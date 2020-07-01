The Best July 4th Mattress Sales

Mattress deals are pretty easy to come by in the age of online sellers like Casper, Ecosa, and Leesa — as well as Amazon.

Yet even though you can find decent mattress discounts any day of the year, there are still special holidays and promotional periods when the deals tend to be especially good. Presidents Day, for example, is known for particularly aggressive mattress discounting. And yes, there are very good mattress deals around the Fourth of July holiday as well.

Below are some of the best July 4th online mattress sales and promotions available right now. In particular, we’re highlighting brands that have discounts of at least 15% off most if not all of the mattresses they sell. (Before buying a mattress online, you may want to check out our comprehensive mattress shopping guide, including important details about online mattress return policies.)

July 4th: Best Mattress Sales

Use the promo code AS30 to get 30% off any mattress.

Sample Deal: Queen-size AS3 for $979.30 (list price $1,399).

Use the promo code ORGANIC200 to get $200 off any Avocado mattress.

Sample Deal: Queen-size Avocado Green mattress for $1,199 (list price $1,399).

Awara’s July 4th sale gives $350 off most mattresses, plus the company says it will plant 10 trees with every purchase.

Sample Deal: Queen-size Organic Luxury Latex Hybrid mattress for $1,149 (list price $1,499).

From now through July 6, use the promo code JULY20 to get 20% off Bear Mattresses, plus two free pillows with your purchase.

Sample Deal: Queen-size original Bear mattress for $600 (list price $800).

You can get 35% off select Chill Mattress purchases during the Cocoon by Sealy “Pre July 4th Sale. (FYI, the brand also had 35% off deals in late May and early June.)

Sample Deal: Queen-size Chill mattress for $599 (list price $930).

DreamCloud has a special “Bed, White & Blue Sale” featuring $200 off mattresses and a free combo that comes with a duvet, two pillows, and two towels.

Sample Deal: Queen-size Luxury Hybrid mattress for $1,199 (list price $1,399).

Ecosa is offering $200 off mattresses right now, in any size.

Sample Deal: Queen-size Ecosa mattress for $530 (list price $730).

Idle Sleep has a 30% off promotion right now that includes two free pillows. (However, it’s worth checking out our older mattress deals story that has better promotional offers from Idle Sleep that still seem to be valid.)

Sample Deal: Queen-size Idle Hybrid mattress for $994 (list price $1,420).

Use the discount code FIREWORKS at Nest Bedding to take advantage of its July 4th mattress sale, which gives 20% off, sitewide, when you spend at least $150.

Sample Deal: Queen-size Alexander Signature Hybrid mattress for $1,199.20 (list price $1,499).

Puffy’s Fourth of July sale actually offers the same promotional prices that have been in effect for several weeks: You’ll get $300 off any mattress plus a free pillow.

Sample Deal: Queen-size original Puffy mattress for $850 (list price $1,150).

During Saatva’s July 4th sale, you’ll get $200 off purchases of $1,000 or more, now through Saturday, July 4.

Sample Deal: Queen-size Saatva Classic mattress for $1,099 (list price $1,299).

Best Mattress Deals at Amazon

• Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress: $99.99 for Twin (list price $139.99)

• Lucid 8-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress: $192.95 for Queen (list price $249.99)

• Moda Jenna 10-Inch Quilted Pillow Top Innerspring Mattress: $165.55 for Twin (list price $264.75)

• Linen Spa 12-Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: $194.99 for Twin (list price $249.99)

