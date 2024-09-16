Fast Food Restaurants Are Extending Their $5 Meal Deals to Draw Customers

The $5 value meal was the fast food trend of the summer, and some of the biggest chains are now extending their deals into the fall as they try to draw customers amid disappointing store traffic.

McDonald’s started the wave of deals in May, announcing a four-item combo meal that includes a sandwich, nuggets, fries and a drink. At the time, the company’s brass said consumers were “making tough calls” about their spending after years of high inflation, so the brand had to stay "laser-focused on value and affordability.”

The fast food giant says tens of millions of people have since ordered the deal, which was just extended until December. (Even still, McDonald’s reported a sales decline in July.)

The cost of eating at restaurants (including fast food) has increased 4% in the past year and is up more than 25% since August 2020, according to new government inflation data. More diners who can't stomach the ever-rising prices are simply staying home, and that’s created a tough business environment for America’s chain restaurants, which depend on the patronage of lower-income customers.

Facing the same consumer trends — and to compete with McDonald’s — brands including Wendy’s, Burger King and Jack in the Box are running $5 deals of their own.

The competition is good news for consumers who are fed up with paying what feels like restaurant prices for fast food sandwiches, but what do you actually get for your cash?

6 fast food value deals

Here are six of the major fast food deals available now:

Burger King

The "$5 Your Way Meal" includes a choice of a Whopper Jr., a Bacon Cheeseburger, or a Chicken Jr., as well as fries, four-piece chicken nuggets and a value drink.

Jack in the Box

The "2 for $5 Jumbo Jack," as the name suggests, is a deal for two "jumbo" beef patty hamburgers with classic toppings.

KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken has several $5 options to choose from on the Taste of KFC menu: Eight chicken nuggets and secret recipe fries; the Famous Bowl (a chicken nuggets bowl with mashed potatoes and gravy); or a two-piece drum and thigh meal.

McDonald’s

You have two choices at McDonald's: The McChicken $5 Meal Deal or the McDouble $5 Meal Deal. Both include four nuggets, small fries and a small Coke.

Taco Bell

This deal costs $7, but it's a hefty meal. In the Luxe Cravings Box, customers get a Chalupa Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium drink.

Wendy’s

At Wendy's, the $5 Biggie Bag includes a sandwich (a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, a Crispy Chicken Sandwich, or a Double Stack), nuggets, fries and a drink or a junior Frosty. For an extra $1, you can upgrade to a medium Frosty.

