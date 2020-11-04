Apple AirPods Are on Sale for Their Lowest Price Ever at Walmart — and Amazon

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
For the first time ever, Apple AirPods are on sale for less than $100.
Starting at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 4, Walmart’s early Black Friday sale goes live with dozens of deals available online only (not in stores). Among the most compelling deals is an all-time low price for Apple’s popular earbuds: AirPods for $99.
[UPDATE: As a sign of just how competitive the 2020 holiday shopping season will be, Amazon began offering its own lower-price-ever on Apple Airpods on Wednesday afternoon, several hours before Walmart’s AirPods deal was set to launch. You can now buy AirPods at Amazon for $99.]
The regular price for this set of AirPods — the second-generation model, with a wired charging case — is $159 from Apple. However, we’ve routinely seen these AirPods on sale for $129. But the $99 price is at least $25 cheaper than any previous deal we’ve seen.
We wouldn’t be surprised if Amazon and other Walmart competitors match this Black Friday sale. And we also wouldn’t be surprised if many sites are sold out fairly soon after the deal becomes available.
Bear in mind that the AirPods on sale at their lowest price ever are just the “basic” models. They come with a wired charging case — going with the wireless counterpart usually costs $30 to $40 more — and they do not get quite the rave reviews for comfort and quality that the higher-priced AirPods Pros do.
Speaking of which, AirPod Pros are generally considered the best earbuds you can buy, and they too should be discounted early and often during this holiday shopping season. Lately, we’ve seen AirPod Pro deals for just under $200, compared to $249 normally.
What’s more, there will be plenty of other deals on earbuds and headphones to consider throughout November and December, from Walmart and other retailers. Here are some of the early deals that caught our attention.
Walmart Black Friday Deals: AirPods and Headphones
• AirPods With Wired Charging Case: $99 at Walmart or Amazon (list price $159)
• AirPods Pro: $219 at Walmart or Amazon (list price $249)
• JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones: $30 on Nov. 4 (list price $59.98)
• JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds: $20 on Nov. 4 (list price $29.88)
• onn. True Wireless Earphones: $14 on Nov. 11 (list price $19.88)
