It Wouldn't be Presidents Day Without Mattress Sales. Here Are the Best for 2020

Presidents Day has traditionally been a great time to shop for mattress deals. In recent years, the growth of online mattress retailers with fast, free shipping and generous return policies has transformed the marketplace (see: the recent IPO of mattress startup Casper).

As a result, the number of mattress deals and promotions you can browse online in seconds has skyrocketed.

While Presidents Day is this Monday, Feb. 17, for the most part “Presidents Day” online mattress deals are live right now, and you can take advantage of discounts and low mattress prices now through Presidents Day weekend — and sometimes even all the way through the end of February.

Here are the best Presidents Day mattress sales we’ve seen. We’ll add to this list as more mattress deals pop up. For the sake of consistency, all of the specific prices below are for queen-size mattress deals. Prices for the same brand and style will usually be cheaper for smaller sizes, of course, and higher for larger beds.

Best Presidents Day Mattress Sales

• Use the discount code PRESDAY250 to get $250 off any mattress, plus two free pillows

• Enter your email address to get $200 off your purchase, with one- or two-day shipping, now through February 24

• Get 10% off any mattress purchase through February 17 with the promo code PRES10

• Right now you’ll get 25% off any Chill Sleep Experience purchase, which includes a Chill mattress (regular queen price: $930, discounted to $697.50), plus two free pillows and a free set of sheets

• $200 off mattress purchases (queen prices regularly from $1,299), now through February 24

• $200 off any mattress (queen prices regularly from $730)

• Save $100 to $200 off mattresses, with two free pillows, during the Helix Presidents Day sale; the discount code PRES100 will give you $100 off any lower-price mattress, while PRES200 delivers $200 off mattress priced at $1,750 or higher

• Leesa Presidents Day mattress deals vary by model but give up to $400 off purchases; the Leesa hybrid queen, for example is $300 off ($1,399, down from $1,699)

• $100 off any mattress now through February 24; for example, the queen Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, regularly $799, is now $699

• $300 off mattresses (from $895 for a queen, compared to $1,150 regularly), plus a free pillow with purchase

• $100 off orders of $500 or more, now through February 18; the queen Saatva Classic, for example, is on sale for $1,099 compared to $1,199 normally

• Spa Sensations by Zinus 8″ for $163.85 in queen ($269 originally)

• Modern Sleep 12″ Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress for $318.88 in queen ($399.99 originally)

• LUCID DELUXE 16″ Premium Support Memory Foam Mattress for $494.38 in queen ($739.99 originally)

Best Online Mattress Deals at Amazon

Amazon isn’t necessarily promoting mattress deals as part of a Presidents Day sale at the moment. But there are plenty of mattress discounts available on the site right now regardless. For that matter, it’s always worth browsing prices at Amazon after you’ve found an intriguing deal — mattress or otherwise — from a competing online retailer. Check out the bestselling mattress list at Amazon too, because you might find a better value there, even if the mattress you’re most interested in isn’t “on sale.”

Amazon often sells the same brands you see on other sites, and Amazon is generally quite competitive in terms of pricing, particularly after it has detected you’ve been poking around on the web looking to buy something.

• AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattress, 12-Inch: $242.16 (list price $288.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

• Sealy Response Performance Pillow-Top Mattress, 13-Inch: $473.44 (list price $577.38)

Courtesy of Amazon

• BedStory Gel Hybrid Mattress, 12-Inch: 15% off $399.99 list price with online coupon

Courtesy of Amazon

We’ve included affiliate links into this article. Click here to learn what those are.