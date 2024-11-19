Where to Get a Free Turkey This Thanksgiving

Nothing says Thanksgiving like turkey. And if it's free? Even better.

Ahead of the holiday, several grocery chains, including Giant and Albertsons, are running turkey giveaways. In most cases, the turkeys are free only if you spend a qualifying amount at the store before the Thanksgiving deadline.

Similarly, some major supermarkets — like Aldi and Walmart — are promoting discounted Thanksgiving meal kits, which are preset ingredient lists that include turkeys and all the fixings.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Looking for the best way to get money? Whether you have debt, need cash, or are just looking to remodel, the need for more funds is ever-present. Click on your state below to answer a few quick questions, and we’ll help you find the best options for your needs. Hawaii Alaska Florida South Carolina Georgia Alabama North Carolina Tennessee RI Rhode Island CT Connecticut MA Massachusetts Maine NH New Hampshire VT Vermont New York NJ New Jersey DE Delaware MD Maryland West Virginia Ohio Michigan Arizona Nevada Utah Colorado New Mexico South Dakota Iowa Indiana Illinois Minnesota Wisconsin Missouri Louisiana Virginia DC Washington DC Idaho California North Dakota Washington Oregon Montana Wyoming Nebraska Kansas Oklahoma Pennsylvania Kentucky Mississippi Arkansas Texas Get Started

Even though inflation is moderating, grocery prices remain high and are one major expense that hit everyday Americans especially hard. Since the start of the pandemic, grocery prices have risen about 26%, outpacing overall inflation.

For some specific items, though, prices are starting to decrease. Here's an extra reason to be thankful this year: The cost of turkeys is down, falling nearly 4% since last October.

Now, depending on where you shop, the turkey might even be free.

Where to find free Thanksgiving turkey deals in 2024

The grocers offering free turkey deals this year are mostly regional. Check the list below to find a store near you.

1. Acme Market

Shoppers who spend at least $300 between Oct. 18 and Nov. 28 can redeem a free Signature Farms frozen turkey between 10 and 22 pounds.

An Acme rewards account is required, and the free turkey coupon must be activated before the $300 grocery purchase(s).

Deadline: Nov. 28

Locations: over 150 stores across Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania

2. Albertsons

From Nov. 13 through Tuesday, Albertsons is giving out free 16- to 20-pound turkeys from Signature Farms. To qualify for the online-only deal, shoppers must spend $150 or more in one single grocery order for pick up or delivery.

(Note: Albertsons owns the grocery chains Acme and Randalls, and some Albertons locations may accept those deals, as well.)

Deadline: Nov. 19

Locations: more than 350 stores mostly in Midwest and Western states

3. Foodtown

Northeast grocery chain Foodtown is offering free 10- to 20-pound store-brand turkeys to those who accumulate $400 on their Foodtown Club Cards between Nov. 11 and Nov. 28.

The grocer operates mainly under the brands Foodtown and Super Foodtown, though it runs several locations with different names like Peck’s and Shop N Bag.

Deadline: Nov. 28

Locations: 72 stores across Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Debt holding you back? If you owe over $25,000, learn how Freedom Debt Relief can help you reduce or eliminate it. Act now! Visit Site

4. Giant

Giant’s reward members can get a free turkey when they earn 400 rewards points between Oct. 1 and Nov. 28. Generally, every $1 spent equals one rewards point.

Members can redeem the points and get a Shady Brook Farms turkey (max 20 pounds).

Deadline: Nov. 28

Locations: over 300 locations in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia

5. Hy-Vee

Throughout the month of November, all Hy-Vee locations are promoting the grocer’s “buy a ham, get a turkey” deal.

With a purchase of a Hormel Cure 81 ham, shoppers can get a free Honeysuckle White frozen turkey up to 14 pounds.

Deadline: Nov. 30

Locations: 240 locations mostly in Midwestern states

6. H-E-B

Similar to Hy-Vee, the Texas-based grocer H-E-B is giving away 12-pound RiverSide turkeys with the purchase of an H-E-B brand ham. The deal is valid through Tuesday.



Deadline: Nov. 19

Locations: 435 stores in Texas and Mexico

7. Randalls

Through Tuesday, Randalls is giving away Signature Farms turkeys while supplies last for purchases of $75 or more. (Randalls is owned by Albertsons. See store if Albertsons’ deals apply.)

Deadline: Nov. 19

Locations: 27 stores in Texas

8. ShopRite

ShopRite rewards members who spend at least $400 using their club card between Oct. 20 and Nov. 28 can claim one free holiday item, including Bowl & Basket turkeys, Cook’s smoked hams, Empire roasting chickens, Stouffer's lasagnas and more.

This deal is not available at Maryland locations.

Deadline: Nov. 28

Locations: about 280 locations across Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania (Maryland excluded)

9. Weis Markets

Weis is offering a host of free holiday items to shoppers who rack up 400 rewards points (equivalent to $400) using their membership between Oct. 20 and Nov. 28.

The points can be redeemed for a free turkey, turkey breast and bone-in hams as well as Tofurky’s vegan ham and turkey roasts.

Deadline: Nov. 28

Locations: about 200 stores mostly in Northeastern states

10. WinCo Foods

Starting Monday, WinCo Foods is giving out free Honeysuckle White or Jennie-O turkeys with single-visit purchases of at least $125. The promotion ends Nov. 27.

Deadline: Nov. 27

Locations: 141 stores mostly in Western states, Texas and Oklahoma

Other discount Thanksgiving dinner options

Some national grocery chains are running similar Thanksgiving dinner promotions.

Aldi and Walmart, for example, are offering steep discounts on Thanksgiving meal kits this year.

Coming in at about $47, Aldi’s dinner bundle includes a Butterball turkey, spices, gravy, bread rolls, macaroni and cheese, stuffing and all the ingredients for green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and sweet potato casserole. The grocer says the meal feeds a family of 10.

Walmart’s deal comes with 29 items, including a turkey up to 16 pounds plus ingredients for sides, including pecan pie, muffins and more. The package serves eight people for about $56.

For completely free Thanksgiving meals, no strings attached, nonprofit organizations, including the Salvation Army and Feeding America, are gearing up to serve traditional dinners or provide ingredients at thousands of locations across the country. If you're in need, you may also be able to get a free Thanksgiving turkey at a food pantry.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Click below to begin applying to a Debt Relief program VISIT SITE Recommended for debts above $20,000 Fast & easy online registration with 24/7 customer assistance

Free, no-obligation evaluation

Low monthly payments with no upfront fees

A+ rating from the BBB

More than $18 billion in debt resolved

Helping people overcome debt since 2002 VISIT SITE Free consultation, 100% Confidential Fast and easy application process

No upfront fees

One-on-one evaluation with a debt coach

Become debt-free in 24 to 48 months

For people with $7,500 in unsecured debts and up

Rated A+ by Better Business Bureau

AFCC Accredited

Resolving debt since 2009 VISIT SITE Serving customers with $15,000 of debt and more 100% free, no risk consultation

Significantly reduce your debt

No upfront enrollment fees

Get out of debt in 24-48 months!

Applying won’t affect your credit score

A+ Better Business Bureau rating

Building financial well-being since 2008 VISIT SITE Ideal for consumers with $15,000 or more in debt 100% FREE initial consultation

Customized options to fit your needs

One affordable monthly program payment

33+ years experience in financial services

More from Money:

Inflation-Free Thanksgiving? These Stores Are Slashing Prices Ahead of the Holiday

Fast Food Restaurants Are Extending Their $5 Meal Deals to Draw Customers

6 Big Changes You Might Notice on Your Next Trip to Starbucks