, and Crayola, beauty favorites from Revlon, top fashion picks from Ray-Ban, and select Alexa-enabled devices like the Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series."

Amazon's Cyber Monday sales go live as soon as the e-retailer's Black Friday deals wrap up, but in all likelihood the discounts and selection of products will be very similar. For Black Friday 2021, Amazon had particularly good deals on headphones and Amazon-branded devices like Fire TVs, Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets and Echo smart speakers, and it's all but guaranteed the discounts will continue for these items around Cyber Monday and beyond.

Amazon is also well-known for matching the best holiday deals offered by competing retailers. This is exactly what happened with Apple AirPods Pro: Soon after Walmart's Black Friday sale introduced a $159 AirPods Pro deal ($90 off the regular price), Amazon followed suit with its own $159 AirPods Pro sale.

We've seen similar deal-matching happening for popular holiday purchases like vacuum cleaners, TVs and Instant Pots. As soon as a great new deal pops up at Target, Best Buy, Walmart or Amazon, one or more of the competitors often steps up and matches the price.

Bear this in mind as you're shopping during the holidays. If you see a deal from a retailer that's not your favorite place to shop, take a quick look at your preferred store to see if it's matched the price. Shopping around can also come in handy if you're struggling with a product's availability — because the item you want to buy might be in stock with another retailer, for the same price.

Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals

In all likelihood the best Cyber Monday deals at Amazon will feature big discounts on Amazon devices, Shark vacuums, Fire Edition smart TVs, popular kitchen goods from brands like Cuisinart and Vitamix and more.

Here's where shoppers will find Amazons Cyber Monday deals as soon as they go live.

Below are some of the items we expect to see on sale on Amazon for Cyber Monday, and we'll update this story periodically as we get more details:

• All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet

• Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

• Instant Pot Crisp 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker With Air Fryer Lid

• Shark vacuum cleaners

• JBL headphones

More from Money:

The Best AirPods Pro Deal for Black Friday Is Live Today: $159!

The Best Vacuum Deals for Black Friday 2021

The Holiday Shopping Season Started Early in 2021. But When Will You Find the Best Deals?