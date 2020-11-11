Black Friday Sales Began Early This Year. Here Are Amazon's 5 Best Deals Right Now

The purpose of this disclosure is to explain how we make money without charging you for our content.
Attention shoppers: Black Friday sales are already well underway in 2020 at Amazon, Walmart, and other major retailers, regardless of what the calendar says.
Partly due to the coronavirus pandemic, the holiday shopping and deals season has expanded dramatically this year. And the takeaway for bargain hunters is that there’s no need to wait for the day after Thanksgiving to find amazing discounts.
The sales marathon basically kicked off on Amazon Prime Day 2020 in mid-October, and shoppers can expect nonstop deals to pop up daily through Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and beyond. Walmart’s Black Friday sales officially launched on November 4, with new deals going live (online and in stores) every few days.
While it’s not totally clear when you’ll find the season’s absolute lowest prices — there’s always some mystery and unpredictability to the matter — the deals we’ve been seeing in November so far are extremely competitive. They include the cheapest prices ever on Apple Airpods and amazing deals on smart TVs.
You’ll find early Black Friday deals being promoted by almost every major (and minor) retailer, including Walmart, Target, Macy’s, Best Buy, Kohl’s, and, of course, Amazon. Unsurprisingly, for several weeks, the biggest player in online shopping has been rolling out new “Holiday Deals” sales and promotions daily.
Below is a list we’ll be updating routinely on the best Amazon deals available right now. Prices are subject to change, and deals can (and often do) sell out or expire in a day or less. So act quickly if you’d like to take advantage of the discounts.
Amazon’s Best Black Friday Deals: November 11
• Apple AirPods Pro: $194 (list price $249)
This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the highly in-demand AirPods Pro, the consensus choice for best earbuds you can buy in terms of quality and comfort.
• eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Edge: $229.99 (list price $349.99)
Eufy is one of the better robot vacuum brands out there, and this deal offers a higher-end product at a price you’d expect to pay for only a very basic model.
• Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection on Blu-ray: $26.99 (list price $49.99)
Pick up the classic film collection for around 50% off in your choice of regular DVD, Blu-ray, or 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray.
• Ayesha Curry Home Collection Nonstick Cookware, 9 Piece: $64.99 (list price $99)
This cookware set, available in five different colors, is 35% off for a limited time.
• Insignia 32″ Smart TV Fire TV Edition: $99.99 (list price $119.99)
At under $100, this Insignia model is simply one of the best smart TVs for the money you’ll find.
