Baby Yoda Toys Will Be Insanely Hot Holiday Gifts in 2020. May the Force Be With You Finding Them in Stock

The story line for the 2020 holiday season just might be “Revenge of The Child.”

A year ago, holiday shoppers were annoyed because arguably the hottest, most in-demand and adorable toy was one that no one could buy — because it simply didn’t exist yet. Baby Yoda, officially known as “The Child” from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” captivated the internet from the moment the Star Wars show began streaming online in November 2019. The curious problem, from the gift buyer’s perspective, is that there were no Baby Yoda dolls, toys, T-shirts, or other merchandise available to go along with the frenzy.

To make a splash, and to help boost the Disney+ streaming service launch, “The Mandalorian” creators told virtually no one in advance about the Baby Yoda character. Even toy manufacturers and retailers were kept in the dark. The surprise factor undoubtedly helped “The Mandalorian” and Disney+ become major successes (it’s now one of the biggest and best streaming services out there, with over 60 million subscribers), but also left fans frustrated because they couldn’t buy any Baby Yoda toys for Christmas.

For the 2020 holidays, it’s a different story. There’s a vast universe worth of Baby Yoda toys and merch to browse. You can buy multiple different Baby Yoda “The Child” dolls, plus Mandalorian-theme board games, bobbleheads, Legos, underwear, pajamas, hoodies (complete with ears), socks, bedding sets, Bluetooth speakers, and even Polaroid cameras and breakfast cereal (with green Baby Yoda marshmallows). Walmart has a Mandalorian landing page where you’ll find gifts arranged in 10 different categories, including posters, party supplies, jewelry, and more.

And yes, Baby Yoda will be on the wish lists of kids (and grownups) all over. There is at least one entry (and sometimes multiple) for Baby Yoda and Mandalorian gifts in just about every hot toy list we’ve seen for the 2020 holidays. The excitement is only bound to heat up in the weeks ahead: The second season of “The Mandalorian” kicks off on October 30, coinciding with start of peak gift-buying season.

What all of this means is that, if you have a Baby Yoda lover on your holiday shopping list, you may want to scoop up some gifts while you can, because sellouts are inevitable.

“As I always say, shopping early for the holidays is important — but it’s more important than ever this year,” James Zahn, senior editor of The Toy Insider, told Money. “We do expect potential for inventory shortages, with some new items such as Hasbro’s Animatronic ‘The Child’ and Kellytoy’s Squishmallows ‘The Child’ already sold-out during two pre-order windows and will likely be very hard to find once those hit retail.” Mandalorian Legos are also likely to sell out. “The LEGO products will likely become hot items, and there can be a robust secondary market for such things,” Zahn said.

Baby Yoda Toys and Gifts: In Stock, Sold out, Coming Soon

Here’s a roundup of Baby Yoda gifts to consider, along with details on whether they’re currently available or sold out, or what date they go on sale. Items marked as “exclusive” to a certain retailer are only sold through that store, or through third-party sellers who have purchased them and are reselling them. Most items are not exclusive to any particular retailer, so you can browse competitors to find toys in stock, at the lowest prices. We’ll do our best to keep this list updated as you try to check gifts off your list in the crazy weeks ahead.

Baby Yoda Dolls

The Child Plush Toy, 11-Inch: $18.49 at Amazon or Walmart

Funko Pop! Mandalorian and The Child Bobblehead: $24.25 at Amazon

Funko Pop! Mandalorian The Child Concerned: Target exclusive for $9.99 (sold out in some locations)

2.2-Inch The Mandalorian “Baby Yoda” Froggy Snack, Force Movement 2-Pack: $14.79 at Amazon

Star Wars Squishmallow: The Child Preorder: Walgreens exclusive (sold out)

Bop It! Star Wars: The Mandalorian Child Edition: Walmart exclusive for $14.88 (sold out)

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition: $59 at Amazon or Walmart (preorder now, ships starting November 15)

Star Wars The Child Toys Helmet Hiding Pose, Stopping Fire Pose: $15.99 at Target

More Baby Yoda Toys, Games, and Merchandise

Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Pillow Buddy: $15.96 at Walmart

eKids Star Wars The Child Animatronic Speech and Sounds Toy: $19.99 at Amazon (release starting October 8)

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 75328 Buildable Toy Model: $79.99 at Walmart or Target (release starting October 30)

Operation: Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition: $17.49 at Amazon or Walmart

Star Wars The Mandalorian Breakfast Cereal With Baby Yoda Marshmallows: $3.64 at Walmart

Star Wars Bluetooth Wireless Speaker Mandalorian Design: $19.82 at Walmart

LEGO Brickheads The Mandalorian and The Child Building Set: $19.95 at Amazon

Star Wars Mandalorian Baby Yoda Halloween Inflatable: $64 at Amazon

Gemmy Star Wars Mandalorian Baby Yoda Holding Candy Cane Christmas Inflatable: $57.97 at Amazon

More Mandalorian Toys and Collectibles

LEGO Mandalorian The Razor Crest 75292 Kit: $129.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot With Mandalorian The Child Stand: $84.94 at Amazon

Mandalorian Boys Underwear, 10-Pack: $10.68 at Walmart

Mandalorian The Child Juniors/Women’s Ankle Socks, 5-Pack: $15.95 at Amazon

Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber Light Saber: Walmart exclusive for $29.84

Trouble, Star Wars Mandalorian Edition Board Game: $14.86 at Amazon

Monopoly Star Wars Mandalorian Edition Board Game: $39.99 at Amazon

Funko Pop! Star Wars The Mandalorian: Target exclusive for $8.99

Polaroid Now-i-Type Camera Star Wars Mandalorian Edition: $119.99 at Amazon

