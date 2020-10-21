Walmart's Black Friday Deals Start Nov. 4. Here's Everything You Need to Know

Walmart is always a huge player on Black Friday. And in 2020, Walmart isn’t limiting its Black Friday deals to one day — or even two or three. Instead, Walmart is rolling out a series of “Black Friday” sales strung out over nearly a month.

The first deals launch online at Walmart on Wednesday, November 4 — one day after the national election, just a few days after Halloween, and more than four weeks before the actual Black Friday (November 27). Why such an early start? As with so many things in 2020, the explanation comes down to: COVID-19. Normally, Walmart and other retailers cram their best deals around Thanksgiving, to create a buying frenzy in crowded stores. But no one wants stores to be crowded during a pandemic.

So Walmart and other retailers are shifting gears. Sales will be spread out over the course of weeks, so there’s no need for everybody to pack in on one particular day to snag a deal. There will be a much greater emphasis on online deals too — again, all to help ease crowds and maintain social distancing. The 2020 holiday buying season unofficially began in mid-October, with the arrival of Amazon Prime Day, and it’ll basically remain in full swing through New Year’s.

Even with the changes, Walmart’s upcoming sales will feature many of the staples shoppers have come to expect on Black Friday. Incredibly cheap TV deals, for example, are standard fare for Black Friday, and Walmart doesn’t disappoint this year. There are also great deals coming up on AirPods, Instant Pots, Chromebook laptops, and more.

Walmart Black Friday Deals: When Do They Start?

For the 2020 holiday shopping season, Walmart is hosting what it calls “Black Friday Deals for Days.”

A more accurate name would have been Deals for Weeks. And there isn’t going to be much reason to physically go to stores this year. The first of these “Black Friday” deals go live — exclusively online — at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 4. That’s when “doorbuster”-style deals go on sale, such as an onn. 42″ Roku Smart TV for $88 and Apple AirPods for $99.

These online sales will be followed by a fresh round of deals launching in stores on Saturday, November 7, at 5 a.m. local time. Yet another slew of deals goes on sale at Walmart.com at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 11, and then there will be even more deals live in stores starting first thing on the morning of Saturday, November 14.

Mind you, the “real” Black Friday takes place about two weeks after this, on November 27. It’s around this time that a third major round of Walmart sales kicks off, starting online at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 25 — the day before Thanksgiving. Walmart stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day itself this year, but they’ll be open for shoppers starting at 5 a.m. locally on the official Black Friday 2020.

Walmart Black Friday Ad 2020: What Are the Best Deals?

So far, the 2020 Walmart Black Friday ads include only a partial list of deals for the first two weeks of sales. Among the best of the bunch is a 55″ TCL 4K Roku Smart TV for $148 — the brand often tops Amazon’s bestseller list, and similar models list for over $300 — as well as 50% off Instant Pots and a Roomba robot vacuum for $177.

Here’s a selection of Walmart’s best deals, and when they officially go on sale.

Walmart Deals: Wednesday, November 4

The sales below are live — online only — starting at 7 p.m. ET on November 4.

• Apple AirPods With Wired Charging Case: $99 (list price $144)

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

• Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum: $98 (list price $199)

Courtesy of Walmart

• Anker Eufy RobotVac: $99 (list price $149)

Courtesy of Walmart

• RCA Home Theater Projector: $49 (list price $79)

Courtesy of Walmart

New Walmart Deals: Saturday, November 7

Here’s one of the items featured in a new round of sales, available online and in stores, at 5 a.m. locally on November 7.

• Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $49 (list price $89)

Courtesy of Walmart

New Walmart Deals: Wednesday, November 11

A new round of sales kicks off online at 7 p.m. ET on November 11, with deals like these:

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

Courtesy of Walmart

• Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100: $199 (list price $299)

Courtesy of Walmart

New Deals: Saturday, November 14

Starting at 5 a.m. locally in stores and online on November 14, Walmart shoppers can check out deals such as these:

Courtesy of Walmart

• Shark Rocket PRO Cordless Stick Vacuum IZ140: $139 (list price $249)

Courtesy of Walmart

Shoppers can look forward to even more deals from Walmart starting Wednesday, November 25. We’ll update this story with details as they’re made public.

More From Money:

Prime Day, Black Friday or Cyber Monday: When Will Savvy Internet Shoppers Find the Best Deals?

Baby Yoda Toys Will Be Insanely Hot Holiday Gifts in 2020. May the Force Be With You Finding Them in Stock

The Best Instant Pots and Pressure Cookers for Your Money, According to Food Bloggers