Walmart Has the Best Black Friday Deal on Apple AirPods Pro

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Our mission is to help people at any stage of life make smart financial decisions through research, reporting, reviews, recommendations, and tools.
Earning your trust is essential to our success, and we believe transparency is critical to creating that trust. To that end, you should know that many or all of the companies featured here are partners who advertise with us.
Our content is free because our partners pay us a referral fee if you click on links or call any of the phone numbers on our site. If you choose to interact with the content on our site, we will likely receive compensation. If you don't, we will not be compensated. Ultimately the choice is yours.
Opinions are our own and our editors and staff writers are instructed to maintain editorial integrity, but compensation along with in-depth research will determine where, how, and in what order they appear on the page.
To find out more about our editorial process and how we make money, click here.
The best AirPods Pro deal we’ve seen is coming up during Walmart’s Black Friday sale: Starting at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 25, you can buy Apple AirPods Pro for $169.
That’s $80 off the regular price of $249, and it’s the lowest price Money has ever tracked for what are routinely categorized as the best earbuds you can buy.
Previously, we’ve seen AirPods Pros on sale for $194 at Amazon and Walmart, and prices have occasionally dropped as low as $190 at Woot, a discount shopping site owned by Amazon. But the new AirPods Pro deal undercuts those sales by at least $20.
Walmart is the only retailer we know of that has been advertising the $169 AirPods Pro deal, but in all likelihood other retailers — namely, Amazon — will match the price during the Black Friday sales period.
If paying $169 for a pair of earbuds still sounds like too much, especially for tech that’s very easy to lose, you should be on the lookout for low prices on regular AirPods. Earlier in the season, Walmart had the basic AirPods (with a wired charging case) on sale for $99 (down from a list price of $159), which was the lowest price we’d ever seen. Odds are, this deal will pop up again, and it’s possible that some retailer will drop the price even lower.
Finally, AirPods aren’t the only option for headphones and earbuds, of course, and you’ll generally pay a lot less by going with a brand other than Apple. What’s more, virtually every brand of headphones will be available at a discount during the period around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So the smart move is to check out headphones reviews, browse the latest deals from Walmart, Amazon, and others, and then be ready to jump on a good deal for the headphones you want as soon as it goes live.
