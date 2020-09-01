The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales

Labor Day is traditionally a huge holiday for mattress purchases. The timing makes sense: Normally, the end of summer and beginning of a new school year coincides with an increase in people relocating — very often, when they move to college or start a new job. And it’s nice to begin life in a new place with a brand new mattress.

The other big reason so many people buy mattresses around Labor Day is simple economics: Every online retailer and physical store seems to be promoting amazing mattresses sales.

To help shoppers out in the hunt for a new bed, we’ve gathered the best mattress deals and discounts available. Most of the promotions are valid right now, and prices often stay in effect until Labor Day 2020 (Monday, September 7) or beyond.

Best Labor Day Mattress Sales: Online

From September 1 to 10, Airweave is offering $100 off mattresses and mattress toppers. As of September 23, Airweave was advertising a 10% off sale when you use the promo code EXTRA10.

Amazon had a variety of mattress deals during its Big Labor Day Sale, including an extra 10% off coupon on Casper mattresses and up to 30% off mattresses from Sealy and other brands.

Amerisleep is giving 30% off mattresses when you enter the promo code AS30 at checkout. The brand has been extending this same 30% off promotion for several months.

Use the promo code LABORDAY200 to get $200 off any Avocado mattress.

A Labor Day sale from Awara gives $300 off mattresses, and the brand promises to plant 300 new trees with every mattress purchase. The promotion was scheduled to end September 15, but was still available as of September 23.

Bear Mattress was offering $150 to $250 off mattresses, with two free pillows on orders.

Casper was offering 15% off mattresses through September 9. We’ve seen the brand giving 10% off pretty regularly, and 15% off is indeed a special promotion. More recently, Casper was offering $100 off select mattresses.

At least through September 27, DreamCloud will give you $200 off any mattress plus a free mattress protector and sheets with a mattress purchase.

Ecosa is offering $200 off mattresses. It’s a nice promotion, but be aware that the discount is one we’ve seen in effect regularly over the past several months.

During its Labor Day sale, 5 Little Monkeys is giving $150 off its “Sleep System” designed for kids, which includes a mattress, free pillow, and free mattress protectors.

Through September 12, the Labor Day sale from Idle Sleep was giving 30% off sitewide. More recently, there is a fall sale with 20% off everything.

During the Labor Day sale from Loom & Leaf, valid through September 8, you’ll get $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more.

You can get $150 off mattresses during Lull’s Labor Day sale, and the discount promotion was still valid as of September 23.

Puffy is promoting a Labor Day sale with $300 off mattresses, plus a free pillow with a mattress purchase. Like many other mattress sales, we’ve seen this same offer available for months.

At least through September 28, you’ll get $200 off any Saatva purchase of $1,000 or more.

During the Labor Day sales period, use the code SWEET20 and you’ll get 20% off, sitewide, from Sweetnight.

Tempur-Pedic has a variety of Labor Day mattress deals, including up to $500 off adjustable mattress sets and up to $300 off other mattresses.

Use the code WIN150 at Zoma, and you’ll get $150 off all mattresses, now through September 28.

Best Labor Day Mattress Sales in Major Stores

Macy’s says it has its lowest prices of the season on many mattress models, including the Beautyrest BR800, on sale now for $347 in a 12-inch queen (regular price: $1,209). It comes with a free box spring, but be aware that Macy’s usually charges $99 for mattress deliveries.

During its Labor Day sale, Mattress Firm is offering 50% off and free shipping on select “bed in a box” mattresses, as well as a variety of other online and in-store deals.

Walmart always has a good selection of low-price mattresses. Right now, for example, you can buy a king-size Spa Sensations by Zinus memory foam mattress for $345 (regular price: $439).

When Are the Best Mattress Sales?

Mattress sellers routinely promote deals around major holidays like Labor Day. However, this doesn’t mean that you’ll necessarily find the year’s cheapest mattress prices over the Labor Day holiday, or any other promotional period.

The truth, as we’ve explained before, is that most mattress brands have deals and promotions constantly. What’s more, mattress brands tend to have the same or very similar levels of discounting throughout the year, regardless if it’s a major holiday or just a random week in April or September.

For holiday sales — Labor Day included — some mattress sellers do kick their discounts and promotions up a notch. So you very well may find slightly better deals than usual right now (think 15% off, rather than 10% off). Or you may see that a mattress brand is including some extras, like free pillows, to set their Labor Day promotions apart from the deals available during non-holiday periods.

For the sake of comparison, here’s a roundup of the best July 4th mattress sales we saw a couple months ago. And here’s a regularly updated list we keep of the best online mattress deals available at any given moment.

With most online mattress sellers nowadays, you can expect fast free shipping and a return policy that lasts around 100 days. But, as always, check the fine print before you make any purchase — especially for a big-ticket item like a mattress.

