Move Over, Amazon: Walmart's Rival to Prime Day Has Awesome Deals on Smart TVs, Instant Pots and More

Walmart just rolled out some amazing deals on smart TVs, Instant Pots, toys, and AirPods Pros — one day before Amazon launches its own massive online sales event.

Amazon Prime Day normally takes place in the summer, but because of the coronavirus pandemic it was delayed in 2020 and now kicks off on Tuesday, October 13.

While Prime Day was created by Amazon (and its deals are exclusive only to members of the Amazon Prime subscription service), it’s become traditional for other major retailers to launch competing sales around the same time. Target has a big “Deal Days” sale set for October 13 and 14 — the same days as Amazon Prime Day deals are live — and Walmart has introduced its “Big Save” sales event even sooner: The deals are live as of Monday, October 12.

While Prime Day deals are available only to Amazon Prime members, who typically pay $12.99 per month or $119 per year after a 30-day free trial, no subscription is required for the latest deals at Walmart and Target. It’s easy to get free shipping on Walmart and Target orders too. Most orders of $35 or more come with free shipping from either retailer, and free in-store pickup is usually available as well.

It’s impossible to really know whether Prime Day or Black Friday will have the best deals this year, but one thing is pretty apparent: This week marks the unofficial beginning of the holiday deals season. Shoppers can look forward to aggressive sales and nonstop promotions starting now and lasting through New Year’s.

Walmart’s “Big Save” sale matches the cheapest price we’ve ever seen on Apple AirPods Pro, and it features special deals on everything from pressure cookers to smart TVs, and from Levi’s jeans to L.O.L. Surprise toys. Here are some of the deals that jumped out at us as particularly good.

Walmart Best Deals During Amazon Prime Day Week

Apple AirPods Pro: $199 (list price $249)

Courtesy of Walmart

Walmart and Amazon both have AirPods Pro on sale at the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Courtesy of Walmart

Black Friday is known for cheap TV deals, but here’s a genuine bargain on a large smart TV you can snag early.

Courtesy of Walmart

If you’re in the market for a smaller smart TV, here’s a great deal under $100.

Courtesy of Walmart

Nintendo Switch consoles have been mostly sold out in 2020, so while this is not a discount per se, it’s exciting that Walmart and some other retailers have this special edition readily available for purchase.

Courtesy of Walmart

This six-function version of the incredibly popular Instant Pot is half off at Walmart right now.

Courtesy of Walmart

Here’s a big discount on a quality brand of kitchen appliances — which some people prefer over the Instant Pot.

Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard: $89 (list price $199)

Courtesy of Walmart

Here’s a dirt cheap price on a self-balancing hoverboard that could make a great gift for someone on your holiday shopping list.

Courtesy of Walmart

L.O.L. Surprise toys have been extremely popular for the past two holiday seasons, and they’re sure to be hot sellers again this year.

Monopoly Fortnite Edition: $12.88 (list price $15.88)

Courtesy of Walmart

Another early gift to consider on sale, for the video game (and boardgame) lover in your house.

Courtesy of Walmart

Big discounts on “501 Original” Levi’s jeans are rare, so this is a very solid deal.

