These Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Happening Now

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here. The online shopping giant’s “summertime Black Friday” sale was postponed from its usual July date because of the coronavirus, but the first deals are now live.

Amazon says it will host over one million deals on Prime Day, which actually takes place over two days: Tuesday, October 13, and Wednesday, October 14. As expected, this year’s edition of Prime Day is heavy on discounts for Amazon’s own brands, including Amazon devices like Echo smart speakers and Fire tablets, as well as goods sold under the AmazonBasics line. There are also deals on plenty of popular brands of electronics and home goods, including Instant Pot, Roomba, Cuisinart, Sony, and Samsung.

For the most part, you must be a member of Amazon Prime to be eligible for Prime Day deals. A Prime subscription normally costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, after a 30-day free trial. But there are exceptions. For example, this week’s $199 AirPods Pro deal is available to all shoppers at Amazon (or Walmart or Staples), with no Prime membership required. For that matter, thousands of deals available from Walmart, Target, and other retailers with competing Prime Day sales obviously do not require that shoppers be Amazon Prime members.

The point is: Amazon isn’t the only place to be shopping for deals this week. More so than ever, be sure to shop around and read the fine print. Odds are, the low prices you see are available from more than one retailer, and that means you may not need to pay for an Amazon Prime membership.

One other important point when shopping for deals this week: Be aware that Black Friday is coming up fairly soon, as well as Cyber Monday and the rest of the holiday buying season. Starting now and for more than two months to come, retailers are expected to shower shoppers with nonstop deals to make up for the early 2020 retail slump and what’s anticipated as a very slow and spread-out in-person holiday shopping season. In other words, if you miss out on any deals this week, it’s probably OK. There will be plenty more deals to come — and some of them may even be better than Amazon Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Deals: Smart TVs and Amazon Devices

Fire HD10 Tablet 32GB: $79.99 (list price $149.99)

Echo Show 8 Smart Display With Video Calling: $64.99 (list price $129.99)

Fire HD8 Tablet 32GB: $54.99 (list price $89.99)

Fire HD8 Kids Edition Tablet: $79.99 (list price $139.99)

Kindle Paperwhite 8GB: $79.99 (list price $129.99)

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit: $119.99 (list price $249.98 if purchased separately)

Best Prime Day Deals : AirPods, Laptops, and Headphones

Apple AirPods With Wired Charging Case: $114.99 (list price $159.99)

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones: $88 (list price $199.99)

Amazon Echo Buds: $79.99 (list price $129.99)

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Vacuums, Toys & Everything Else

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch: $69.95 (list price $159.95)

Bissell ICONpet Cordless Vacuum Set: $185.99 (list price $349.99)

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Vacuum Cleaner: $135.99 (list price $229.99)

Barbie Beach Cruiser and Ken Doll: $23.49 (list price $34.99)

LEGO City Sky Police Building Kit: $57.99 (list price $89.99)

