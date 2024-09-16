We research all brands listed and may earn a fee from our partners. Research and financial considerations may influence how brands are displayed. Not all brands are included. Learn more.

  1. Lifestyle
  2. Restaurants

Fast Food Restaurants Are Extending Their $5 Meal Deals to Draw Customers

By: Pete Grieve
Pete Grieve, expert in Personal finance, housing, and Reporter at Money
Pete Grieve
Reporter | Joined September 2024
Pete Grieve is a personal finance reporter. In his time at Money, Pete has covered everything from car buying to credit cards to the housing market.
See full bio
Editor: Kaitlin Mulhere
Kaitlin Mulhere, expert in Student loans, college costs, and Editor at Money
Kaitlin Mulhere
Editor | Joined March 2015
Kaitlin Mulhere is an editor at Money.com. Since joining in 2015, she’s written and edited about a variety of personal finance topics, including banks, credit, student debt, saving strategies and more.
See full bio
Published: Sep 16, 2024 4 min read
An exterior view of a Wendy's fast food restaurant
Getty Images

The $5 value meal was the fast food trend of the summer, and some of the biggest chains are now extending their deals into the fall as they try to draw customers amid disappointing store traffic.

McDonald’s started the wave of deals in May, announcing a four-item combo meal that includes a sandwich, nuggets, fries and a drink. At the time, the company’s brass said consumers were “making tough calls” about their spending after years of high inflation, so the brand had to stay "laser-focused on value and affordability.”

The fast food giant says tens of millions of people have since ordered the deal, which was just extended until December. (Even still, McDonald’s reported a sales decline in July.)

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer
Regain financial stability with the help of Accredited Debt Relief
Accredited can start you on the path to resolve your debt. Why wait? Select your state to get started today!
HawaiiAlaskaFloridaSouth CarolinaGeorgiaAlabamaNorth CarolinaTennesseeRIRhode IslandCTConnecticutMAMassachusettsMaineNHNew HampshireVTVermontNew YorkNJNew JerseyDEDelawareMDMarylandWest VirginiaOhioMichiganArizonaNevadaUtahColoradoNew MexicoSouth DakotaIowaIndianaIllinoisMinnesotaWisconsinMissouriLouisianaVirginiaDCWashington DCIdahoCaliforniaNorth DakotaWashingtonOregonMontanaWyomingNebraskaKansasOklahomaPennsylvaniaKentuckyMississippiArkansasTexas
Get Started

The cost of eating at restaurants (including fast food) has increased 4% in the past year and is up more than 25% since August 2020, according to new government inflation data. More diners who can't stomach the ever-rising prices are simply staying home, and that’s created a tough business environment for America’s chain restaurants, which depend on the patronage of lower-income customers.

Facing the same consumer trends — and to compete with McDonald’s — brands including Wendy’s, Burger King and Jack in the Box are running $5 deals of their own.

The competition is good news for consumers who are fed up with paying what feels like restaurant prices for fast food sandwiches, but what do you actually get for your cash?

6 fast food value deals

Here are six of the major fast food deals available now:

Burger King

The "$5 Your Way Meal" includes a choice of a Whopper Jr., a Bacon Cheeseburger, or a Chicken Jr., as well as fries, four-piece chicken nuggets and a value drink.

Jack in the Box

The "2 for $5 Jumbo Jack," as the name suggests, is a deal for two "jumbo" beef patty hamburgers with classic toppings.

KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken has several $5 options to choose from on the Taste of KFC menu: Eight chicken nuggets and secret recipe fries; the Famous Bowl (a chicken nuggets bowl with mashed potatoes and gravy); or a two-piece drum and thigh meal.

McDonald’s

You have two choices at McDonald's: The McChicken $5 Meal Deal or the McDouble $5 Meal Deal. Both include four nuggets, small fries and a small Coke.

Taco Bell

This deal costs $7, but it's a hefty meal. In the Luxe Cravings Box, customers get a Chalupa Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium drink.

Wendy’s

At Wendy's, the $5 Biggie Bag includes a sandwich (a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, a Crispy Chicken Sandwich, or a Double Stack), nuggets, fries and a drink or a junior Frosty. For an extra $1, you can upgrade to a medium Frosty.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.AdAds by Money disclaimer

Click below to begin applying to a Debt Relief program

VISIT SITE

Recommended for unsecured debts above $20,000

  • Fast & easy online registration with 24/7 customer assistance
  • Free, no-obligation evaluation
  • Low monthly payments with no upfront fees
  • A+ rating from the BBB
  • More than $18 billion in debt resolved
  • Helping people overcome debt since 2002

VISIT SITE

Our #1 Choice: Free consultation, 100% Confidential

  • Fast and easy application process
  • No upfront fees
  • One-on-one evaluation with a debt coach
  • Become debt-free in 24 to 48 months
  • For people with $7,500 in unsecured debts and up
  • Rated A+ by Better Business Bureau
  • AFCC Accredited
  • Resolving debt since 2009

VISIT SITE

Serving customers with $15,000 of debt and more

  • 100% free, no risk consultation
  • Significantly reduce your debt
  • No upfront enrollment fees
  • Get out of debt in 24-48 months!
  • Applying won’t affect your credit score
  • A+ Better Business Bureau rating
  • Building financial well-being since 2008

VISIT SITE

Ideal for consumers with $15,000 or more in debt 

  • 100% FREE initial consultation
  • Customized options to fit your needs
  • One affordable monthly program payment
  • 33+ years experience in financial services

VISIT SITE

Tailored for consumers with debt exceeding $10,000

  • Get a free quote
  • Flexible repayment terms with your budget in mind
  • Reviewing offers won't impact credit
  • Easy pre-approval process with instant decision
  • Trusted partner in debt solutions since 2020

More from Money:

Best Credit Cards of September 2024

Why Eating at Restaurants Is So Expensive Right Now

Tipping at Restaurants: States With Best and Worst Tippers

SHOWHIDE
Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad.Ad
If you owe over $10,000 or more, Accredited can help you get back on your feet!
Get Started