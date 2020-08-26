The Best Dyson Vacuum Cleaner Deals Right Now

It’s no secret that Dyson makes great vacuum cleaners. And it’s no coincidence that the brand’s high-quality machines come with pretty high price tags — often around $300, and sometimes over $700.

The good news is that, by timing it right and shopping strategically, you can indeed find outstanding Dyson vacuum cleaner deals. The best Dyson sales tend to pop up when you’d expect — during the big Thanksgiving-Black Friday-Cyber Monday promotion marathon. But there are discounts on some Dyson vacuums nearly every week of the year, so you’re not totally out of luck if you’re in the market before or after the peak bargain shopping season.

To help shoppers out, we’ve created a list of the latest Dyson vacuum deals. For the sake of comparison, we’re including the lowest prices we’ve ever seen on Dyson vacs. But first, why are Dyson products so expensive? And are they worth it?

Are Dyson Vacuums Worth the Money?

What’s the best vacuum cleaner for the money? The cleaning service pros we’ve talked to have good things to say about the Shark vacs you can usually get for under $200 at Amazon and Walmart, as well as a solid budget option from Bissell priced at just $54.

But, even at $300 or over, Dyson vacuums are arguably worth the money because of their high quality. They do the job they were designed for efficiently, and they’re very easy to use and empty — all of which saves you time and aggravation. Dyson vacs also have a good reputation for owner satisfaction, reliability, and durability.

For a little background on the brand, the name comes from James Dyson, the celebrated British engineer and inventor who is credited with creating the world’s first bagless vacuum cleaner. The Dyson research and development team has gone on to produce technology ranging from bladeless air purifiers and fans to electric car batteries, and the company founder was officially knighted as Sir James Dyson in 2006.

Above all, the Dyson name is still best known for vacuum cleaners. While Dyson vacuums cost more than many other brands, it’s easier to justify buying a high-end product when it’s a one-time purchase for something that you’ll use very often, over a big time span. It’s not like you’ll be buying a new vacuum every few months (hopefully!), so spending an extra $100 or $200 for a qualify vac may be worth the money in the long run.

Best Dyson Vacuum Deals

Dyson vacuums are sold by several major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot. Sales and discounts pop up pretty routinely around the year, though if you’re looking for the absolute cheapest prices on Dyson vacs, it’s often wise to wait until the Black Friday deals go live. Just be ready to act quickly, because these deals can also sometimes sell out.

Be aware that many products, including those from Dyson, are sometimes listed by third-party sellers at sites like Walmart and Amazon. These third-party sellers sometimes decide to list items at super high prices when demand is strong and products are in short supply. (As you might imagine, cleaning supplies and vacuum cleaners have been in high demand in 2020, because people have been especially concerned with germs and cleanliness.) So: Shop around, shop carefully, and be mindful of who, exactly, is selling you stuff.

Dyson itself sells its own products and sometimes has good discounts; you can scope out the latest deals at Dyson.com. The brand also offers price matching on deals from other retailers, if you prefer to buy directly.

If you’re unsure of what product to buy or even whether these high-price gadgets are worth it, check out the company’s guide to which Dyson vacuum is best for you.

Best Dyson Corded Vacuum Deals: Updated October 2020

Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Ball Multi Floor 2

Courtesy of Amazon

• Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen: $249.99 (Black Friday 2019)

Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum

Courtesy of The Home Depot

• Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen: $199.99 (Black Friday 2019)

Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum

Courtesy of Amazon

• Used From $449.99 at Amazon (list price $499.99)

• Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen: $229 (Black Friday 2019)

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean

Courtesy of Amazon

• Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen: $359.99 (Black Friday 2019)

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy Vacuum Cleaner

Courtesy of Amazon

• Used From $449.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99)

• Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen: $450 (Cyber Monday 2019)

Best Cordless Dyson Vacuum Deals: Updated October 2020

Dyson V7 Trigger Cordfree Handheld Vacuum

Courtesy of Amazon

• Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen: $129.99 (Black Friday 2019)

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum

Courtesy of Amazon

• Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen: $199 (Cyber Week 2019)

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Vacuum

Courtesy of Target

• Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen: $249.99 (Black Friday 2019)

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum

Courtesy of Amazon

• Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen: $450 (Cyber Monday 2019)

Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Courtesy of Amazon

• Lowest Price We’ve Ever Seen: $729.99 (right now via Dyson)

Ads by Ad Practitioners After cleaning your home, reward yourself with wine delivered to your freshly cleaned home. Wine clubs, such as Winc, are great at finding you the perfect wine based on flavor preference. Select your state get started and receive 35% off your first order from Winc. Get Wine Bottles Delivered to My Door ADVERTISEMENT

More From Money:

The Absolute Best Vacuum Cleaners for Your Money

The Best Mattress Deals Right Now — and How to Buy a Bed Online

The Best Online Grocery Delivery Services for Your Money: A Comprehensive Guide to Fees, Prices and Availability