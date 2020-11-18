Walmart's Black Friday Sale: All the Best Deals and Exactly When They Start

The final and arguably best round of Black Friday deals at Walmart goes live at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 25 — the night before Thanksgiving.

The sale kicks off exclusively online, so there’s no need to leave your warm home and battle crowds in physical stores for doorbuster deals. Just fill your virtual shopping cart (before things sell out) to score major discounts on items like smart TVs, video games, robot vacuums, Razor electric scooters, Beats headphones, and Fitbits, as well as the lowest price we’ve ever seen for Apple Airpods Pro.

It’s been a wild season for Black “Friday” sales so far, which, as we’ve witnessed, are no longer limited to the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year, Walmart and other retailers are expanding holiday sales over a much longer time period than usual, and are shifting the focus to online deals. You can probably guess the reason for both of these moves: As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, stores want to avoid attracting massive in-person crowds.

The holiday buying season unofficially kicked off back in mid-October, with a flurry of deals from Amazon and competitor retailers during the rescheduled Prime Day event. Walmart, among others, followed by launching the first in a series of Black Friday “Deals for Days” sales on November 4. The final stretch of Walmart sales is scheduled for the week of Thanksgiving, with new deals available online starting Wednesday, November 25.

The earlier Walmart Black Friday sales featured a super cheap $148 55″ Roku smart TV and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for regular AirPods ($99). Walmart’s most eye-opening upcoming deal has to be Apple AirPods Pro earbuds for $169. They’re the consensus choice for best earbuds you can buy, and a pair normally sells for $249. The lowest price previously for a set of AirPods Pro was $194.

It’s also noteworthy that the three most in-demand video game consoles — PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch (with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe) — should be available from Walmart and other retailers during Black Friday week, though shoppers shouldn’t expect discounts. (Popular game consoles have been sold out for most of 2020 because COVID-19 increased demand significantly, and retailers and manufacturers clearly feel the new systems will be hot sellers even if they’re full price.)

Here’s a roundup of all the top Black Friday deals at Walmart, and when shoppers can start scooping them up.

Walmart: Best Black Friday Deals

Sales Starting November 25

These deals are live as of 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 25, exclusively online at Walmart.com:

• Apple AirPods Pro: $169 (list price $249)

• VIZIO 70 4K UHD Smart TV HDR V-Series: $478

• Beats Solo3 Wireless On-ear Headphones: $119 (list price $179)

• Fitbit Inspire 2: $69 (list price $99.95)

• Pioneer Woman 25-Piece Cookware Set: $69

• Hover-1 Nova Hoverboard: $69

• Razor E90 Electric Scooter: $69 (list price $98)

• Apple Watch Series 3: $119 (list price $199)

• PlayStation 5: $499

• Xbox Series X: $499

• Nintendo Switch (with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe): $299

• NBA 2K21 Video Game: $28 (list price $49.60)

Sales Starting November 27

The sales below are available online as of midnight on Thanksgiving — that is, 12 a.m. on Friday, November 27 — and in stores starting at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday itself.

• T-fal Kitchen Solutions 22-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set: $49

• Roku SE Streaming Media Player: $17

• Google Nest Hub: $49.98 (list price $89.98)

• Disney Minnie Mouse 6-Volt Powered Train: $49

• Kalee 6-Volte Black Chevy Silverado Ride-on: $98

• Time and Tru Womens Plush Sherpa Vest: $7

• Wrangler Men's Unlined Shirt Jacket: $12

