Presidents’ Day Weekend Is the Perfect Time to Buy a Mattress. Here Are the Best Deals

It’s kind of ironic that most of us start shopping for a new mattress when we wake up sore and aching — because the process can be a royal pain in the neck.

Buying a mattress is less painful when you know you’re getting a good deal. And Presidents’ Day weekend is always a great time for deals on mattresses (and furniture in general). Presidents’ Day 2019 sales are in full swing right now, and here are a few crazy-inexpensive mattress deals caught our eye.

Best Presidents’ Day Mattress Sales

The direct-to-consumer online model for selling memory-foam mattresses took off because it promised to end the tortured haggling and inability to compare apples to apples when shopping. Popularized by brands like Casper (probably the best-known of the bunch thanks to a partnership with and big investment from Target), the online mattress business model has attracted an influx of startups into the space.

Unsurprisingly, this caught the interest of Amazon, which introduced its own line of AmazonBasics foam mattresses last fall at prices lower than the competition, such as $288.99 for a 12-inch thick queen-sized mattress, and $349.99 for a 12-inch king mattress.

Courtesy of Amazon

While a mattress is admittedly a bigger ticket purchase than the batteries and paper towels that most people associate with the AmazonBasics brand, prices are lower than the competition, and the new mattresses have been racking up largely positive reviews from customers on the site. However, if there’s one complaint that comes up over and over with these mattresses, it’s some version of, “You get what you pay for.”

AmazonBasics might not make the highest-quality mattresses, but for a few hundred bucks, users say they don’t mind the idea of replacing it a few years down the road, investing in a memory-foam gel mattress topper or furnishing a college apartment or spare room with an AmazonBasics mattress.

Amazon is currently discounting its AmazonBasics mattresses by 15% for Prime members, which brings a 12-inch queen size down to $245.64. A king is just $297.49, and a California king is $313.19.

Walmart Mattress Deals: Memory Foam King Under $275

Presidents’ Day weekend is a huge weekend for deals on mattresses and all kinds of furniture. So you have many other options beyond Amazon if you’re looking for mattress sales.

Courtesy of Walmart

In terms of low prices, Walmart is in close to a dead heat with Amazon, offering the Spa Sensations by Zinus 12-inch foam mattress line on sale for Presidents’ Day. The king is $269, which is actually cheaper than the price of a queen for $279, and a California king is $324. All of these mattresses come with free two-day shipping from Walmart.

More Presidents’ Day Mattress Sales

If you prefer a brand with good name recognition, at Target’s Presidents’ Day sale includes a 10% markdown on Casper, the same deal as the mattress’s own website. This puts the price of its flagship mattress at $895.50 for a queen, $1,075.50 for a king.

Courtesy of Target

If you’re not necessarily keen on the idea of a foam mattress, Walmart has price rollbacks on other mattresses in both memory foam and innerspring models, and Wayfair has markdowns of up to 75% off on both types. Wayfair rates the Alwyn Home 10-inch gel memory foam mattress as its “Best Deal” for Presidents’ Day, priced at only $153 for a twin.

Courtesy of Wayfair

