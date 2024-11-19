Where to Get a Free Turkey This Thanksgiving
Nothing says Thanksgiving like turkey. And if it's free? Even better.
Ahead of the holiday, several grocery chains, including Giant and Albertsons, are running turkey giveaways. In most cases, the turkeys are free only if you spend a qualifying amount at the store before the Thanksgiving deadline.
Similarly, some major supermarkets — like Aldi and Walmart — are promoting discounted Thanksgiving meal kits, which are preset ingredient lists that include turkeys and all the fixings.
Even though inflation is moderating, grocery prices remain high and are one major expense that hit everyday Americans especially hard. Since the start of the pandemic, grocery prices have risen about 26%, outpacing overall inflation.
For some specific items, though, prices are starting to decrease. Here's an extra reason to be thankful this year: The cost of turkeys is down, falling nearly 4% since last October.
Now, depending on where you shop, the turkey might even be free.
Where to find free Thanksgiving turkey deals in 2024
The grocers offering free turkey deals this year are mostly regional. Check the list below to find a store near you.
1. Acme Market
Shoppers who spend at least $300 between Oct. 18 and Nov. 28 can redeem a free Signature Farms frozen turkey between 10 and 22 pounds.
An Acme rewards account is required, and the free turkey coupon must be activated before the $300 grocery purchase(s).
Deadline: Nov. 28
Locations: over 150 stores across Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania
2. Albertsons
From Nov. 13 through Tuesday, Albertsons is giving out free 16- to 20-pound turkeys from Signature Farms. To qualify for the online-only deal, shoppers must spend $150 or more in one single grocery order for pick up or delivery.
(Note: Albertsons owns the grocery chains Acme and Randalls, and some Albertons locations may accept those deals, as well.)
Deadline: Nov. 19
Locations: more than 350 stores mostly in Midwest and Western states
3. Foodtown
Northeast grocery chain Foodtown is offering free 10- to 20-pound store-brand turkeys to those who accumulate $400 on their Foodtown Club Cards between Nov. 11 and Nov. 28.
The grocer operates mainly under the brands Foodtown and Super Foodtown, though it runs several locations with different names like Peck’s and Shop N Bag.
Deadline: Nov. 28
Locations: 72 stores across Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania
4. Giant
Giant’s reward members can get a free turkey when they earn 400 rewards points between Oct. 1 and Nov. 28. Generally, every $1 spent equals one rewards point.
Members can redeem the points and get a Shady Brook Farms turkey (max 20 pounds).
Deadline: Nov. 28
Locations: over 300 locations in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia
5. Hy-Vee
Throughout the month of November, all Hy-Vee locations are promoting the grocer’s “buy a ham, get a turkey” deal.
With a purchase of a Hormel Cure 81 ham, shoppers can get a free Honeysuckle White frozen turkey up to 14 pounds.
Deadline: Nov. 30
Locations: 240 locations mostly in Midwestern states
6. H-E-B
Similar to Hy-Vee, the Texas-based grocer H-E-B is giving away 12-pound RiverSide turkeys with the purchase of an H-E-B brand ham. The deal is valid through Tuesday.
Deadline: Nov. 19
Locations: 435 stores in Texas and Mexico
7. Randalls
Through Tuesday, Randalls is giving away Signature Farms turkeys while supplies last for purchases of $75 or more. (Randalls is owned by Albertsons. See store if Albertsons’ deals apply.)
Deadline: Nov. 19
Locations: 27 stores in Texas
8. ShopRite
ShopRite rewards members who spend at least $400 using their club card between Oct. 20 and Nov. 28 can claim one free holiday item, including Bowl & Basket turkeys, Cook’s smoked hams, Empire roasting chickens, Stouffer's lasagnas and more.
This deal is not available at Maryland locations.
Deadline: Nov. 28
Locations: about 280 locations across Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania (Maryland excluded)
9. Weis Markets
Weis is offering a host of free holiday items to shoppers who rack up 400 rewards points (equivalent to $400) using their membership between Oct. 20 and Nov. 28.
The points can be redeemed for a free turkey, turkey breast and bone-in hams as well as Tofurky’s vegan ham and turkey roasts.
Deadline: Nov. 28
Locations: about 200 stores mostly in Northeastern states
10. WinCo Foods
Starting Monday, WinCo Foods is giving out free Honeysuckle White or Jennie-O turkeys with single-visit purchases of at least $125. The promotion ends Nov. 27.
Deadline: Nov. 27
Locations: 141 stores mostly in Western states, Texas and Oklahoma
Other discount Thanksgiving dinner options
Some national grocery chains are running similar Thanksgiving dinner promotions.
Aldi and Walmart, for example, are offering steep discounts on Thanksgiving meal kits this year.
Coming in at about $47, Aldi’s dinner bundle includes a Butterball turkey, spices, gravy, bread rolls, macaroni and cheese, stuffing and all the ingredients for green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and sweet potato casserole. The grocer says the meal feeds a family of 10.
Walmart’s deal comes with 29 items, including a turkey up to 16 pounds plus ingredients for sides, including pecan pie, muffins and more. The package serves eight people for about $56.
For completely free Thanksgiving meals, no strings attached, nonprofit organizations, including the Salvation Army and Feeding America, are gearing up to serve traditional dinners or provide ingredients at thousands of locations across the country. If you're in need, you may also be able to get a free Thanksgiving turkey at a food pantry.
