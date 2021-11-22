The Best AirPods Pro Deal for Black Friday Is Live Today

Amazon kicked off the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday with an awesome deal: Right now, you can buy the newly upgraded Apple AirPods Pro earbuds for $169.99, or $79 off the regular price. And shoppers can expect even cheaper AirPods Pro prices later today and through the rest of the week.

In October, Apple announced that new versions of AirPods Pro would feature MagSafe capability — meaning the wireless earbuds could be magnetically attached to a MagSafe device for quick easy recharging.

Apple rarely offers big discounts (or any discounts) on new gadgets, but the new AirPods Pro — which received only a minor upgrade, to be honest — have been available for most of November for around $190, or $60 off.

As of the morning of Monday, Nov. 22, however, Amazon knocked the sale price for AirPods Pro down further, to $169.99. That essentially matches the best AirPods Pro deal we've ever seen, since the older version was on sale for $169 around Thanksgiving and Black Friday last year.

Before you buy anything, however, take note that AirPods Pro prices should dip further. Walmart has been rolling out new Black Friday deals once a week or so since the beginning of November, and AirPods Pros will be on sale for just $159 later in the day on Monday, Nov. 22.

All shoppers can get that sale price at Walmart's website as of 7 p.m. ET, while paying members of the Walmart+ subscription program get access to the deal four hours earlier. It's also worth paying attention to Amazon when Walmart's AirPods deal goes live — because Amazon traditionally matches the sale prices of competitors, most notably Walmart.

Apple's AirPods Pros have generally been considered the best earbuds you can buy for comfort, sound and overall quality since they launched in 2019. However, depending on your preferences, some say that Sony's WM1000XM4, Beats Fit Pro or Bose QuietComfort are truly the top choice when it comes to the best wireless earbuds regardless of price. (And speaking of price, expect to pay a lot for any of these buds, which retail for $200 and up, but should be available for less during Black Friday sales.)

Black Friday's best AirPods deals

Amazon's AirPods Pro deal is not the only great discount on AirPods this week. Here are other sales to keep in mind:

• Apple AirPods Pro: $169.99 at Amazon (list price $249)

• Apple AirPods Pro: $159 at Walmart (live at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 22)

• Apple AirPods (2nd. Gen.): $114.99 at Amazon and other retailers (list price $159)

More from Money:

Amazon's Best Black Friday Deals for 2021

The Best Apple Deals for Black Friday 2021

The Best TV Deals for Black Friday 2021