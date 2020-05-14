The Best Mattress Deals Right Now — and How to Buy a Bed Online

Buying a mattress used to be a real pain. The main options were limited to department stores and mattress specialty retailers. They often sold the same major mattress brands, but stores often had slightly different products, making it difficult to do price comparisons. At the same time retailers promoted non-stop “sales,” shoppers faced puzzlingly high pricing, and it was impossible to tell whether you were getting a good deal or being ripped off.

The rise of online sellers like Casper and Purple changed the game, making it significantly easier (and cheaper) to buy a mattress. But online mattress sales come with their own complications. Obviously, you can’t lie down on a mattress before you purchase it online, and reviews and ratings can sometimes seem confusing and contradictory. Generous return policies from online mattress sellers certainly help — sales often come with a 100-day return policy, and free shipping — but the purchase is always something of a leap of faith.

As for online mattress sales and prices, they can seem pretty darn complicated too. It’s still difficult to tell if you’re truly getting the lowest price possible, and whether the best mattress sales take place on Memorial Day, Presidents Day, Black Friday, or just some random Tuesday. Many online mattress brands are only sold in-house or through select retail partners, and they tend to feature the same prices no matter where you shop. So you are rarely or never are able to compare products or prices across a range of competitors, in an apples-to-apples way.

Here are a few more things to keep in mind when shopping for mattresses online:

• Never Pay Full Price. Online mattress deals are available nonstop. In fact, online sellers rarely if ever offer mattresses at full price. Deals giving roughly 20% off are routine, and from what we’ve seen during Memorial Day, Presidents Day, and Black Friday sales (and many random weeks in between), the promotions tend to be the same or very similar year-round. So there isn’t necessarily a specific “best time” to buy a mattress. Make sure that you’re taking advantage of the latest sale or promo code — when one expires, another is sure to follow — and you’ll get a decent price. Also, while some sites ask you to sign up for their email newsletter in exchange for a discount, the discount is often readily available to all shoppers. Just look under “sale” or “offers” at the site, to save yourself the hassle of getting promotional emails.

• Examine the Return Policy. Because you generally can’t lie down on a mattress being sold online and test it out before you purchase, the seller’s return policy is critical. Most online mattress sellers offer trials of 100 nights or more, with full refunds and free shipping for returns if you’re not happy. Look closely at the fine print, though; some retailers charge restocking fees or delivery fees for returns — and certain sellers have more generous return policies than others. (More on this below our list of the current deals.)

• Check Out Mattress Reviews and Ratings. But browse them with a skeptical eye, while keeping in mind exactly what it is you want (or don’t want) in a mattress and filtering out the rest. It’s actually often smart to scan the lowest-rated reviews first, to see if there’s any consensus from the critics. If many people are complaining that a certain product is too soft or too hot, or it smells weird for the first couple weeks, these critiques could affect your purchasing decision. (For more on online mattress reviews, check out the fascinating Fast Company story from 2017, which jumped down the bizarre rabbit hole of legal battles and backroom negotiations between prominent mattress reviewers and mattress sellers.)

• Ask Friends for Recommendations. Online reviews from strangers can only tell you so much. Odds are, you know people on social media who have purchased mattresses from one (or several) of the major brands. Hit them up for their unvarnished opinions, good and bad, on whether you should buy a mattress that’s memory foam, gel-infused, innerspring, latex, or a luxury hybrid that combines materials. Heck, if it’s a close friend and they sleep on a DreamCloud or Nectar mattress every night, ask if you can come by and lie down on it, just like you would at a traditional mattress store. (Be careful, though — we could see such a request being misinterpreted by a “friend” who thinks you want to be more than friends.)

Should You Buy a Mattress at Amazon?

There are pros and cons to buying mattresses (or anything else) at Amazon, but our advice is that it’s at least worth your time to browse Amazon to compare prices and look for deals.

While some mattress brands are sold only by their own websites, you can also buy select mattress labels at Amazon. Popular online mattress brands like Casper, DreamCloud, Nectar, Leesa, and Tuft and Needle are all sold on Amazon. Amazon’s prices generally line up with what you’d find at the brands’ own websites, but Amazon is sometimes cheaper. For example, we saw a queen-size T&N Original Mattress on sale for $505.75 at Amazon, compared to $536 at Tuft and Needle. Also, leading up to Memorial Day, Casper mattress sale prices were basically the same at Amazon and the Casper site, but Amazon was offering a special extra 10% off coupon.

Before buying a mattress at Amazon, Walmart, Target, or another retailer rather than directly from the brand’s website, double-check that you are comparing prices for the same model, in the same size. (Walmart and Target sell a Casper “Snug” mattress for about half the price of a Casper Original, but the Snug is only 8.5 inches thick, compared to 11 inches for the Original.) Also, take a close look to compare their return policies, because sometimes you get a longer return window and guaranteed free shipping and pickup only when purchasing directly.

All that said, you can often find great mattress sales at Walmart and Amazon. That goes especially for Amazon’s house brand, AmazonBasics, when the e-retail giant is having a big promotion.

So what are the best online mattress deals at the moment? Here’s a list we’ll keep updated.

Best Mattress Deals, Updated May 2020

Use the promo code AS30 now through Sunday, May 17, to get 30% off any mattress, plus free shipping, no-contact delivery, and free returns.

Sample Deal: Queen-size AS3 for $979.30 (list price $1,399).

Return Policy: 100-night trial, with free returns and no fees.

You can save $200 on any Avocado mattress with the promo code WEHONOR200.

Sample Deal: Queen-size Avocado Green mattress for $1,199 (list price $1,399).

Return Policy: One-year trial, with free returns and no fees.

Awara is offering $200 to $300 off most mattresses.

Sample Deal: Queen-size Organic Luxury Latex Hybrid mattress for $1,199 (list price $1,499).

Return Policy: 365-night trial, with free shipping on returns and no fees.

Use the promo code HELLO20 at Bear Mattress to get 20% off, sitewide, and two free pillows with your purchase.

Sample Deal: Queen-size original Bear mattress for $640 (list price $800).

Return Policy: 100-night trial, with free shipping on returns and no fees.

Casper’s Memorial Day Sale is offering 10% off all mattresses.

Sample Deal: Queen-size original Casper mattress for $986 (list price $1,095).

Return Policy: 100-night trial, with free shipping on returns and no fees.

You can get 35% off select Chill Mattress purchases, now through May 18.

Sample Deal: Queen-size Chill mattress for $599 (list price $930).

Return Policy: 100-night trial, with free shipping on returns and no fees.

DreamCloud has a special offer featuring $200 off mattresses and a free blanket and weighted pillow.

Sample Deal: Queen-size Luxury Hybrid mattress for $1,199 (list price $1,399).

Return Policy: 365-night trial, with free shipping on returns and no fees.

The online mattress seller Ecosa is offering $200 off its standard mattress, in any size.

Sample Deal: Queen-size Ecosa mattress for $530 (list price $730).

Return Policy: 100-night trial, with free shipping on returns and no fees.

During the Helix Memorial Day sale, you’ll get $100 to $200 off mattresses, plus two free pillows.

Sample Deal: Queen-size Helix Midnight mattress for $899 (list price $999).

Return Policy: 100-night trial, with free shipping on returns and no fees.

Layla’s current sale offers $150 off memory foam mattresses, and $200 off hybrids, plus two free pillows with either purchase.

Sample Deal: Queen-size Layla Memory Foam mattress for $849 (list price $999).

Return Policy: 120-night trial, with free shipping on returns and no fees.

Leesa’s Memorial Day sale is offering $100 to $400 off mattresses.

Sample Deal: Queen-size Leesa Original mattress for $849 (list price $999).

Return Policy: 100-night trial, with free shipping on returns and no fees.

Nectar’s current promotion includes $399 worth of merchandise — including sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector — with any mattress purchase.

Sample Deal: Queen-size Nectar Memory Foam mattress for $799 (with extras included free).

Return Policy: 365-night trial, with free shipping on returns and no fees.

Nest is offering 25% off everything right now.

Sample Deal: Queen-size Alexander Signature Hybrid mattress for $1,124.25 (list price $1,499).

Return Policy: 100-night trial, with free shipping on returns and no fees.

During Puffy’s Memorial Day sale, you’ll get $300 off any mattress plus a free pillow.

Sample Deal: Queen-size original Puffy mattress for $850 (list price $1,150).

Return Policy: 101-night trial, with free shipping on returns and no fees.

Purple is offering up to $150 off mattresses, plus a free mattress protector and pillow ($173 value) with select mattress purchases.

Sample Deal: Queen-size Purple Hybrid Premier mattress for $2,049 (list price $2,199) with free mattress protector and pillow.

Return Policy: 100-night trial with refunds available “less the value of any discount, interest accrued, and/or shipping charges.”

Now through May 25, you’ll get $200 off orders of $1,000 or more from Saatva.

Sample Deal: Queen-size Saatva Classic mattress for $1,099 (list price $1,299).

Return Policy: 120-night trial, with $99 fee for shipping on returns.

Mattresses are 10% to 30% off during the Tuft and Needle Memorial Day sale.

Sample Deal: Queen-size T&N Original mattress for $536 (list price $595).

Return Policy: 100-night trial, with free shipping on returns and no fees.

Online Mattress Returns

What happens when you try to return a mattress? The answer depends a lot on where you purchased it. Mattress Firm, a traditional brick-and-mortar-based mattress retailer, has a seemingly good 120-night return period. But if you decide you want to exchange the mattress within this time window, you are charged a $99.99 delivery fee and a 10% restocking fee. With a return, you’re charged the same delivery fee, plus a 20% restocking fee.

Online mattress sellers typically have more generous return policies. The standard trial is 100 nights (some go up to 365 nights), and most offer free shipping on returns and exchanges, with no fees.

There is some fine print you should pay attention, though. Free shipping is sometimes limited to the lower 48 states, so you could be charged for delivery (or pickup) for addresses in Hawaii, Alaska, and Canada. Online retailers often require that you remove the mattress from the box and actually sleep on it for a specified time period — often, 30 days — before you’re eligible for a free return, which seems reasonable. Some e-retailers limit the number of returns you can make, perhaps allowing only one return per household per year, which also seems reasonable. If you bought a mattress through a partner retailer like Amazon or Lowe’s rather than directly through the mattress company’s website, you’ll be required to process the return where you made the purchase.

Before processing your return and giving you a refund, mattress customer service agents are likely to nudge you into exchanging your mattress for another one of its products instead. (They’d rather avoid giving your money back.) Our advice is for you to be specific about why the original mattress was unsatisfactory, and then go with an exchange only if it seems the new mattress will truly be a better fit.

What happens to a mattress you want to return? Again, the answer depends on where you purchased it. While some retailers work with Federal Express or another shipping company to handle mattress pickups, many online sellers work with local charity organizations that are happy to accept barely-used unwanted mattresses. So, if you’re returning your mattress, it might be picked up by volunteers from a local shelter, rather than a professional delivery service.

In most cases, you won’t have to try to repack your mattress back into the tiny box it arrived in. The workers picking it up will generally handle that chore. Also, in most cases, there is no return shipping fee or restocking fee for transactions with major online mattress sellers. But, as with anything, check the fine print.

